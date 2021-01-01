« previous next »
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2680 on: Today at 11:59:00 am
Come on Leeds
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2681 on: Today at 11:59:11 am
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:51:18 am
If anything positive comes from this is my hope that the club gets owned by fans just like in Germany.

That's all of our dream mate but the time for that was before the cowboys took over.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2682 on: Today at 11:59:16 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:42:30 am
PSG chairman now head of UEFA  European clubs association. Hahahaah you really can't make this up. The game is well and truly dead. End it all now.

The new champions league format is awful too.

PSG pretty much running the European club game now. The lesser of two evils? Not sure myself.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2683 on: Today at 11:59:21 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:53:53 am
We didn't buy them using the blood soaked oil money of human rights abusing dictators or Putin's henchmen.

Where did i say we did and where after this will we? This is the champions league being revamped. Oil barons or Putins' henchmen aren't involved.

The point i am am making is there is already huge greed in football and the hypocrisy of many on here all of a sudden is stunning. People calling for us to sign Mbappe or whoever for massive money did you thin the owners had a whip around in the Sandon for that?
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2684 on: Today at 12:00:10 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:49:38 am
Whats the point in fighting against the oil barons if you are doing so in a league made for you yourselves to be more greedy, and in a fashion which manifestly changes the club and it's identity.

People hate City and Chelsea because they were bought and artificially propped up. We are looking to do the same thing for Liverpool by making ourselves a plastic club appealing to the highest paying fans, in a plastic league. Devoid of our history.

Sure you can say "it isn't sportswashing" and it isn't "an oligarchs plaything" but what we become isn't Liverpool either. So what's the point in winning against these plastic clubs if we become one ourselves?

There isnt, if it happens as advertised.

The hope is that it actually ends up not being this at all and pushes things in the right direction. But yeah if it happens, then quite frankly we might as well form another club.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2685 on: Today at 12:00:12 pm
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2686 on: Today at 12:00:13 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:56:32 am
How do you know there will be no financial profit from doing well in the super league?
Because the finances are structured to favour the founders' participation, not success. The performance related prize money is a fraction of the guaranteed cut. Lost in the twitter forest now, but one analysis suggested the difference between winning the ESL and taking part in the group would be as little as £30m - for clubs earning £250m-£300m just for taking part. And selling their own broadcasting rights.

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2687 on: Today at 12:00:32 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:56:10 am
Majority of Bayern Munich members wont want their club to be in this daft super league. So that is a problem if Bayern Munich want to be in it (apparently they dont).
I get it and fair play to them.

See how long it lasts when they lose their top players and are playing West Ham, Spartak Moscow and Midtjylland in the Champions League.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2688 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm
Do feel like this will have a domestic political backlash, with cross party support to reform the game. Interesting to see where this debate heads towards. We might finally see the three main parties agree on something for once and get something done.

Change is happening, just hope it will head in morally good way. I'll support that and get involved.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2689 on: Today at 12:02:04 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:49:29 am
How did all you think when we spent years buying Southampton's best players off them? Surely for the good of the game and fairness we should have let them develop there and "give the little guys a chance". And of course the greed question, oh yes. Virgil joined us because we offered him a packet of crisps and a free bus travel pass. Mo's here because he's a huge childhood Liverpool fan and it's been his lifetime dream to play for us and let's not forget Allison who cost no more than a train fare to Halifax.

I did feel a little bit bad for them,but they poached all of those players themselves from smaller clubs.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2690 on: Today at 12:02:21 pm
Ander Herrera who moved to PSG for money paid by owners who have a terrible human rights record doesn't agree with clubs who are changing things to get more money.

Honestly hahaha.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2691 on: Today at 12:03:05 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:59:21 am
Where did i say we did and where after this will we? This is the champions league being revamped. Oil barons or Putins' henchmen aren't involved.

The point i am am making is there is already huge greed in football and the hypocrisy of many on here all of a sudden is stunning. People calling for us to sign Mbappe or whoever for massive money did you thin the owners had a whip around in the Sandon for that?

But that has always happened mate ?  Clubs have bought players from other clubs - usually the wealthier clubs buy the best and then there is a tickle down effect through the football pyramid. Liverpool have nearly always been one of the wealthiest and had the 'pick'.

The issue here is about genuine competition which is what underpins football . The ESL doesn`t do that.

For what it's worth, my instinct is that this is a game of negotiating tactics and brinkmanship with UEFA but frankly there is so much information floating around now that I am not sure what the hell is going on.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2692 on: Today at 12:03:06 pm
It's a disgusting state of affairs that I think the only palatable thing I can do with this is stop watching football. It is a choice between the current broken, rotten, corrupt system, which will almost certainly dive into a similar style arrangement. Or this new super league which is expressly about greed and the Americanization of sport. In a sport about making the big Bucks over being competitive.

And maybe I am cynical but I see no way we as fans can stop it - we have been marginalised so much that we are now becoming disposable- legacy fans to be replaced by fans of the future. We don't like it? Just get new fans, hell move the club if you have to. Or in UEFA's case, ignore all sounds of the fans and make decisions based on the highest bidder (Qatar).

I dont want football to become this but I don't think it can be stopped anymore. And I don't think there is a good option to pick, other than walking away.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2693 on: Today at 12:03:08 pm
Quote from: Devon Red on Today at 11:24:42 am
Justifying this move by pointing to the problems in the current system is like supporting Trump because "democracy is broken anyway, let's burn it all down". The existing system has huge flaws but the fundamentals are still there. Reform is possible. This proposal is not reform, it's a hugely aggressive takeover by an elite group wishing to monopolise the money in the game. The 'founding members' will be at such huge financial advantage that they will be able to cream off all the best players. This notion of 5 places for 'promoted' clubs is a smokescreen, they will be annual whipping boys. Anyone comparing this to the PL or CL is missing the point entirely. This proposal kills competition, it kills the football pyramid, it only "benefits" the founding members. If this proposal, or anything like this, comes to fruition it will end my love for this club entirely. I'll go and watch my local non-league club.

Which is why people aren't supporting it.

What they aren't doing is saying how great and fair the current abomination is after the shit sandwich we've been served up over the last 12 months. The same people up in arms now were shouting for null and void last season just to spite us (Neville you c*nt) and what's so great about being in a league where you can't even celebrate when you team score because the officials are looking for any reason to rule them out 5 minutes later?

People are well aware it's a shit idea, but fans were ready to walk away in their droves anyway at the shit show that is the Premier League.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2694 on: Today at 12:03:24 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:51:42 am
And that in a nutshell is how hypocritical we all sound to the other clubs. None of them will care and all of them will be kinda glad that we piss off into this meaningless league.

They'll still be pissed when their best players get poached though.

Football is full of hypocrites though, does anyone think West "null and void" Ham would have done anything but jump at an ESL place if it was offered to them.

Hicks and Gillett were runing the club into the ground for years before fans made serious efforts to stop going to the games (and lets be honest that was only when we were truly shit under The Hodge).

We make out that we are better than most other fans and don't want sugar daddy owners, but then you nip into the transfer threads and its full of people saying the owners should put their hands in their pockets and go out and spend big.

The ESL is an awful idea in many ways, but that kind of greed driven decision isn't new, football has been walking down this path for a long time now.

If it happens then economically it will be driven by the global broadcasting rights, if they lose some match going fans I doubt the various teams will get too excited, they will cut ticket prices if they have to keep grounds full its not a big part of their revenue in this new model anyway, they will just want full houses to help sell "the experience".

Welcome to the culmination of where football has been drifting for a while.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2695 on: Today at 12:03:30 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:40:23 am
Do you also think the creation of the PL devalued our old First Division titles?
I'm sick of people making this comparison.

First off - yes, it did. Do you not hear all the talk about "Premier League era"? Lampard giving it the "Only won it one time" etc.? Whether you think it's bollocks or not, that's part of how a lot of people are taught to think, that post-1992 is a different category.

Secondly, it's not even a fair comparison. The Premier League was set up with promotion and relegation. The league pyramid remained structurally intact. Yes, the money meant that the haves and have-nots got further apart. But 49 different clubs have played in the Premier League, and teams have won it (City, Leicester) who have been previously relegated/ promoted. This is a completely different set up - a fixed list of teams with a small number of invitees. Do shit, you don't drop out, you just keep your snout in the trough. If other teams want to get in - tough. (And let's not pretend that the 'guest teams' would be invited purely on competitive merit in domestic leagues. Just as with American franchises, it would be based on 'market' considerations)
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2696 on: Today at 12:05:34 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:02:21 pm
Ander Herrera who moved to PSG for money paid by owners who have a terrible human rights record doesn't agree with clubs who are changing things to get more money.

Honestly hahaha.

Why is anyone who gets paid big money a hypocrite to you? There could be people on hundreds of thousands a year in this thread disagreeing with it.

Stick to the topic - you're needlessly diverting it.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2697 on: Today at 12:05:47 pm
If any of this has taken anyone by surprise, then you must have either been living in Eritrea or blinkering yourself to the inevitable.

The average male wage in 1979 was £4,100. That was the same year Trevor Francis was signed by Forest for £1,000,000. Take you a solid 230+ years to have earned that. Football's always been the people's game.

Greg Dyke and the-then chairmen of United, Everton, Spurs, Arsenal and The Reds got together in 1990 and over, what was presumably a very expensive and lavish lunch at a London private members' establishment, decided that what fans really wanted to see was richer broadcasters and richer clubs. Football's always been the people's game.

Obviously some folk at UEFA overheard Dyke and his mates and decided that a similar model would also suit the myriad owners and broadcasters within Europe too. So you know what, let's implement this pyramid scheme here too. People's game remember.

Not content with only having Champions, UEFA then decided in about 1996 that non-champions looked very sad sitting in the corner playing with their Intertoto and cup-winners-cup-entrants-into-the-other-cup Cups. So they said "you're all welcome and we can renegotiate the TV deal at the same time and make you all richer and make us richer and everyone wins"... Well everyone apart from those affacted by lack of subsidised travel and tickets for fans for the huge uptick in games, genuine compensation for teams who missed out, the above inflation increases to TV subscriptions, unique kits for Europe, fourth kits, patches, footballs, nipple tassles and whatever else shit they can flog and a growing gap between football's rich and poor, like the huge skyscrapers casting mile long shadows over the slums of Mumbai.

Presumably this shine of the diamond is what convinced Betis to part with a world record fee for Denilson in 1998 for about £25m. They never qualified for the CL whilst he was there. And it just keeps going on and on. State-funded Real Madrid paying out hundreds of millions in the late nineties and early 2000s to create this tawdry nouveau Galactico theme and sully the name of what it meant originally. UEFA bending the rules to allow us back into the CL in 2005/6 because we're a massive draw in Europe and around the world. City getting bought by a literal country and the next day, after not having a pot to piss in 24 hours earlier, go out and buy Robhino, just because it was a laugh.

And then over the next 20 years teams like City, Chelsea and PSG go on to redefine the rules of spending and excess in football, breaking all the laws that had been designed to stop it, eventuating in such inhumane punishments as being subject to some nasty newspaper headlines and fines that were so insignificant that their owners had likely recouped  the sum in personal profit between starting to read and ending any judgements about their clubs.

Which leads us to where we are today with people apparently apoplectic that an owner whose fortune was forged in ownership of American sports teams and media would do something as tawdry as pursue a similar model for his European investment "arm". People praising "brave" Gary Neville for speaking out against this, as he takes a massive salary from SKY and financially dopes Salford FC to try and access the riches and success he saw as a player with Man United. BT executives tut-tutting when they overpaid for Champions League rights to the tune of £900m because they coveted success and are themselves imbued with avarice.

Yet here we are pretending it's the end of football, and that life won't be the same and what would Shanks say and a lot of other bollocks. The ESL is just another evolutionary step in the grim transformation of football into pseudo-sport and any of us who've been to the games and bought merch and supported the club through all these aforementioned changes are ourselves culpable to a lesser or greater degree and let's not insult each others' intelligence pretending that we're not.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2698 on: Today at 12:06:09 pm
So the Conservative Party are against this which makes them... Labour?

Some bollocks shite in this thread :D
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2699 on: Today at 12:06:19 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:00:32 pm
I get it and fair play to them.

See how long it lasts when they lose their top players and are playing West Ham, Spartak Moscow and Midtjylland in the Champions League.

I think you underestimate a lot of supporters then, both theirs and ours it seems like.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2700 on: Today at 12:06:23 pm
When we look at the CL Semi finals and see 3 oil clubs, two of whom have flouted UEFAs own rules, the game is fucked anyway.

Football ceased to be a sport years ago, in the roots of the Premier League 'breakaway' (who are now crying hypocritically, as if they weren't the first to do it...)

It is now a cock-waving, "whos chequebook is biggest" contest... and has been for years.

The ESL is not the solution, of course. But the horror and vitriol it has provoked, should have been coming loud and evident for years... maybe now its too late... closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.

The game has allowed itself to make a rod for its own back.

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2701 on: Today at 12:06:41 pm
What's the nearest thing to this happening in other sports? Others have mentioned baseball, but that was a long time ago.
F1 seems to have ceased being competitive and now only seems accessible to hardcore fans (maybe on terrestrial TV elsewhere),  where you have to buy a season ticket to watch the thing. Doesn't seem to have hurt it too much, but surely it's going to die off.  Is the IPL similar?  How's that affected domestic cricket?

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2702 on: Today at 12:07:32 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:03:24 pm
They'll still be pissed when their best players get poached though.

Football is full of hypocrites though, does anyone think West "null and void" Ham would have done anything but jump at an ESL place if it was offered to them.

Hicks and Gillett were runing the club into the ground for years before fans made serious efforts to stop going to the games (and lets be honest that was only when we were truly shit under The Hodge).

We make out that we are better than most other fans and don't want sugar daddy owners, but then you nip into the transfer threads and its full of people saying the owners should put their hands in their pockets and go out and spend big.

The ESL is an awful idea in many ways, but that kind of greed driven decision isn't new, football has been walking down this path for a long time now.

If it happens then economically it will be driven by the global broadcasting rights, if they lose some match going fans I doubt the various teams will get too excited, they will cut ticket prices if they have to keep grounds full its not a big part of their revenue in this new model anyway, they will just want full houses to help sell "the experience".

Welcome to the culmination of where football has been drifting for a while.

It must be genuinely quite shit to be a fan of one of the other 14 teams because you have the same chance at domestic silverware as fucking Dagenham and Redbridge
