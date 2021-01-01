« previous next »
scouseman

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1040 on: Today at 10:15:29 pm
Quote from: Racer on Today at 10:13:03 pm
We will the first of the six to play tomorrow night since the statement - the whole country will want us to get spanked tomorrow and no doubt Klopp will get tons of questions on it

PL might kick us out tomorrow morning. Game gets called off.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1041 on: Today at 10:15:33 pm
Liverpool playing home games anywhere other than in Liverpool is nonsense. I live in NYC, and as much as I'd love to see us play here at my doorstep, ideas like that along with this entire super league can fuck off entirely
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1042 on: Today at 10:16:02 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:11:55 pm
Well, in that case, we should just let Everton take our spot in the ESL. I am sure they won't mind playing Barcelona every year ...
Being forced into it because the alternative is even worse (if thats the case in your hypothetical situation), doesnt make it a good idea.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1043 on: Today at 10:16:10 pm
They are saying teams will get 325 million just for accepting the invite. That's crazy money!!
I don't like the idea but I hate the Swiss model much more. I also dont see this being a feasible replacement to the Champions League. This just goes to show how little UEFA is trusted, if at all.
It also shows how much leverage the big teams have in their respective leagues, you take out Liverpool and Man Utd, and thats an easy 70-80% hit on revenues. You take out Real and Barca, that's 80% of revenues from La Liga. Same for Italy and Juve + Milan teams. Talks of banning the big clubs will end up being an exercise of trying to spite your face by cutting your own nose. I think this'll end up being UEFA forfeiting a large amount of controlling power to the big clubs for the Champions league and a bigger revamp to the competition. That's just what looks like the expected conclusion for me.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1044 on: Today at 10:16:18 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:13:30 pm
So do you?

I'd literally just watched what Sky had said and presumed as much. They seem to have it completely wrong. There is zero plan to leave domestic leagues so i can't understand why they are putting this across to Joe public
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1045 on: Today at 10:16:28 pm
The last few pages and more posters are genuinely coming round to the idea. Really worrying.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1046 on: Today at 10:16:31 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:13:56 pm
Well that will be fantastic news for us. Our fanbase could easily see us bring in 50-100 times the subs that the likes of City would get.

I'm alright Jack
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1047 on: Today at 10:16:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:02:00 pm
OK, lets see what we know so far ...

1. The clubs will not be leaving the domestic leagues.

2. Instead of the Champions League and the European League, they will be playing in a new competition, called the European Super League, with 20 participants, and with games being played in midweek.

3. There will be 15 founding clubs, that will participate in the ESL every season, and 5 clubs that will qualify for it on yearly basis.

4. There will be a salary cap (transfers + wages) for the participants in the ESL, limited on 55% of their revenue.

I could live with that ...
I have no problem with those apart from number 3.

You cant just have 5 wildcards.  Its potty. 
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1048 on: Today at 10:17:12 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:02:00 pm
OK, lets see what we know so far ...

1. The clubs will not be leaving the domestic leagues.

2. Instead of the Champions League and the European League, they will be playing in a new competition, called the European Super League, with 20 participants, and with games being played in midweek.

3. There will be 15 founding clubs, that will participate in the ESL every season, and 5 clubs that will qualify for it on yearly basis.

4. There will be a salary cap (transfers + wages) for the participants in the ESL, limited on 55% of their revenue.

I could live with that ...
1) they could and most likely will, either soon due to elimination by FA, or in a few years voluntarily. They will make much more money per game in the ESL.
4) More money for the owners? And you don't think ManC will find a way around a salary cap? How sweet
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1049 on: Today at 10:17:12 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 10:08:27 pm
Where was Gary Neville's concern about football ruining the game when he was profiting as a player during Sky's initial pump, and now taking the sky dollar too as an employee.

I hate this idea, but when you have a bunch of people who benefitted off the premier leagues breakaway from the football league and sky ruining football you have to laugh and think to yourself 'fuck offfff'.

In fairness he has acknowledged that point himself.

I hated Neville as a player, dont mind him as a pundit and dont massively disagree with him on this (although I do think hes being incredibly dramatic about it.)
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1050 on: Today at 10:17:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:22:01 pm
I'd like to ask fellow LFC supporters the following question: How do you feel about a scenario where we decline to participate in the ESL, but Everton accept it?

How many teams have said no before they ask that shite?
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1051 on: Today at 10:18:25 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:12:17 pm
again, being unhappy about this, doesnt mean people are happy with how things are.

I dont get this response at all, that somehow because things are shit, and the money is already horrifically insane in the sport - which is a big turn off for a lot of fans by the way - we should just carry on building upon it and making it even worse?

Unless fans vote with their feet then this is the way things are going to be.  We can bitch and moan about it, but ultimately such complaints are irrelevant. Most "fans" don't even live in the same country as the club they support anymore.  It's a sad fact, but we don't have to like it. It is what it is. We can refuse to watch the telly, refuse to go the game; but ultimately, someone else will take our place.

There is no answer to a situation like that. 
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1052 on: Today at 10:18:27 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:16:28 pm
The last few pages and more posters are genuinely coming round to the idea. Really worrying.

It´s getting late in England....
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1053 on: Today at 10:18:37 pm
Absolutely shocking idea.   They can fuck right off.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1054 on: Today at 10:18:50 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:13:56 pm
Well that will be fantastic news for us. Our fanbase could easily see us bring in 50-100 times the subs that the likes of City would get.

And thats one of the major reservations I have about this whole idea. Why are the likes of City even being allowed anywhere near this. They have done nothing but cheat over the last 10 years and all of this seems to have been forgotten about by the very clubs they are cheating against.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1055 on: Today at 10:19:10 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 10:13:19 pm
Yeah Sky or anyone stands no chance against the American tech giants. I am sure the 12 clubs must have discussed potential broadcast rights.
Atleast I will be able to watch games with my Prime membership.

It looks like DAZN is the preferred media platform for this proposed circus.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1056 on: Today at 10:19:24 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:15:11 pm
Club channels dont show PL or CL games though.

Fair point
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1057 on: Today at 10:19:48 pm
It is a better idea than Brexit.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1058 on: Today at 10:20:31 pm
Lol Sky wheeling out Ferguson to tell us about the integrity of football in England. Remind me again what club didn't want to play in the FA Cup to so they could play in a world club game years ago?
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1059 on: Today at 10:20:59 pm
Shit timing with us having a massive game tomorrow.

People saying they will give up on football if it happens, I very much doubt that. Im more likely to walk away from the game as it is now. One club is owned by a sovereign state with unlimited funds, cheating and getting away with it,  as it stands I can see Abu Dhabi winning 8 maybe 9 out of every 10 titles. The big clubs want no part of that and , in my opinion, this is a massive part of why they are considering a break away. I would imagine that if it happens, there would be some kind of regulations to stop what city have done happening again. A lot of us said that what citys owners are doing would kill the game in this country, well, its happening.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1060 on: Today at 10:21:25 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 10:19:10 pm
It looks like DAZN is the preferred media platform for this propsed circus.

Interesting. I am in Canada and already use DAZN. They have PL, CL/Europa and Serie A plus some other sports. I like it, can watch games and Highlights later as well or pause them. 15$ per month I think.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1061 on: Today at 10:21:36 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:17:12 pm
1) they could and most likely will, either soon due to elimination by FA, or in a few years voluntarily. They will make much more money per game in the ESL.
4) More money for the owners? And you don't think ManC will find a way around a salary cap? How sweet
It wont come to this at all...


But.. theres not a chance of the premier league expelling sides.  The money the PL gets for TV contracts is enormous (domestically and internationally).  Take away those 6 clubs and the tv companies are going to look at their viewing figures and seee that Everton vs Burnley is there prime time game.. and they will want their money back.

For that reason, there is not a chance of the clubs being kicked out of the PL
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1062 on: Today at 10:21:45 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:33:50 pm
The proudest nights in our history have involved us winning European cups. Earning our opportunity to play the best of the best.

That is what separates us from every other team in this country.

I don't want playing the likes of Bayern and Barca to become playing Burnley and Newcastle just because we are Liverpool. I want us to earn that right to play them based on how we play in the league.

If we come 8th in the league we don't deserve European football. That's how it should be. I want a league season to mean something. Why bother playing in the premier League with nothing on the line?

UEFA have been shite for decades. Long before we won our first European cup. It will be shite for decades to come. But that European cup still means something and deserves the respect we put on that competition that we have won 6 times.
This is 100% correct. Anyone saying "well this is going to help safeguard our future" is completely missing the point. We're Liverpool, our future is secure, but we should have to earn it on the pitch. It's the whole fucking point of competitive sport. If west ham and Leicester finish above us it would be on merit and they would fully deserve to qualify for Europe, and it would be on us to sort ourselves out. A free pass every year is completely hollow and an insult to literally everybody else.

I don't mean to upset anyone here but to me this whole thing comes down to people who get it and people who don't. Our club being at the forefront of this is absolutely embarassing. Go and read about the history of football and why it is so important culturally. One of RAWKs own has a brilliant book called "and the sun shines now" which goes into detail about that and how the game changed with sky and the advent of the premier league post-Hillsborough. This may be seen as the next natural step but it doesn't make it any more okay.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1063 on: Today at 10:21:52 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:16:28 pm
The last few pages and more posters are genuinely coming round to the idea. Really worrying.

I've not come round to the idea.  I've just got to the point where I recognise the game is fucked beyond all hope so I'm genuinely not arsed anymore.  Whatever pile we end up in, I just want LFC to be at the top of it.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1064 on: Today at 10:22:19 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:16:18 pm
I'd literally just watched what Sky had said and presumed as much. They seem to have it completely wrong. There is zero plan to leave domestic leagues so i can't understand why they are putting this across to Joe public

Media Narrative. The majority will eat it up.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1065 on: Today at 10:22:28 pm
Didn't Gary Neville want last season null and voided just to stop Liverpool? Then publicly took pleasure in them not having a crowd to see us win it. He's really in a position to lecture us?

Same with every dickhead fan up and down the country who wanted last season null and voided.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1066 on: Today at 10:22:31 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Today at 10:19:48 pm
It is a better idea than Brexit.
So are lots of truly terrible ideas
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1067 on: Today at 10:22:35 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:20:31 pm
Lol Sky wheeling out Ferguson to tell us about the integrity of football in England. Remind me again what club didn't want to play in the FA Cup to so they could play in a world club game years ago?

Do we really have to dive down this rivalry worm hole though? I don´t like them so lets just blow up everything?!

If there was more of a united front in football from a basic fan perspective, on what we want as football fans, and perhaps we wouldn´t be this far down the money-eats-all rabbit hole? We might not be losing our clubs before our very eyes.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1068 on: Today at 10:22:41 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 10:21:25 pm
Interesting. I am in Canada and already use DAZN. They have PL, CL/Europa and Serie A plus some other sports. I like it, can watch games and Highlights later as well or pause them. 15$ per month I think.

It wont stay at $15 after this I can promise you.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1069 on: Today at 10:22:51 pm
time for a protest againt FSG if they continue with this.

I do hope like previously they will change their mind about this
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1070 on: Today at 10:22:59 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Today at 10:19:48 pm
It is a better idea than Brexit.

Prexit? Let me know when someone comes up with something better.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1071 on: Today at 10:23:37 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:20:59 pm
Shit timing with us having a massive game tomorrow.

People saying they will give up on football if it happens, I very much doubt that. Im more likely to walk away from the game as it is now. One club is owned by a sovereign state with unlimited funds, cheating and getting away with it,  as it stands I can see Abu Dhabi winning 8 maybe 9 out of every 10 titles. The big clubs want no part of that and , in my opinion, this is a massive part of why they are considering a break away. I would imagine that if it happens, there would be some kind of regulations to stop what city have done happening again. A lot of us said that what citys owners are doing would kill the game in this country, well, its happening.

City are in the super league also, convenient scapegoat but its John Henry Glazer and Kroenke who are vice chairmen, and also getting funding for a company which was involved with the slave trade as well as many more atrocities, easy to blame City, but were just making the whole scenario even more untenable.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1072 on: Today at 10:23:38 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:13:56 pm
Well that will be fantastic news for us. Our fanbase could easily see us bring in 50-100 times the subs that the likes of City would get.

Fantastic news you say !! I don't see anything fantastic in this whole shitshow. Pushing the game further away from the working class and a million miles away from Anfield of the 1970's with wall to wall Scousers creating the legend that is Liverpool Football Club.

Fantastic my fucking arse.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1073 on: Today at 10:24:00 pm

I have no idea what the Super League is but if UEFA, FIFA and FA etc are all against it then it's properly a good thing and I hope it happens.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1074 on: Today at 10:24:05 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:16:18 pm
I'd literally just watched what Sky had said and presumed as much. They seem to have it completely wrong. There is zero plan to leave domestic leagues so i can't understand why they are putting this across to Joe public

Clicks? Majority of fans won't actually read what's being proposed. Or they haven't read it themselves. Either scenarios are plausible.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1075 on: Today at 10:24:42 pm
Would be genuinely ok with us being docked 20 points next season as long as the other clubs signing up for this were
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #1076 on: Today at 10:25:34 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:15:29 pm
I'd say good luck to anyone trying to make a success of that little project.

To be honest, the Premier League has been a sucess, without some of the traditional successful English clubs being involved. If the Premier League can do it without the likes of Sunderland and Blackburn, I am sure that the ESL can do it with Everton instead of LFC ...
