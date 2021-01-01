Overall very, very disappointed, that they couldn't find a compromise but for me just a hair above Understandable.



Understandable in the fact that their is no competing with Qatar FC and Abu Dhabi FC over the long term. These are TRILLION dollar entities. There's no competing with that at all ever. Remember we had to get an amazing coach to do all of coaching up cheaper options like Robbo and Milner, while having excellent tactics in big games while also being able to convince players like Virgil and Fabinho to take less money just to play with them. And in Virgil's case take less money and ruin his relationship with his current club at the time. And on top of that we were lucky to sell Coutinho for what we did.



FSG are right to assume they will probably not be able to pull that off again any time soon. So they need a salary/transfer cap but there has to be some limit to that or we'll include clubs like Plymouth Argyle. And while Plymouth is a perfectly fine club, the wage structure for all clubs would have to go down dramatically to include clubs like Plymouth, which then screws over the players who won't get their salaries from their global fanbases. And in this fucked up global economic structure football wages is one of the best ways for people to escape poverty and drag along others with them.



So I hope Uefa can create some kind of salary cap but they seem incapable for a lot of complicated reasons. Still hoping they can. Just depressing facts all around here.