Shit timing with us having a massive game tomorrow.
People saying they will give up on football if it happens, I very much doubt that. Im more likely to walk away from the game as it is now. One club is owned by a sovereign state with unlimited funds, cheating and getting away with it, as it stands I can see Abu Dhabi winning 8 maybe 9 out of every 10 titles. The big clubs want no part of that and , in my opinion, this is a massive part of why they are considering a break away. I would imagine that if it happens, there would be some kind of regulations to stop what city have done happening again. A lot of us said that what citys owners are doing would kill the game in this country, well, its happening.