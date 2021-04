Let's all back a year a ago when we had West Ham owner saying Null and void.



Let's all back a year ago and Sky plus other tv companies wanting/getting a rebate on their tv contract.



For me the PL and tv companies have brought this on themselves. The top 6 in the UK should have more power as without them the PL is nothing.



This for me is all about the TV money really and getting into 2021 allowing clubs to use their own tv channels and social media to show their games when they want and Sky & BT know this hence them shitting.



Smart move by the clubs. The clubs will now get a bigger say in their leagues and get better tv contracts even if this super league doesn't happen.