So Twitter football fans then. Those pricks who support players first, and have zero interest in football culture and history.



Great



They can fuck right off with that.Yep tap into the most toxic quatre of the world fanbase, probably because they'll smile and nod politely so long as they have their shiny new toy. So long as they can have their "banter". Won't question motives or club decision so long as they are given their surface level enjoyment.I have to say from my point of view I don't even have an issue with the idea of a European "Super Legaue", and I feel the structure of UEFA and PL is corrupt and rotten to the core built on greed. But not like this. This is the next step in the capitalist monster which football is becoming, only thing is the clubs made the move before the organisation.I am under no illusions as to what this fight is about, nor do I believe the times will change and this can be stopped. I've honestly never known football beyond the commercial monstrosity it is- I have never known football as anything other than a "consumer"But I don't like this one bit. Not one bit at all. It is the americanization of a sport which is rooted differently. Make it a fluid franchise centered on the brand rather than the city. It's been drifting away from the community over the past 30 years but this will be a total a willing detachment.I dont even disagree with the globalisation of the sport and turning it into a sophisticated business. It is a global game and we should embrace a global community of fans. We should be ran well. But through all of that, it should still remain Liverpool, a beating heart of a city. Fans should love us around the world because of what we stand for. Not because we are a franchise cattered to the fans most willing to pay to see players without the history of the club.Rip the whole thing out and start again. And I don't mean just the Super League, the whole damn system. Because even if the Super League is beaten now, we will be right back where we are now in a few years time, except with perhaps a UEFA sponsored idea which is bound to go through.