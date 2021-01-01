« previous next »
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1800 on: Today at 01:13:45 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:12:26 am
To be fair Leicester got promoted and won the league not to much later.

Yeah they were the closest to clubs that earned it the hard way I'll admit.

They were also quite lucky that everyone else was shite that season - which isn't having a go at them. You can just play against who you can play against.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1801 on: Today at 01:14:51 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:12:46 am
Leicester are about to finish above Arsenal and Spurs for the second consecutive season and have won the league more recently than either.

Yeah but..


Arsenal. And Spurs...


:)
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1802 on: Today at 01:15:07 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:06:28 am
Why are you using false information to back up your opinion? The statement clearly states that up to 5 new clubs will be joining the Super League every season. And yes, Leicester could play in it, if they are good enough, even though I would rather see the likes of Ajax, Benfica, Dortmund or Lyon in it ...
Five!!!

Although of course, if domestic leagues go ahead with their threats to sanction those taking part in the breakaway, there won't be any clubs entering for an odd season on merit, because it wouldn't be worth being relegated 4 divisions.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1803 on: Today at 01:16:03 am
Overall very, very disappointed, that they couldn't find a compromise but for me just a hair above Understandable.

Understandable in the fact that their is no competing with Qatar FC and Abu Dhabi FC over the long term. These are TRILLION dollar entities. There's no competing with that at all ever.  Remember we had to get an amazing coach to do all of coaching up cheaper options like Robbo and Milner, while having excellent tactics in big games while also being able to convince players like Virgil and Fabinho to take less money just to play with them. And in Virgil's case take less money and ruin his relationship with his current club at the time. And on top of that we were lucky to sell Coutinho for what we did.

FSG are right to assume they will probably not be able to pull that off again any time soon. So they need a salary/transfer cap but there has to be some limit to that or we'll include clubs like Plymouth Argyle. And while Plymouth is a perfectly fine club, the wage structure for all clubs would have to go down dramatically to include clubs like Plymouth, which then screws over the players who won't get their salaries from their global fanbases. And in this fucked up global economic structure football wages is one of the best ways for people to escape poverty and drag along others with them.

So I hope Uefa can create some kind of salary cap but they seem incapable for a lot of complicated reasons. Still hoping they can. Just depressing facts all around here.   
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1804 on: Today at 01:16:08 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:13:08 am
Just out of curiosity, how many of the top 6 Premier League clubs have actually been relegated since the creation of the Premier League in 1992? And how many Premier League titles have been won by the clubs outside the top 6?

What does this have to do with anything?
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1805 on: Today at 01:16:30 am
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:58:42 am
Only a matter of time before the franchise is moved out of Liverpool. Fans can protest all they like at all these clubs, but if they can sell tens of millions of PPV tickets for £10 a game, they won't care about losing 50000 of fans paying £50 a ticket. In fact, they can play the games across the world and charge 80000 people £100 or more. And who will care if there are no proper fan songs or chants, you can just have everyone shouting "DEFENCE" when the opponents have the ball (the big screen will be telling the locals who the away team are and when to shout what). Or they can just play fake audience noise, give it a few years and no one watching on TV will be able to tell the difference anyway.

I'd rather watch kids play in the park, to be honest.

:lmao
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1806 on: Today at 01:16:37 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:16:08 am
What does this have to do with anything?

Nothing just more deflection.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1807 on: Today at 01:17:11 am
Quote from: babraham on Today at 01:06:46 am
I haven't seen this posted but the time is going to come where the owners of one of these teams is going to spend the bare minimum on players etc, take the guaranteed revenue and be content that you'll get the same paycheck next year and every other year with no jeopardy. So they'll basically just take out as much profit as possible with no intention of trying to win. That's human greed. It's inevitable.
Absolutely. At least in the PL, you have to do at least enough not to be relegated, and ideally enough to qualify for the CL. If you're an ESL founder? Guaranteed income.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1808 on: Today at 01:17:21 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:12:36 am
How do you guess a team that finished 5th in their league that year and hadnt won the competition for 20 years wins the biggest cup competition in Europe? You must be Nostradamus.

And Leicester and Liverpool are two clubs who have won the league in the last 10 years away from the oil rich clubs, not bad.

Well I said "you can guess the winner from a range of teams" not "I can pick the winner".  So I think it's safe saying LFC winning the CL in 2005 isn't a huge surprise given that context.  Would anybody have picked them to win though?  Probably not.

We're also comparing the state of the game 17 years ago to today which is honestly like night and day with the data and money in the game now.

And yes we've done everything the "right" way which is why it's been so frustrating have to deal with ManC who just bought it.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1809 on: Today at 01:17:31 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:07:30 am
Even if its posturing, it creates a massive grey area for our players. How can they concentrate fully on the CL qualification chase with all this going on?
They'll be fine because we can afford their wages, but if you were a player at one of the other 14 clubs you've got to be scared a wage renegotiation is on the horizon this summer
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1810 on: Today at 01:17:56 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:16:37 am
Nothing just more deflection.

Certainly sounds like it - it's laughable how short sighted some people are.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1811 on: Today at 01:18:15 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:15:07 am
Five!!!

Although of course, if domestic leagues go ahead with their threats to sanction those taking part in the breakaway, there won't be any clubs entering for an odd season on merit, because it wouldn't be worth being relegated 4 divisions.



Think of all the cracking home and away games we'd have though!

In year one alone, we could have Dover athletic, Chesterfield, Bromley, Altrincham (Hopefully with Taylor not reffing supposedly), Halifx Town, Kings Lynn, Torquay United, Yeovil, Solihull :D
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1812 on: Today at 01:18:32 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:17:21 am
Well I said "you can guess the winner from a range of teams" not "I can pick the winner".  So I think it's safe saying LFC winning the CL in 2005 isn't a huge surprise given that context.  Would anybody have picked them to win though?  Probably not.

We're also comparing the state of the game 17 years ago to today which is honestly like night and day with the data and money in the game now.

And yes we've done everything the "right" way which is why it's been so frustrating have to deal with ManC who just bought it.

How was Liverpool part of that range of teams in 05? What recent history of winning the cup did we have at that point?

And Man c will be in the same super league... It doesnt matter how frustrating things have been, it should never lead to this, but I can imagine youre ok with American style leagues in a European sport, most fans are not.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1813 on: Today at 01:19:21 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:13:08 am
Just out of curiosity, how many of the top 6 Premier League clubs have actually been relegated since the creation of the Premier League in 1992? And how many Premier League titles have been won by the clubs outside the top 6?

Artificial competition.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1814 on: Today at 01:19:28 am
Quote from: skooma on Today at 12:59:55 am
This super-league idea is arrogant and unsporting.

True

But we cannot remove the idea of context

FIFA and UEFA are corruption machines - the thinking probably has more to do with removing their importance from the sport - and there is no way to do it imo unless the top clubs in resources and history challenge them.

Could it be an even bigger Shitshow and craven money grab? Yes - thats end stage capitalism (where monopolies and oligopolies form to screw over working people even more - but taking huge sides is like a Gerry Rafferty song

Clowns to left and Jokers to the right - stuck in the middle with you
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1815 on: Today at 01:19:29 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:17:21 am
Well I said "you can guess the winner from a range of teams" not "I can pick the winner".  So I think it's safe saying LFC winning the CL in 2005 isn't a huge surprise given that context.  Would anybody have picked them to win though?  Probably not.

We're also comparing the state of the game 17 years ago to today which is honestly like night and day with the data and money in the game now.

And yes we've done everything the "right" way which is why it's been so frustrating have to deal with ManC who just bought it.

City aren't going anywhere, are they?
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1816 on: Today at 01:21:00 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:13:08 am
Just out of curiosity, how many of the top 6 Premier League clubs have actually been relegated since the creation of the Premier League in 1992? And how many Premier League titles have been won by the clubs outside the top 6?
The latter - plenty. Neither Chelsea nor City were 'big 6' in 1992.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1817 on: Today at 01:21:41 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:12:26 am
To be fair Leicester got promoted and won the league not to much later.

Ah yes, plucky little Leicester who got promoted and won the league despite the huge handicap of being owned by one of Thailands richest men...

Their league win was extraordinary, but their story is riches to riches. No rags involved.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1818 on: Today at 01:22:13 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:18:32 am
How was Liverpool part of that range of teams in 05? What recent history of winning the cup did we have at that point?

And Man c will be in the same super league... It doesnt matter how frustrating things have been, it should never lead to this, but I can imagine youre ok with American style leagues in a European sport, most fans are not.

Freak results are not the sign of a healthy competition. You could plausibly argue that the NFL has healthier competition for the Superbowl than any European football competition
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1819 on: Today at 01:22:14 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:16:08 am
What does this have to do with anything?

It has everything to do with it. The Premier League is already a closed shop, owned by Murdoch. Now, we want to sell our merchandise in a newer and bigger shop, one where we will be part owners. Murdoch doesn't like the idea, because we will be getting a bigger share of the profits in our own shop, so his media sharks are coming after us ...
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1820 on: Today at 01:22:24 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:19:29 am
City aren't going anywhere, are they?

A shame UEFA gave up on the FFP then.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1821 on: Today at 01:22:24 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:18:32 am
How was Liverpool part of that range of teams in 05? What recent history of winning the cup did we have at that point?

Because we were one of the richest and were a "good" team?  Or are you saying we were paupers in 2005?
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1822 on: Today at 01:23:00 am


There's going to be some serious fucking response to this. For the name of this great club to be related to this shambles is one of it's darkest moments in its history.

Fuck off back to Fenway you horrible fucking c*nts
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1823 on: Today at 01:23:42 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:22:14 am
It has everything to do with it. The Premier League is already a closed shop, owned by Murdoch. Now, we want to sell our merchandise in a newer and bigger shop, one where we will be part owners. Murdoch doesn't like the idea, because we will be getting a bigger share of the profits in our own shop, so his media sharks are coming after us ...

Murdoch doesn't own Sky anymore Comcast do
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1824 on: Today at 01:24:33 am
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1825 on: Today at 01:24:45 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:19:29 am
City aren't going anywhere, are they?

No, that ship has sailed.  Did when Abramovich was allowed to get away with it but I'm sure there are earlier examples as well but the numbers just weren't as big. 

That doesn't mean I can't feel aggrieved though that the team didn't get more rewards that it so rightly deserved.

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1826 on: Today at 01:24:49 am
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 12:56:29 am
German national team.

they already have a new coach
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1827 on: Today at 01:25:11 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:15:07 am
Five!!!

Although of course, if domestic leagues go ahead with their threats to sanction those taking part in the breakaway, there won't be any clubs entering for an odd season on merit, because it wouldn't be worth being relegated 4 divisions.

The domestic leagues have absolutely no right to force any club in what international competition it will enter. If a club decides to play in the Super League insted of the Champions League, it can't be punished for it ...
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1828 on: Today at 01:25:18 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:22:24 am
Because we were one of the richest and were a "good" team?  Or are you saying we were paupers in 2005?

We werent paupers but we hadnt won it in 20 years and not a single soul was predicting us to win the CL at the start of that season, anything else is revisionist history.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1829 on:
As if Man City are a legitimate part of this group... meh
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 01:25:48 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:21:00 am
The latter - plenty. Neither Chelsea nor City were 'big 6' in 1992.

This is the funniest part of it all - the Big Six is a complete media invention which only has any standing in reality in a financial sense. There's nothing stopping any team beating them or finishing above them. Last time I checked Leicester and West Ham are 3rd and 4th.
 
I can understand foreign leagues pushing for this. They have the same winner or two every season and their business models are broken. However, our clubs clearly don't realise how good they've got it in England. Amazing attendances, a huge pyramid, and wealth evenly distributed to help create better competition. They're risking it all.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 01:26:01 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:25:11 am
The domestic leagues have absolutely no right to force any club in what international competition it will enter. If a club decides to play in the Super League insted of the Champions League, it can't be punished for it ...
As mentioned previously, you haven't got a clue what you're talking about.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 01:26:24 am »
People have been locked inside too long it seems.

So much cry assing over a leather football. There is so much more to life, regardless of what happens i will watch Liverpool if they win brilliant. If they happen to loose and have a shit season like this oh well, and life goes on regardless if we are in a super league or not.

Pretty sure no one posting here or on social media was crying about premier league forming. So just because the super league is being honest and saying its a closed shop. Premier league has been a myth apart from Leicester getting lucky one year does not mean it hasn't been pretty much a closed shop.

I would love to date beyonce, is it possible that i could? yes it's it realisti? no. That has been the premier league pretty much in a nutshell, this new super league is just being honest up front.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1833 on: Today at 01:26:27 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:24:49 am
they already have a new coach

I missed that mate. Who is it?  :o
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1834 on: Today at 01:26:30 am »
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 01:22:13 am
Freak results are not the sign of a healthy competition. You could plausibly argue that the NFL has healthier competition for the Superbowl than any European football competition

And the super league theoretically will be even worse if were talking about competition.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1835 on: Today at 01:26:47 am »
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 01:23:42 am
Murdoch doesn't own Sky anymore Comcast do

OK, replace Murdoch with Sky, and you get the idea ...
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1836 on: Today at 01:27:23 am »
Quote from: lorenzo on Today at 01:26:24 am
People have been locked inside too long it seems.

So much cry assing over a leather football. There is so much more to life, regardless of what happens i will watch Liverpool if they win brilliant. If they happen to loose and have a shit season like this oh well, and life goes on regardless if we are in a super league or not.

Pretty sure no one posting here or on social media was crying about premier league forming. So just because the super league is being honest and saying its a closed shop. Premier league has been a myth apart from Leicester getting lucky one year does not mean it hasn't been pretty much a closed shop.

I would love to date beyonce, is it possible that i could? yes it's it realisti? no. That has been the premier league pretty much in a nutshell, this new super league is just being honest up front.

Thank God groups like Spirit of Shankly dont have the same opinion as you.
