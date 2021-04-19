« previous next »
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 02:35:22 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:27:51 am
The irony is the PL was made to fuck over everyone else in league football but would now get fucked over itself.  The irony is the CL was expanded so ManU, LFC, Juve don't miss out on the gravy train so that an outsider that does get there on merit doesn't take dominance but is just a speed bump.  Just because the PL has been able to market itself better so that the lower teams are richer than lower teams elsewhere doesn't mean the ladder hasn't already been pulled up.  It has.

It hasn't though. Not according to the rules of the game. The bigger clubs might have changed things to that they make a lot more money, but they didn't completely eliminate the risk from the game. They made it harder but they didn't close the league to everyone else.

In fact, it's the obvious risk of "relegation" from the Champions League gravy train that is probably driving on this cynical attempt to revolutionize the game. Man United have missed out on Champions League football often this decade, the Milan clubs as well. We are in danger of doing so this year. Barca look like they are going to be in big trouble on and off the pitch in the next few years. Juve can never advance as far as they want. This is desperation by all of them.

It only goes to show even further how much the ladder has not actually been pulled up.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 02:35:53 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:32:17 am
Not all of them, but a lot of them will.

It wont come to that but if it did footballers arent going to turn their backs on their salaries to play for a corrupt organization that makes millions off their backs - and Fifa dont have a competition anyone wants to watch without the players from the ESL clubs

Itll end in compromise - if the ESL ends up happening a deal will be done with Fifa
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 02:35:56 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:28:17 am
So why have FIFA came out and supported the statement that players in the ESL will not be allowed to play for their country? They dont want their power eroded in the game and run the World Cup, which is the biggest competition in football.

Clubs qualifying for the CL, and that could be Leicester and West Ham this season, will be able to afford those wages.

It seems that you have misread FIFA's statement. Basically, they are saying nothing, as always ...
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 02:36:53 am »
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 02:33:15 am
I am often very surprised, I admit, but in this case, considering the money being considered, I would be bafflingly surprised if the agents of the big players were not well informed of what was happening. Months of zoom fistbumps behind all this.

Yep - Salah's agent already on the front foot about making sure players of his ilk still feature for national teams.

https://twitter.com/RamyCol/status/1383811034952044551
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 02:37:58 am »
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 02:33:15 am
I am often very surprised, I admit, but in this case, considering the money being considered, I would be bafflingly surprised if the agents of the big players were not well informed of what was happening. Months of zoom fistbumps behind all this.

Yeah it will be very surprising and risky move by the clubs if they did not consult their star players about their plans. You would think Juve must have told Mendez and Ronaldo about this and they would be onboard.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 02:38:36 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:28:17 am
So why have FIFA came out and supported the statement that players in the ESL will not be allowed to play for their country? They dont want their power eroded in the game and run the World Cup, which is the biggest competition in football.

Clubs qualifying for the CL, and that could be Leicester and West Ham this season, will be able to afford those wages.
FIFA haven't said a word because they know the club game is where the money is at and they are desperate for a Club World Cup to generate them a small fortune
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 02:39:48 am »
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 02:33:15 am
I am often very surprised, I admit, but in this case, considering the money being considered, I would be bafflingly surprised if the agents of the big players were not well informed of what was happening. Months of zoom fistbumps behind all this.

Of course that the super agents were involved in this. They are already preparing the new improved contracts for their clients ...
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 02:40:24 am »
Quote from: Klopp-A-Delphia on Today at 02:35:22 am
It hasn't though. Not according to the rules of the game. The bigger clubs might have changed things to that they make a lot more money, but they didn't completely eliminate the risk from the game. They made it harder but they didn't close the league to everyone else.

In fact, it's the obvious risk of "relegation" from the Champions League gravy train that is probably driving on this cynical attempt to revolutionize the game. Man United have missed out on Champions League football often this decade, the Milan clubs as well. We are in danger of doing so this year. Barca look like they are going to be in big trouble on and off the pitch in the next few years. Juve can never advance as far as they want. This is desperation by all of them.

It only goes to show even further how much the ladder has not actually been pulled up.

Are you really trying to argue the PL wasn't made to fuck over the EFL?  None of them have been relegated.  What risk is there?

As far as missing out on CL.  ManU is still the 3rd richest team in the world.  Barca is the richest team in the world.  Juve is easily now the richest team in Italy. That's not changing overnight. 

I agree though in that there is desperation in that the new CL rules are being agreed and they don't like them.  So here we are. 
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 02:40:48 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 02:37:58 am
Yeah it will be very surprising and risky move by the clubs if they did not consult their star players about their plans. You would think Juve must have told Mendez and Ronaldo about this and they would be onboard.
I think people are missing something: the 15 clubs don't 'need' star players any more. They don't need to win games.

The one aspect of the ESL that might actually see a bit of support (if the rest wasn't so shit) is the point that it intends to limit wages at a more sustainable proportion of income. These owners don't want to pay vast sums to players.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 02:42:03 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:40:48 am
I think people are missing something: the 15 clubs don't 'need' star players any more. They don't need to win games.

Uhh, yeah that's not how this works.  They'll pay up and they'll pay well.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 02:42:22 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:40:48 am
I think people are missing something: the 15 clubs don't 'need' star players any more. They don't need to win games.

Well they need it for their brand, how are they going to generate revenue if there are no star players in the new ESL. Players are the biggest asset of the club.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 02:43:42 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 02:37:58 am
Yeah it will be very surprising and risky move by the clubs if they did not consult their star players about their plans. You would think Juve must have told Mendez and Ronaldo about this and they would be onboard.

It's not risky at all because FIFA won't want to repay a vast chunk of the TV rights money because they have banned all the star players
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 02:44:14 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:32:17 am
Not all of them, but a lot of them will.

They won't though, will they? Players want a) to be playing in the most prestigious competitions (which usually means playing against the best teams and players) and b) to maximise their earning potential whilst playing. Each player values these two things differently (and we might judge how principled they are based on how we perceive them to value them) but end of the day, that is what drives most professional footballers.

Short of every single player getting together and saying "fuck this", the vast majority of the players in question are not going to move teams to play against inferior players for significantly less money and take a hit to both their legacy and their bank balance for the sake of playing in international competitions. International competitions where they don't even get to test themselves against the very best (as those players are banned from competing).

I mean how meaningful is winning a World Cup going to be if you know that the majority of the best players in the world aren't even playing in it? It becomes another second rate competition, just like the leagues would if they expelled the best clubs.

I don't like it, but the Super League has the various governing bodies by the balls here.

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 02:44:28 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:27:33 pm
We're a socialist city mate. Put aside our gripe about issues we have about poor refs, VAR etc, we shouldn't subscribe to a footballing project that isolates the rich and the powerful in to a closed-shop money making cabal. Liverpool Football Club is a societal entity that despite foreign ownership still knows its roots. We are figureheads of the English league and are European legends, we should fight for improvement in the grass-roots of the game and the basics of the national sport, not divorce ourselves from what is flawed yet still great as a competition.
What happens 10 years after the the ESL? A world SL? What if were not invited in to that?

This is a pile of cack Chops mate.

This is clearly socialism for the rich here -- the rest be damned to the capitalistic whims of bootstraps and self-sufficiency.

The real issue is the absence of democracy:  no voice for the coaches, players, and supporters.

And if 12 to 20 teams can break away so easily and do their own thing (new league, new cup competition, and eventually a world cup lite replacement after expansion down the road), then there is very little anyone can do except protest with their voices and wallets.

I can see this dividing families/communities up (not on the same political lines) just like Brexit. 

It comes down to who are you most pissed at (Billionaire owners of all kinds  OR  Corrupt institutions FIFA/UEFA/FA  OR   Gary Neville) --- I know for me making a decision based upon anger always causes some sort of regret.

Cheers mate.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 02:44:48 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:40:48 am
I think people are missing something: the 15 clubs don't 'need' star players any more. They don't need to win games.

Sorry, but that is nonsense. The big TV money is always connected with the star players. In the coming years, we will see the top quality being concentrated to the ESL clubs, with increased wages and personal sponsorship deals. We already know how it works in the NBA and the NFL ...
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 02:46:18 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:40:24 am
Are you really trying to argue the PL wasn't made to fuck over the EFL?  None of them have been relegated.  What risk is there?

As far as missing out on CL.  ManU is still the 3rd richest team in the world.  Barca is the richest team in the world.  Juve is easily now the richest team in Italy. That's not changing overnight. 

I agree though in that there is desperation in that the new CL rules are being agreed and they don't like them.  So here we are. 

What do you mean, "none of them them been relegated?" Like no one from the Premier League?

The risk is that it is possible. The investments need to be made or else you can turn into Leeds. It's possible in theory for literally every club.

"That's not changing over night." What the heck are you talking about. These clubs are literally saying "we're the richest clubs in the world and some of us are in danger of missing out on Champions League so let's ensure that that never happens." That's the risk here. They might all be rich but they want the guaranteed revenues.

This is at least obtuse or you don't really understand what you're saying here.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 02:46:27 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 02:42:22 am
Well they need it for their brand, how are they going to generate revenue if there are no star players in the new ESL. Players are the biggest asset of the club.
They'll start with a bunch of star players they already have. They'll sign big name players the wrong side of 30. And when they're not playing meaningful competitive games against non-ESL clubs any more, they'll just have the most expensive PR to *say* they're the best players.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 02:47:31 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:40:48 am
I think people are missing something: the 15 clubs don't 'need' star players any more. They don't need to win games.

The one aspect of the ESL that might actually see a bit of support (if the rest wasn't so shit) is the point that it intends to limit wages at a more sustainable proportion of income. These owners don't want to pay vast sums to players.

Theyll be buying players. Just like all the big teams in American sport that dont have to win either. There is already a template to look at. Comments like these arent realistic.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 02:48:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:44:48 am
Sorry, but that is nonsense. The big TV money is always connected with the star players. In the coming years, we will see the top quality being concentrated to the ESL clubs, with increased wages and personal sponsorship deals. We already know how it works in the NBA and the NFL ...
No, it's not. It's with the clubs - just as it was when Liverpool sides featuring Djimi Traore and Igor Biscan still got bigger audiences than anyone bar United.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 02:49:07 am »
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 02:47:31 am
Theyll be buying players. Just like all the big teams in American sport that dont have to win either. There is already a template to look at. Comments like these arent realistic.
The big teams in American sport don't have any well established alternative leagues or competitors.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 02:50:26 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:49:07 am
The big teams in American sport don't have any well established alternative leagues or competitors.
Exactly. Which makes it even more imperative that the ESL buys the best players.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 02:51:17 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:49:07 am
The big teams in American sport don't have any well established alternative leagues or competitors.
that's what the ESL will become
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 02:52:04 am »
Quote from: Klopp-A-Delphia on Today at 02:46:18 am
What do you mean, "none of them them been relegated?" Like no one from the Premier League?

The risk is that it is possible. The investments need to be made or else you can turn into Leeds. It's possible in theory for literally every club.

"That's not changing over night." What the heck are you talking about. These clubs are literally saying "we're the richest clubs in the world and some of us are in danger of missing out on Champions League so let's ensure that that never happens." That's the risk here. They might all be rich but they want the guaranteed revenues.

This is at least obtuse or you don't really understand what you're saying here.

American sports and the closed leagues they play inare more competitive and uncertain than any European Football competition.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 02:54:32 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:49:07 am
The big teams in American sport don't have any well established alternative leagues or competitors.
this to me is the crux of the whole issue. American owners are used to a collegiate system to pick up players "on the cheap" through a draft system year after year. That is frankly impossible with football because of the widespread professional nature of the sport.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 02:55:05 am »
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 02:52:04 am
American sports and the closed leagues they play inare more competitive and uncertain than any European Football competition.

Good for them.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 02:57:47 am »
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 02:50:26 am
Exactly. Which makes it even more imperative that the ESL buys the best players.
Sure. They'll sign players like Messi and Ronaldo and Pogba on one or two year contracts (and pad the squad with filler). There's no incentive to buy top players approaching their peak, who need time and effort invested in their development, who will improve over time - let alone younger emerging talents. Sign proven big names, win social media, sell merchandise. It's no longer competitive, so it doesn't actually matter if they are still the best footballers or not. I wouldn't be surprised if the concept of contracts and transfers shifted again, with fewer players bought between clubs, and more reliance on Bosmans and an acceptance of shorter contracts, with experienced players flitting between ESL clubs. Keep paying wages, save on transfer fees.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 02:57:50 am »
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 02:52:04 am
American sports and the closed leagues they play inare more competitive and uncertain than any European Football competition.

Yea and when your favorite team gets away with "rebuilding" for a dozen years in last place while not really paying any penalty, you'll truly learn the meaning of the word "competitive."
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 02:58:18 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:48:20 am
No, it's not. It's with the clubs - just as it was when Liverpool sides featuring Djimi Traore and Igor Biscan still got bigger audiences than anyone bar United.

To be honest, that LFC team also had players like Gerrard and Alonso, later joined by the likes of Reina, Mascherano and Torres. All of them were in the top 3 players in the World at their respective positions.

I must admit, I find this idea of the very top players leaving the likes of Real Madrid or LFC in order to play for Everton or West Ham (for less money) pretty amusing  ;D
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 02:58:45 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:55:05 am
Good for them.
Then don't argue the current structure we are lumbered with is somehow competitive and showcasing the best of the sport. You only have to look at the death of the FA Cup to get a glimpse of the future of English domestic football if we stick with the current arrangement
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 02:59:33 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:58:18 am
To be honest, that LFC team also had players like Gerrard and Alonso, later joined by the likes of Reina, Mascherano and Torres. All of them were in the top 3 players in the World at their respective positions.

I must admit, I find this idea of the very top players leaving the likes of Real Madrid or LFC in order to play for Everton or West Ham (for less money) pretty amusing  ;D
Who said vast numbers of players will leave? But over time, I think it highly likely that fewer (younger) players will join. The clubs won't need them to.
