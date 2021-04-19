Not all of them, but a lot of them will.



They won't though, will they? Players want a) to be playing in the most prestigious competitions (which usually means playing against the best teams and players) and b) to maximise their earning potential whilst playing. Each player values these two things differently (and we might judge how principled they are based on how we perceive them to value them) but end of the day, that is what drives most professional footballers.Short of every single player getting together and saying "fuck this", the vast majority of the players in question are not going to move teams to play against inferior players for significantly less money and take a hit to both their legacy and their bank balance for the sake of playing in international competitions. International competitions where they don't even get to test themselves against the very best (as those players are banned from competing).I mean how meaningful is winning a World Cup going to be if you know that the majority of the best players in the world aren't even playing in it? It becomes another second rate competition, just like the leagues would if they expelled the best clubs.I don't like it, but the Super League has the various governing bodies by the balls here.