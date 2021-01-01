I feel like an alien looking at footy now, im that out the loop, for me this is just the icing on the cake of the game moving away from its roots its been happening for years. Ive gone from someone whod go every week to someone who barely knows when were playing.



Used to be a game were people on their arse could go and get some relief be proud of their city, no one on their arse could go now (if/when we were allowed to). All the youll never walk alone, all in it together, solidarity is a load of me arse to be honest, it exists bewteen sections of the supporters and thats abar it