Fans have to oppose this . FSG are showing their true colours . They have always been about money . This is bad for football as a whole



Its not just Liverpool in England.You've got the other 5 teams (Arsenal, Mancs, Spurs, and Plastics) all in agreement. When was the last time that happened?2 Oil billionaires, 1 Hedge Fund, Kronke/Glazer/Levy families (huge stadiums. huge fan global bases, and huge payrolls)The competition is looking at each other saying we can all make much more money and have the control we want --- Fuck it.But I get what you are saying, LFC supporters can use their voices, and their wallets to send a message -- in the end, though if this goes through --- Owners have done the accounting here;The real issues involve how will the players and coaches respond --- will they chase the ESL money and play with the so-called "best of the best" or will they jump ship and play for their local teams?