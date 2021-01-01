Just can't stand the people who have no arguments against the problems people have with it so just going on about Sky, Man City and UEFA. Embarassing.



I could say the same about you though. Why do you only want to change the club when there is so much else wrong with football, with how its run. Let's say you get your wish and the club step back from their decision what does it actually change in football? Very little as it happens. The bribes will go on being accepted, the television companies continue to make fans go to games at stupid times and the administrators will continue to tamper with competitions which don't even need to be changed, just so they can make another fast buck. If you want to change things, then let's look at all the problems and not just be selective in what we see. The only way football is going to improve is whenputs aside their own self-interest and that's not just a problem at the clubs it's everywhere in the game. It' why its entirely difficult staying in the same room when the Premier League are claiming this will make football unfair, since when has the Premier League ever been about fairness to all?