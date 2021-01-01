« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: Breakaway Super League... The Times  (Read 54890 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,445
  • Seis Veces
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 01:37:17 pm »
Tuchel was always going to say something along those lines, the spineless fucking weasel.

If Klopp says similar it'll break me.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Sinos

  • itis
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,396
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 01:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:33:46 pm
But also, we gauged public opinion and have made a statement we thought would chime with that. Now, how much are the rights for ESL?

They don't have a shot at the rights for ESL because they will be sold globally through an Amazon or Disney+ and they don't have that kind of reach.
Logged
My ass cheeks clapped together louder than an excited Latino man with maracas... I had just laid the mightiest fudge dragon ever known to mankind in its very own water bath.

http://www.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/tybuq/did_you_ever_think_you_were_going_to_die_from_a/

Online Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 01:37:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:31:49 pm
Out of interest what do think about the changes recommended by UEFA? In fact perhaps we should ask the question why the CL is being changed at all when there wasn't any need for a re-vamp in the first place. Self-interest yet again, as there is with certain people sitting on UEFA's  executive committee. Hint, hint.

Before people make the point about me going on about UEFA all the time, let's remember unless those running the game have the game at their heart taking on and changing anything is near impossible. Who exactly are we trying to get through to here. The club obviously (which I do understand), but even if we change their minds what's the point if those running game carry on with their crusade of changing everything good within it? Changing just the club's opinion is basically going to change very little as the same self-interest will run elsewhere.

Main reason for the revamp was to stop clubs leaving to form a "Super League". The changes to the CL format mirror a lot of what is proposed for the ESL: 1) More games between "big clubs", 2) Protection for High Seeded clubs, 3) More Money.

But apparently it wasn't enough. I'm sure there was plenty of self interest in those reforms by UEFA, but I do believe the primary driver was the threat of an ESL.
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 pm
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • Meh sd
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 01:37:41 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Today at 01:22:56 pm
Sad times but you evolve or you die. We took far to long to evolve when the premier league started and it took us the best part of 30 yrs to recover. What benefit is there to taking the moral high ground and letting all the other top teams in Europe go ahead without us. Wed never be able to compete. Sad times but it is what it is football has been a business since 92 and was made even worse by Abramovich/ Mansour etc. FSG out ? Then what do you think a new owners gonna invest 2 billion plus to buy the club out of the goodness of their heart and give it back to the people!
Why not really try to be one step ahead - make it Shanghai Reds or Boston Reds then?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 01:38:05 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:27:45 pm
'Thomas Tuchel Live Press Conference: Chelsea v Brighton | Premier League' (at the Chelsea FC youtube channel):-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAH6TamJ_Bk (due to start soon)


^ Will likely be getting a lot of questions re the ESL - and the English clubs' participation in it...

First 3 questions on ESL.

Top Chat - #NoToSuperLeague scrolling at a million miles an hour.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,679
  • JFT 96
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 01:38:10 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:30:37 pm
Just can't stand the people who have no arguments against the problems people have with it so just going on about Sky, Man City and UEFA. Embarassing.

Whataboutism at it's finest.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 01:38:24 pm »
Neville and Carra having a go at LFC more than any other team. What a surprise.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online upthereds95

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 01:38:30 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:28:39 pm
Exactly!

The media have played a blinder so far getting everyone worked about this for their own selfish purposes.  The sooner people realise they're getting played here the better.

Stop chatting shit noone is getting influenced by sky if you cant see that this is a disgrace i dont understand why you follow this club. You and anyone else supporting this league can fuck right off.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,772
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 01:39:02 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:11:43 am
I dont see it as the 'digusting, abhorrent, spitting in the face of our history' hyperbole that some are framing it as.....yet

They've put together a lot of good ideas in the 'project big picture' thing and been met with scorn and had it shot down immediately.....and since then we've seen UEFA go 'financial fair play? Nah that was just a pipedream, forget we said anything and go wild'.

If things stay as they are, a CL line up of Man City, PSG, Chelsea and one other is pretty much the future. Domestic leagues being dominated by those same clubs.

Project Big Picture is a good callback, like you I thought there were some strong ideas in that but it was immediately met with rage and dismissed out of hand. I wanted to hear more about that just like I do with this - I mean, the closed shop element is dreadful and it wouldn't be as exciting to play the same European teams every season as a big part of what made European games special was that we weren't doing exactly that. And if fans had a vote (heaven forbid!) I'd be in the 'definitely not' camp. But still, I'd want to hear more about exactly what this entails. Also do think some people are getting overly excitable with the FSG out, Klopp's gonna walk shouts etc but that's no surprise.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,802
    • @hartejack
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 01:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:34:28 pm
Tuchel staying on message then, trusts the club.

Company Man
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • Meh sd
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 01:39:21 pm »
Quote from: The cock who signs his posts Mitch on Today at 01:16:42 pm
For those Liverpool fans who think this is a good idea or at least not worth getting in a twist about, consider the inevitable.

We know that these owners don't give a fuck about Liverpool the city, its history or its fans. They are only concerned in as far as those things can be turned into money.

Franchises is what these people want, franchises that are permanent and cannot be relegated no matter what. Once you have that, then the object is for these franchises to generate the most money for their owners.

Liverpool will become, for a short time, known as the Liverpool Reds, or some such name. just like the Rams, the Dolphins, the Cardinals, etc.

Then just as in the USA they offer the franchise to whichever city is prepared to offer the franchise owners the most to set up there.

For those in favour, just explain to me why the Reds would stay long as the 'Liverpool Reds'? Say the franchise was touted round and say Shanghai offered a free 100.000 stadium and access to their 26.2 million citizens if the franchise became the Shanghai Reds.

Why would they not move it? Explain why they would stay in a city with one fiftieth the population, where they would have to invest considerable sums in the stadium, where there is another big club competing for spectators and merchandising?

Who on here would still be a 'supporter' of the Shanghai (or some such) Reds? Perhaps those 'fans' who don't live near Liverpool, never set foot in Anfield,

This moving of the franchise out  of Liverpool would be inevitable, Liverpool as a city has little to recommend it from a financial point of view, compared to a vast number of other places where 'The Reds' could set up.
Not a local fan myself, but this 100%. I can't understand how local fans could support this.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,336
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 01:39:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:31:49 pm
Out of interest what do think about the changes recommended by UEFA? In fact perhaps we should ask the question why the CL is being changed at all when there wasn't any need for a re-vamp in the first place. Self-interest yet again, as there is with certain people sitting on UEFA's  executive committee. Hint, hint.

I'm not against all change, competitions need revamping from time to time.

From what I've seen of it, it's not an improvement though, just more "product" without anything of particular interest. But it's on a different scale completely to the ESL proposals.
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,855
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 01:39:36 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 01:35:54 pm
How's it irrelevant? I was sick to the back teeth of the direction football has been going for decades, this was only the logical next step. This is a symptom not the cause.

Because people like you are implying this move is ok because its an inevitability, when its not.
Logged

Online Sinos

  • itis
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,396
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 01:39:40 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 01:34:46 pm
As well as being 100 percent bollocks this is actually hugely insulting.

If you think everyone involved in this debate isn't arguing from a position of self interest you aren't paying attention to the incentives. I would happily go along with the ESL if they backed "twenty is plenty" for tickets prices.
Logged
My ass cheeks clapped together louder than an excited Latino man with maracas... I had just laid the mightiest fudge dragon ever known to mankind in its very own water bath.

http://www.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/tybuq/did_you_ever_think_you_were_going_to_die_from_a/

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 01:39:46 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:38:24 pm
Neville and Carra having a go at LFC more than any other team. What a surprise.

Well they are the two leading clubs with the most history. No one really gives a shit about Man City, Chelsea or Arsenal.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online upthereds95

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3015 on: Today at 01:40:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:38:24 pm
Neville and Carra having a go at LFC more than any other team. What a surprise.

Because we are meant to be the biggest clubs in england with all the history with working class loyal fans. Our owners have used the fans as a marketing tool for years and now they are just abandoning all match going supporters for their own greed.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3016 on: Today at 01:40:07 pm »
Quote from: JimmysHammer on Today at 01:28:06 pm
Of all people Anders Herrera has summed it up perfectly for me.

Its the rich stealing what the people created

Yes. Like the slaves in qatar creating the stadiums for the world cup whilst dying in their thousands. But that didn't seem to make him quite as angry. Can't think why.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 732
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3017 on: Today at 01:40:23 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:21:38 pm
Most of peoples outrage is just being fed by the media (Sky) as per usual.  :o

If you look beyond their fake outrage you'll realise that a Super League will likely end up with the owners controlling all the content and making available through some sort of subscription service.  Sky are just annoyed they will lose most of their access nothing more.  I say fuk 'em.



Exactly! In my workplace this morning things are a lot calmer, all the reds I work with have been talking about it all morning (And not getting work done! :) )and though no one thinks this proposal is a great idea, equally no one is outraged against.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,163
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3018 on: Today at 01:40:58 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:30:37 pm
Just can't stand the people who have no arguments against the problems people have with it so just going on about Sky, Man City and UEFA. Embarassing.

I could say the same about you though. Why do you only want to change the club when there is so much else wrong with football, with how its run. Let's say you get your wish and the club step back from their decision what does it actually change in football? Very little as it happens. The bribes will go on being accepted, the television companies continue to make fans go to games at stupid times and the administrators will continue to tamper with competitions which don't even need to be changed, just so they can make another fast buck. If you want to change things, then let's look at all the problems and not just be selective in what we see. The only way football is going to improve is when everyone puts aside their own self-interest and that's not just a problem at the clubs it's everywhere in the game. It' why its entirely difficult staying in the same room when the Premier League are claiming this will make football unfair, since when has the Premier League ever been about fairness to all? 
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3019 on: Today at 01:41:36 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:38:24 pm
Neville and Carra having a go at LFC more than any other team. What a surprise.

Two wankers.  :wanker
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3020 on: Today at 01:42:18 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:39:46 pm
Well they are the two leading clubs with the most history. No one really gives a shit about Man City, Chelsea or Arsenal.

Neville has barely mentioned utd.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Kitch83

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3021 on: Today at 01:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 01:39:40 pm
If you think everyone involved in this debate isn't arguing from a position of self interest you aren't paying attention to the incentives. I would happily go along with the ESL if they backed "twenty is plenty" for tickets prices.

If they did, what are you paying £20 to watch? Since it was clear we would not win the league this year, if there was this ESL, EVERY second of every game would be pointless, literally pointless. Would you be ok paying £20 to watch us play in games where the result was irrelevant?
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,855
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3022 on: Today at 01:42:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:38:24 pm
Neville and Carra having a go at LFC more than any other team. What a surprise.

When the club puts out daft slogans like "this means more" and has the fans as a central theme in its marketing strategy I can completely see why that's the case to be honest.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,802
    • @hartejack
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3023 on: Today at 01:42:42 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:21:38 pm
Most of peoples outrage is just being fed by the media (Sky) as per usual.  :o

If look beyond their fake outrage you'll realise that a Super League will likely end up with the owners controlling all the content and making available through some sort of subscription service.  Sky are just annoyed they will lose most of their access nothing more.  I say fuk 'em.

Are you proposing that as a good thing?

Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 01:40:23 pm
Exactly! In my workplace this morning things are a lot calmer, all the reds I work with have been talking about it all morning (And not getting work done! :) )and though no one thinks this proposal is a great idea, equally no one is outraged against.

A cabal of the richest clubs owning their own (whether individually or collectively) TV rights (in a significant acceleration of the path you could argue we've already been on for 30 years) will be absolutely devastating for sporting integrity, competitiveness, and the existence of clubs lower down the same domestic division (and further).

Sky - and other broadcasters - have done enough damage already, but at least there is some (albeit paltry) redistribution.  Put broadcast 'tickets' in the hands of the clubs themselves and pillars of communities (that is, football clubs) will cease to exist at an alarming & increasing rate.

You're right, to an extent - fuck Sky.  But this threatens to pull up the ladder/drawbridge and fuck everyone else too.  It's not who I thought we were.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3024 on: Today at 01:42:46 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:38:24 pm
Neville and Carra having a go at LFC more than any other team. What a surprise.
There's me thinking there were 6 english teams involved in this.

Sorry I forgot, we are held to higher standards than the other 5, but then we are expected to compete with them, and when we don't they criticise for that too.

Can't win.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 