Breakaway Super League... The Times

stevensr123

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2440 on: Today at 10:33:16 am
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 10:31:29 am
Its a bad day for the domestic league...take tonight for instance weve had a shit season but are still fighting for top 4 which makes tonights game away to Leeds something to look forward to,but if we were to have a similar league campaign when this Super League kicks off then come January time it would make all our league games dead rubbers making a game like tonights a complete turn off and waste of time.
exactly! The super league will make the league title similar to how we treat the league cup or fa cup.

Resting players in the league to play for the more wealthy comp, its the end.
redmark

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2441 on: Today at 10:34:16 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:28:21 am
The only real surprise with this is they arent having hour long matches.
Weekend Cup games when the domestic leagues kick them out, or they stop pretending to care. Fuck it, bring all 15/20 to Abu Dhabi for the weekend and have 15-minute halves for mini tournaments.
Dim Glas

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2442 on: Today at 10:34:24 am
The suggestion Bayern Munich where one of the other clubs who would join isnt true, BVB CEO Aki Watzke reiterating today that they both wont be joining.

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2443 on: Today at 10:35:49 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:04:57 am
https://twitter.com/danroan/status/1384062591450771465

They can fuck right off with that.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:15:44 am
So Twitter football fans then. Those pricks who support players first, and have zero interest in football culture and history.

Great  ::)

Yep tap into the most toxic quatre of the world fanbase, probably because they'll smile and nod politely so long as they have their shiny new toy. So long as they can have their "banter". Won't question motives or club decision so long as they are given their surface level enjoyment.

I have to say from my point of view I don't even have an issue with the idea of a European "Super Legaue", and I feel the structure of UEFA and PL is corrupt and rotten to the core built on greed. But not like this. This is the next step in the capitalist monster which football is becoming, only thing is the clubs made the move before the organisation.

I am under no illusions as to what this fight is about, nor do I believe the times will change and this can be stopped. I've honestly never known football beyond the commercial monstrosity it is- I have never known football as anything other than a "consumer"

But I don't like this one bit. Not one bit at all. It is the americanization of a sport which is rooted differently. Make it a fluid franchise centered on the brand rather than the city. It's been drifting away from the community over the past 30 years but this will be a total a willing detachment.

I dont even disagree with the globalisation of the sport and turning it into a sophisticated business. It is a global game and we should embrace a global community of fans. We should be ran well. But through all of that, it should still remain Liverpool, a beating heart of a city. Fans should love us around the world because of what we stand for. Not because we are a franchise cattered to the fans most willing to pay to see players without the history of the club.

Rip the whole thing out and start again. And I don't mean just the Super League, the whole damn system. Because even if the Super League is beaten now, we will be right back where we are now in a few years time, except with perhaps a UEFA sponsored idea which is bound to go through.
Sinos

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2444 on: Today at 10:35:50 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:29:53 am
Ferguson won many of his trophies while Shaun Goater was trying to get City promoted.

If you freeze a moment in time, it seems inevitable it will last forever. Of course the Super League ensures it will.

But City were only edging into the big six a little over a decade ago; Chelsea a decade earlier.

Tottenham have managed to stay part of the 'big six' for a long time, without ever actually winning anything. A rather good analogy for what the ESL could become: big clubs regardless of success. A 'Super' League of Tottenhams.

we are already at the point where the big six clubs are a financial success regardless of performance. Utd are servicing billions in debt, but can still spend £500 million on failed transfers and can then spend that amount again and still never get anywhere near a relegation race.
stevensr123

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2445 on: Today at 10:36:35 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:34:24 am
The suggestion Bayern Munich where one of the other clubs who would join isnt true, BVB CEO Aki Watzke reiterating today that they both wont be joining.


im going to be watching German football from now on, they have the correct model for sure. The rest of the leagues have lost touch. Fuck FSG and fuck the rest of them.
redmark

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2446 on: Today at 10:36:39 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:32:59 am
As someone who works in IT... the word legacy is used to describe old applications or software or versions of the software etc that companies have to keep supporting as they annoyingly won't go away. That's what these fans are to the clubs.
And are just kept ticking over awaiting decommissioning.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2447 on: Today at 10:37:12 am
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 10:30:42 am
- Another big concern is the Americanization of football, but is that really much of a big deal? I'm not a fan of any American sport, but is there a complete lack of home crowds in the NBA for example? A big team like LA Lakers for example would be universally loved, but surely the lion share of their home crowd is from LA and the surrounding area?

The Americanisation of European sport is a massive deal. I don't watch American sports, in part because they seem to play hundreds of long, drawn out matches with no real meaning. They don't get relegated and they play a big play-off at the end to decide who wins it anyway. What's the point of it all? I'm not going to spend hundreds of hours watching something with little reward or consequence. TV and Films are more guaranteed entertainment for that. We love football not only for the sport itself, but for the passion, the meaning, the aspiration of winning the league, for gaining promotion, for qualifying for Europe or surviving relegation, whatever level your club happens to find itself at. The first step of a closed shop is a hugely dangerous precedent against all of that.
has gone odd

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2448 on: Today at 10:37:16 am
Yeah the legacy fans thing has me fuming to. How fucking dare they use this terminology, utterly gobsmacked.

Incidently, my lad is a "future fan" and thinks the idea of a Super League is a pile of utter toss also.
Andy82lfc

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2449 on: Today at 10:37:18 am
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 10:31:29 am
Its a bad day for the domestic league...take tonight for instance weve had a shit season but are still fighting for top 4 which makes tonights game away to Leeds something to look forward to,but if we were to have a similar league campaign when this Super League kicks off then come January time it would make all our league games dead rubbers making a game like tonights a complete turn off and waste of time.

But that is exactly what it was like before the CL format no? So would this not please a lot of people who despised what that format took away from the importance of winning the league? Seems that different generations may have differing views on this.
LiamG

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2450 on: Today at 10:37:19 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:15:55 am

If the ESL goes ahead then it'll be a bad bad day for football. 

Creation of the PL
Creation of champions league
VAR
Letting the likes of Man City, PSG be backed by states and blatantly getting away with FFP rules

All bad bad days for football in some people's eyes

Just Elmo?

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2451 on: Today at 10:37:43 am
I'm just glad as a Scot, all of our teams had the integrity and respect for the traditions of the game and turned down the cash on offer.
Sharado

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2452 on: Today at 10:38:24 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 10:37:19 am
Creation of the PL
Creation of champions league
VAR
Letting the likes of Man City, PSG be backed by states and blatantly getting away with FFP rules

All bad bad days for football in some people's eyes

There's plenty of others too. I can't find myself getting worked up about this because of all that to be honest. I'm quite enjoying watching some of the absolutely stunning hypocrisy doing the rounds.
Raid

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2453 on: Today at 10:39:26 am
Rumours that Mourinho was sacked by Spurs for refusing to take the team training following the announcement
Sinos

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2454 on: Today at 10:40:05 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:37:16 am
Yeah the legacy fans thing has me fuming to. How fucking dare they use this terminology, utterly gobsmacked.

Incidently, my lad is a "future fan" and thinks the idea of a Super League is a pile of utter toss also.

I don't care what they call me as long as match going fans like me don't get ripped off. I will happily support whatever money making wheeze they are proposing as long as we get ' a twenty is plenty' style commitment as part of this new venture
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2455 on: Today at 10:40:10 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:37:43 am
I'm just glad as a Scot, all of our teams had the integrity and respect for the traditions of the game and turned down the cash on offer.

redmark

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #2456 on: Today at 10:41:16 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:31:50 am
its because hes done a dogshit job. Not related.
The day after the Super League was announced. Sure.

He probably asked Levy how Spurs had got into it.
