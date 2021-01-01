« previous next »
Offline Caligula?

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 11:54:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:53:55 pm
https://thesuperleague.com

It looks as though they've used one of those automatic website builders to make that 30 minutes before the announcement
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:51:30 pm
Theyve killed our club and theyve killed football.

Football as we knew it was killed in 1992. At the time, we were not aware of that, and we have waited for 30 years to win the league title again. Under FSG, that will never happen again. We are a football powerhouse again, and we will remain one ...
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 11:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:51:30 pm
Theyve killed our club and theyve killed football.

City and PSG and the lack of a reaction against them killed football.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 11:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:23:57 pm
I'm just bewildered by a group of clubs considering themselves the European elite have somehow included Spurs.
The whole thing falls down as not credible when you see Spurs included and the Sportswash vehicles included too.

To be honest, I'll always love Liverpool and I'll never forget what the club has given me in my life, but I think I'm done with the game now. I managed to stick in there after the game was Skyjacked in the early 90s but I think this is the final straw for me.
Online KloppoKopo

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1484 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm »
Probably never happen, I would be amazed if it doesnt end up with changes to the CL that benefit the clubs signed up to the breakaway. The timing of the announcement the night before UEFA plan to announce their changes to the CL just underline it.

Whatever the rights and wrongs I find it laughable the Premier League threatening to ban these clubs, really? If you take those six clubs out the PL your left with a league marginally better than the Championship.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1485 on: Yesterday at 11:55:23 pm »
I wonder if you can dive and cheat in this new competition.
Online Al 666

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1486 on: Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:46:12 pm
Sort of feels like football died the night we played Atletico Madrid.

People saying we'll watch NBA or American football, I know there are many who enjoy US sports but I personally find them dull and tedious (except that in any sport a tight finish is exciting, even Darts)

At least Rugby League (no protective equipment, note) can never escape grass roots

You are spot on their mate. Up until the Atlético game there was a pretence that it was about football. Now we know it is about money.
Online redmark

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1487 on: Yesterday at 11:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:45:26 pm
Posing the question. If this meant we lost our seat at the elite table how would you feel? If your answer is you dont care, why are we so pressed about being in the Champions League every year? Do you want to play in the Europa League? Im just asking.
If this goes ahead, any ESL trophy we win will mean fuck all, because we didn't qualify on merit. And I won't care, because I won't be watching them.
Online number 168

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1488 on: Yesterday at 11:56:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm
Its an alternate CL ...why is this being reacted to as if its every football fan loses a relative
The idea that Uefa are the embodiment of what's good for fans is quite something

It's not an alternative CL it's the creation of a closed shop designed soley to make top clubs richer with no jeopardy. Not the sort of football I want to watch never mind pay to watch.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1489 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:56:05 pm
If this goes ahead, any ESL trophy we win will mean fuck all, because we didn't qualify on merit. And I won't care, because I won't be watching them.

In a nutshell.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1490 on: Yesterday at 11:56:38 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm
Spion Kop 1906 have already said they will be fighting against it by all means necessary. Suspect Spirit of Shankly will be doing the same. Time for a united front.

 ;D ;D ;D

As if this will do anything.
Online stockdam

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1491 on: Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:53:43 pm
If the money theyll receive each season is true, attendance at games would barely be 0.5% of annual income.

So how are they going to make their money?
From TV money..........fine but if the fans reject this or watch illegal streams?
Or will we have to watch ads for shampoo every time the ball goes out of play?
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1492 on: Yesterday at 11:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm

Surely this ESL can't be starting this August can it?

No chance Id have thought. The statement is suitably vague isnt it - as soon as practicable? That could be any timeframe you choose.

The statement also said Going forward (or moving forward) which is hideous. Who wrote that.
Online Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1493 on: Yesterday at 11:56:54 pm »
How can the PL have the 6 teams going into a super league when they will earn so sooo much more money compared to the rest of the league, and then occupy the CL spots and EL places. It'll make a complete mockery of the league
Online Cu Chulainn

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1494 on: Yesterday at 11:56:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm
The idea that Uefa are the embodiment of what's good for fans is quite something
Who on Earth thinks that?
Online RK7

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1495 on: Yesterday at 11:56:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm
Football as we knew it was killed in 1992. At the time, we were not aware of that, and we have waited for 30 years to win the league title again. Under FSG, that will never happen again. We are a football powerhouse again, and we will remain one ...

Worthless claim if it's not earnt.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1496 on: Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:52:01 pm
Wonder if player power could put a spanner in the works. If the leagues hold form and the Super League clubs cant play on any other completions and no internationals many would kick up a stink.

I don't see how they can legally stop a player playing for an international team. They are under contract at their clubs, so are powerless even if they wanted out. Seems like the kind of thing CAS would overturn.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1497 on: Yesterday at 11:57:13 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm
Its an alternate CL ...why is this being reacted to as if its every football fan loses a relative
The idea that Uefa are the embodiment of what's good for fans is quite something

I think everyone is upset because we are guaranteed a place every year.

Basically, the pr battle was won by those who leaked the idea and referred to this as a breakaway league rather then a CL replacement which is what it is.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1498 on: Yesterday at 11:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:38:28 pm
Breaking | UEFA announces that every club & player participating in The Super League will be banned from all competitions at both European & international level - this includes playing for their country. (Sky Italia)

Absolutely no way FIFA will have its premiere tournament without players from the top clubs. No chance. Zero. The casual fan the WC relies on wants those players participating
Online JackWard33

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1499 on: Yesterday at 11:57:36 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:56:25 pm
It's not an alternative CL it's the creation of a closed shop designed soley to make top clubs richer with no jeopardy. Not the sort of football I want to watch never mind pay to watch.

There's obviously jeopardy its competitive sport
Online Only Me

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1500 on: Yesterday at 11:57:39 pm »
Dont know why youre all moaning.

Shanks wouldve loved this idea.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1501 on: Yesterday at 11:57:43 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:56:38 pm
;D ;D ;D

As if this will do anything.

Youre fucking winding me right up.
Online babraham

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1502 on: Yesterday at 11:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 11:47:53 pm

I agree with you mate.

As much as I'd like to fuck off the Premier League and their gobshite officials, it's all posturing.

People all getting their knickers in a twist so that UEFA and the respective leagues will have to suck it up and acknowledge the drivers in their leagues.


It'll all blow over and we'll end up with broadcasting rights or something,
I think you're really, really underestimating this. Liverpool don't put out an official statement as a poker hand play. That's just done in "media leaks". This is real mate. Time to either proactively fight it or accept it.
Online DutchRed

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1503 on: Yesterday at 11:57:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm
Its an alternate CL ...why is this being reacted to as if its every football fan loses a relative
The idea that Uefa are the embodiment of what's good for fans is quite something

Because there is no relegation. None. That goes against every principle of sporting integrity. Teams will be in that league because of their name off the pitch instead of their performances on it. Fuck that.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1504 on: Yesterday at 11:58:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:47:50 pm
We played in Europa leagues for years and travelled and sang and enjoyed it, weve only been getting in the CL over the last few years consistently anyways, before that was years in between when we didnt qualify we still supported.

I would support this team in the championship, if we dont deserve to be in these cups, then so be it, I dont want to play in a cup where were just there based on nepotism.

I get you and I dont doubt that. Will follow Liverpool wherever but do you not see even on this forum football has been most enjoyable for most since Klopp arrived and weve started winning and bought quality players. Imagine we now have to sell our best players (Allison, VVD etc) and FSG choose to not follow. Imo if you strip it back football is a glorified pyramid scheme and FSG have seen that and are protecting their investments. Do I 100% agree? No but I can see their case.
Online diggerling!

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1505 on: Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:49:34 pm
Good. They have cemented our place as a Premier League and European powerhouse for decades to come.
No they haven't you simpleton. They've gambled the entire club and its reputation on a hair-brained scheme to suck every last drop of money they can out of it.
Online B0151?

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1506 on: Yesterday at 11:58:56 pm »
Our 12 Founder clubs represent billions of fans across the globe and 99 European trophies. We have come together at this critical moment, enabling European competition to be transformed, putting the game we love on a sustainable footing for the long-term future, substantially increasing solidarity, and giving fans and amateur players a regular flow of headline fixtures that will feed their passion for the game while providing them with engaging role models.


What a disgusting paragraph. Greedy c*nts.
Online number 168

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1507 on: Yesterday at 11:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 11:55:23 pm
I wonder if you can dive and cheat in this new competition.

Probably compulsory.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1508 on: Yesterday at 11:59:22 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:56:38 pm
;D ;D ;D

As if this will do anything.

Clueless once again.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1509 on: Yesterday at 11:59:24 pm »
Theyd better not send me an email next week reminding me about a new membership. Not a hope in hell.
Online OOS

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1510 on: Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm »
Wonder when John Henry or Tom Werner will next come to Liverpool and have a open discussion with local supporter groups and stakeholders, or will they hide behind press releases and have a fluff interview in the Athletic with thier PR people in the media?
Online Al 666

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1511 on: Yesterday at 11:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 11:55:08 pm
City and PSG and the lack of a reaction against them killed football.

You are so naive it is unbelievable.

There was a reaction from UEFA they both received sanctions. Unfortunately City and PSG threatened to bankrupt UEFA through legal challenges.

Online AmanShah21

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1512 on: Yesterday at 11:59:41 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 11:50:18 pm
Its Perez and Agnelli IMO. The English clubs probably joined after Project Big Picture got rejected.

The true blame lies with FA, PL, UEFA and most of all PSG and City for making a mockery of the competitions.

This. I can see English clubs' mind made up after what happened in the summer, especially with regards to the 5-subs conversation. I do believe clubs who have a longer history in a competition should have a little more say in how it is run (I am not saying they get to make the call, but clubs playing in europe should get some extra weight, even if 10% when compared to Sheffield United because the 2 clubs have different fixture calendars entirely. Its bullshit that it didn't come into consideration there. I still remember how mad Klopp was about it and rightly so. That is the sort of decision where it showed that it cannot be a flat democracy because not all clubs have a common objective.) and that's what the crux of the matter is. Big Clubs want more control on league decisions. Premier league would have been wise to sought some compromise at that point because this has been bubbling for so long and with the pandemic, clubs that spend more will be in a corner where they'll do something like this. I hope FA and UEFA will figure someway to prevent this from happening and seek a reasonable middle ground.
Online keano7

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1513 on: Yesterday at 11:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Yesterday at 11:56:54 pm
How can the PL have the 6 teams going into a super league when they will earn so sooo much more money compared to the rest of the league, and then occupy the CL spots and EL places. It'll make a complete mockery of the league
I imagine itll be 7 teams with the five qualifying places going to England, Spain, Italy, Germany (if they do get involved) and France (again TBC).
Offline ljycb

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1514 on: Today at 12:00:00 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:56:38 pm
;D ;D ;D

As if this will do anything.

I couldnt care less what you have to say.
Online Only Me

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1515 on: Today at 12:00:07 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:58:56 pm
Our 12 Founder clubs represent billions of fans across the globe and 99 European trophies. We have come together at this critical moment, enabling European competition to be transformed, putting the game we love on a sustainable footing for the long-term future, substantially increasing solidarity, and giving fans and amateur players a regular flow of headline fixtures that will feed their passion for the game while providing them with engaging role models.


What a disgusting paragraph. Greedy c*nts.

Youll still have dickheads defending FSG in here though.
Online Red Dane

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #1516 on: Today at 12:00:14 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:57:26 pm
Absolutely no way FIFA will have its premiere tournament without players from the top clubs. No chance. Zero. The casual fan the WC relies on wants those players participating

Exactely, Its bullshit. They will not be banned.
