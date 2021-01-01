Most of peoples outrage is just being fed by the media (Sky) as per usual.
If look beyond their fake outrage you'll realise that a Super League will likely end up with the owners controlling all the content and making available through some sort of subscription service. Sky are just annoyed they will lose most of their access nothing more. I say fuk 'em.
Are you proposing that as a good thing?
Exactly! In my workplace this morning things are a lot calmer, all the reds I work with have been talking about it all morning (And not getting work done! )and though no one thinks this proposal is a great idea, equally no one is outraged against.
A cabal of the richest clubs owning their own (whether individually or collectively) TV rights (in a significant acceleration of the path you could argue we've already been on for 30 years) will be absolutely devastating for sporting integrity, competitiveness, and the existence of clubs lower down the same domestic division (and further).
Sky - and other broadcasters - have done enough damage already, but at least there is some
(albeit paltry) redistribution. Put broadcast 'tickets' in the hands of the clubs themselves and pillars of communities (that is, football clubs) will cease to exist at an alarming & increasing rate.
You're right, to an extent - fuck Sky. But this threatens to pull up the ladder/drawbridge and fuck everyone else too. It's not who I thought we were.