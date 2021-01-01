« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Breakaway Super League... The Times  (Read 36856 times)

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 07:00:04 am »
This will kill the game.

I'd have thought this was the same sabre rattling that happens every time before the European competitions are reformed but this feels like a step too far now. The worst part is this will completely overshadow the last few games of this season. Yes, the players are paid professionals but imagine how the likes of Salah and Mane must be feeling knowing that there's a chance they won't be allowed to play for their countries again unless they force themselves out of the club.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,104
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 07:02:06 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:13:08 am
Just out of curiosity, how many of the top 6 Premier League clubs have actually been relegated since the creation of the Premier League in 1992? And how many Premier League titles have been won by the clubs outside the top 6?
Everyone still has to play for points and positioning. In the ESL points and position won't matter, it will be a travesty.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 07:02:17 am »
Watch how this is framed today and especially tonight with questions aimed at the manager as all Liverpool's fault.
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,356
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 07:02:58 am »
I just want to see this for the outrage now. There is more outrage for this than hungry kids in the world. Shows the priorities of humanity.
Just another corrupt organization being formed which affects the previous corrupt organization, they(the outraged) will come to love this as much as they loved the previous corrupt UEFA.

Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Online free_at_last

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,042
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 07:03:14 am »
You never know, in the coming months this may have been shelved and FSG may have played a blinder.
We(and manu) get a bigger share of our TV money and FFP is enforced.
...sorry London clubs, no free hand out for you.
...sorry City, play by the rules
...sorry premier league clubs, we're not subsidising you(as much)
Logged

Online Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • Walton Vale Boot Boys
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 07:06:40 am »
Just woke up to find that it's been confirmed. Frankly embarrassed our club is inevitably heavily involved in what will run and run as an almighty mess.

And to think Klopp with have to sit and answer questions about this later, a subject and proposal which he has already stated in the past he wants no part of. Awkward !!
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online rojo para la vida

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 07:15:56 am »
Not good but I felt that way, even more strongly when the Premier League was formed.
There will be some clubs that aren't part of this new group but were part of the Premier League forming who will no doubt be making some hypocritical comments today. That doesn't make the situation any better.
Logged

Online whiteboots

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 07:16:06 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:02:17 am
Watch how this is framed today and especially tonight with questions aimed at the manager as all Liverpool's fault.
FSG are  a significant part of this, unquestionably.
 Their (our) fault? I don't think so.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • Meh sd
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 07:20:16 am »
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 06:49:31 am
You know the next step will be to play some of these games in Countries bidding the most.... Saudi Arabia, America et Al.
Come to Fenway to watch Liverpool Vs Real Madrid
By "some" you mean all. Will the next Anfield be built in Liverpool?
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,163
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 07:22:10 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:02:17 am
Watch how this is framed today and especially tonight with questions aimed at the manager as all Liverpool's fault.

I mean, John Henry is going to be on the board or whatever for the Super League. We are playing a significant role.
Logged

Online jaymc

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 07:28:24 am »
I feel like an alien looking at footy now, im that out the loop, for me this is just the icing on the cake of the game moving away from its roots its been happening for years. Ive gone from someone whod go every week to someone who barely knows when were playing.

Used to be a game were people on their arse could go and get some relief be proud of their city, no one on their arse could go now (if/when we were allowed to). All the youll never walk alone, all in it together, solidarity is a load of me arse to be honest, it exists bewteen sections of the supporters and thats abar it
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 07:30:06 am »
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 06:49:31 am
You know the next step will be to play some of these games in Countries bidding the most.... Saudi Arabia, America et Al.
Come to Fenway to watch Liverpool Vs Real Madrid

Everything is better than going to Naples.

I have a feeling that to get a call from this elite organization, you have to match and to fulfill quite some standards. This could educate some clubs if they want to get a call from this competition. In the CL your place is almost guaranteed no matter what. I mean, when we played in Belgrade their fans were interested in everything else except football.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 07:30:44 am »
Although I think fears of football becoming an American-style franchise system are overstated, this is quite clearly a money-driven initiative being taken by a cartel of big clubs. From that perspective, it makes sense, but I dont support a business and therefore view this with considerable despair and trepidation.
Logged

Online FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 07:31:19 am »
Quote from: whiteboots on Today at 06:38:41 am
I disagree with your analysis.

This is not about stripping power from the super rich,it is about the super rich clubs becoming richer still.

FFP was fundamentally flawed. I have never heard fans complain that their owners are spending too much on players, and we have enjoyed our fair share of profligacy.

UEFA is the richest football organisation because it has the richest clubs. The next battleground was always going to be between UEFA and FIFA, specifically with a biannual expanded world club championship taking a chunk out of the football calendar.

The other clubs have not had enough. There is an irresistible direction of travel for the European football elite. The question is how the other clubs regroup.

UEFA have been very successful at generating cash for themselves and member clubs. The CL final is  now watched by more than the American Superbowl. FIFA has shot itself in the foot with the Qatar WC. And is weaker now than it has ever been The World Club Championship will dominate the agenda for the next few decades.

The domestic leagues will survive and prosper, as the Championship has done post PL. It may also be the making of rejuvenating some fine clubs, becalmed in lesser leagues in Scotland, Holland, Belgium etc.


No doubt about the struggle between UEFA and FIFA to take control of club football. Their rivalry helped create this mess.

But there is also a divide amongst the top clubs.

Both Klopp and the owners have taken public shots at City in the past.  Barca has taken public shots at PSG. Agnelli despises the oil clubs.The black hole in the non-oil clubs' finances will have done nothing to improve their mood.

No surprise PSG is not in the founders group.
 
The LFC owners know that if they can turn the game's business model into a straight fight between clubs based on revenue generated from the size of the fanbase and number of eyeballs the club attracts, we crush almost every other club in world football.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 