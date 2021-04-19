We're a socialist city mate. Put aside our gripe about issues we have about poor refs, VAR etc, we shouldn't subscribe to a footballing project that isolates the rich and the powerful in to a closed-shop money making cabal. Liverpool Football Club is a societal entity that despite foreign ownership still knows its roots. We are figureheads of the English league and are European legends, we should fight for improvement in the grass-roots of the game and the basics of the national sport, not divorce ourselves from what is flawed yet still great as a competition.
What happens 10 years after the the ESL? A world SL? What if were not invited in to that?
This is a pile of cack Chops mate.
This is clearly socialism for the rich here -- the rest be damned to the capitalistic whims of bootstraps and self-sufficiency.
The real issue is the absence of democracy: no voice for the coaches, players, and supporters.
And if 12 to 20 teams can break away so easily and do their own thing (new league, new cup competition, and eventually a world cup lite replacement after expansion down the road), then there is very little anyone can do except protest with their voices and wallets.
I can see this dividing families/communities up (not on the same political lines) just like Brexit.
It comes down to who are you most pissed at (Billionaire owners of all kinds OR Corrupt institutions FIFA/UEFA/FA OR Gary Neville) --- I know for me making a decision based upon anger always causes some sort of regret.
