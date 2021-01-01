Its Perez and Agnelli IMO. The English clubs probably joined after Project Big Picture got rejected.



The true blame lies with FA, PL, UEFA and most of all PSG and City for making a mockery of the competitions.



This. I can see English clubs' mind made up after what happened in the summer, especially with regards to the 5-subs conversation. I do believe clubs who have a longer history in a competition should have a little more say in how it is run (I am not saying they get to make the call, but clubs playing in europe should get some extra weight, even if 10% when compared to Sheffield United because the 2 clubs have different fixture calendars entirely. Its bullshit that it didn't come into consideration there. I still remember how mad Klopp was about it and rightly so. That is the sort of decision where it showed that it cannot be a flat democracy because not all clubs have a common objective.) and that's what the crux of the matter is. Big Clubs want more control on league decisions. Premier league would have been wise to sought some compromise at that point because this has been bubbling for so long and with the pandemic, clubs that spend more will be in a corner where they'll do something like this. I hope FA and UEFA will figure someway to prevent this from happening and seek a reasonable middle ground.