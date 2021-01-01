« previous next »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:43:24 am
Well, the NFL was a blank canvass, but MLB wasnt. The rich clubs affiliated with the poor ones to form the farm system. Each farm club is a professional lower-league club, some with long histories and devout local supporters. They just dont have control over player transfers, coaches, or trainers, but they also dont pay player salaries.
No, but that was the point of short lived leagues (baseball had several) and teams folding or moving city constantly (many). Which minor league baseball team has a history on a par with, say, Benfica? Ajax? Celtic? Sevilla? Forest? Leeds? Villa? Fuck it - Everton? All now permanently fixed as second class clubs, at best, regardless of their actual efforts?


Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:49:45 am
If you dont support it then just leave it at that.

Because most others opposed are full of shit?
Quote from: vinothmct on Today at 03:48:00 am
Fans have to oppose this . FSG are showing their true colours . They have always been about money . This is bad for football as a whole

Its not just Liverpool in England.

You've got the other 5 teams (Arsenal, Mancs, Spurs, and Plastics) all in agreement.   When was the last time that happened?

2 Oil billionaires, 1 Hedge Fund, Kronke/Glazer/Levy families (huge stadiums. huge fan global bases, and huge payrolls)

The competition is looking at each other saying we can all make much more money and have the control we want ---  Fuck it.

But I get what you are saying, LFC supporters can use their voices, and their wallets to send a message -- in the end, though if this goes through --- Owners have done the accounting here;

The real issues involve how will the players and coaches respond ---  will they chase the ESL money and play with the so-called "best of the best" or will they jump ship and play for their local teams?
Quote from: vinothmct on Today at 03:48:00 am
Fans have to oppose this . FSG are showing their true colours . They have always been about money . This is bad for football as a whole

Can see them selling the club if this doesn't happen.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:09:48 am
Can see them selling the club if this doesn't happen.
unless us fans can come up with a couple billion dollars combined it will just be sold to the same type of people
