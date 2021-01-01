« previous next »
Disgusting from the "top" clubs, relegate them all if this shit continues.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:34:53 pm
Do you enjoy playing the likes of Burnley and Palace twice every season?
And we wonder why other football fans think we're arrogant twats.

We play, twice a season, every team in the PL. Those who have been in the top division for decades, and those who have risen to it and won't be there long, but have earned their days out at Anfield and Old Trafford through the basic integrity of sporting competition.

A super league supposes that you can buy the right to never lose that status.
A lot of posts later Im still missing why this is worse than the current champions league ?

Its only the existing governing bodies that are saying it affects domestic leagues - the clubs havent said this.

I mean maybe this is the worst thing ever proposed ..... but Im not quite sure why Im supposed to love the current grass roots embracing CL and not want it changed?!
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:23:11 pm
Would people really enjoy playing the likes of Madrid and Barca twice a season every year? Where is the excitement in drawing them in a knockout game. Im not against the idea of a new champions league format but what doesnt sit right with me is the fact that the same teams will be in it year in year out with no promotion or relegation to fight for.
I'm honestly at a loss and disappointed that it's not as simple as this for everyone

We get to be in a closed shop competition with some horrible clubs. I keep seeing Man City mentioned when they're going to be in the same competition. The driving force behind it being the chairman of the club with a recent history of match fixing. Most of the clubs owned by foreign investors, or Abu Dhabi and Abramovic, or the Real Madrid and Barcelona's who despite dominating their leagues TV money are still desperate for something like this to save their overspending arses. I'm not someone who moans about modern football but I would feel bitterness towards our club to the point I'd find it difficult to carry on supporting. Plenty of football clubs in Liverpool afterall.
Honestly surprised how many on here are actually for, or even interested in it. I'd have thought it would be 99% against.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:23:11 pm
Would people really enjoy playing the likes of Madrid and Barca twice a season every year?
No. Id honestly rather see Liverpool in the Championship than a Super League that had no relegation and no incentive for finishing near the top, like play offs or in the case of the PL qualifying for the European Cup. I can just see it now, we lose our first three games to Juve, Barca and City and have little chance, even at that early stage in the season, of winning the thing. What would be the point? Cant win it, cant get relegated. Three games gone.
#excitingtimes
Utter bollocks. Sick of some of these owners.
Do it

I could do with the stress release of not following football
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:41:05 pm
And we wonder why other football fans think we're arrogant twats.

No doubt they will moan if Palace or Burnley come into some money to challenge the top clubs.
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Today at 08:34:37 pm
Imagine being a 'Liverpool fan' - hopefully knowing the history of the city - yet we still have people supporting one of the most disgusting examples of elitist corporate capitalism ever seen in the game.

So football right now isnt capitalist? Our owner isnt a capitalist? Spending £75m on Van Dijk wasnt capitalist? Our boss earning £7m a year isnt capitalist? Im guessing he gives that back at the end of the year?

Some people need to come into the real world.

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:25:15 pm
The fans who go along every week should be the ones who decide if a match is played abroad. And thats not a OOT vs locals thing. Theyve earned a right to see every league game by their loyalty of going year after year. Theres absolutely no reason to remove a game from them.

A massive chunk of those fans arent locals theyre people from all over the UK and the world.

I dont know about who should decide but those fans shouldnt have an issue with it if it ever did happen as the reason their club is successful in recent times is because of the money earned from our global support. They also have a stake, ya know.

Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:35:17 pm
Youre missing a key source of revenue: Tax subsidies. San Francisco 49ers got 850 million in tax money for their new stadium. How much would Frankfurt,  Boston or Dubai offer FSG to move the club? 1000 million?

 ;D This is tinfoil hat stuff.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:34:53 pm
Do you enjoy playing the likes of Burnley and Palace twice every season?
"The likes of".

Vomit inducing elitism is so Liverpool FC. :)

Although I prefer the version of reality where that isn't a thing.
I see socialism has been brought up a few times as reason this shouldnt happen. Thing is this league sounds more like American sport which is far more socialist in how its setup.

I dont see teams moving cities at all and frankly is there anything stopping that from happening now anyway?
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:42:25 pm
Do it

I could do with the stress release of not following football
;D

You had me for a second there.
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 08:17:32 pm
And he can't be all that without identifying as a socialist?

Anyone from anywhere can,  but a number on this thread,  in their own words,  clearly don't care about the fortunes of any club or related party, nor  the wider football community  except Liverpool.

Which is fair enough,  but  all that tells people is football is some kind of coping mechanism to you rather than a healthy community activity. Now my matchdays for any club anywhere are long gone but,  during that time,  it wasn't just the team,  it was about the opposition fans at the match,  the journeys,  the people you met in various cities.  If you don't care for any of that except your own club's affairs,  in all likelihood you've never tasted it. I'm sure there are exceptions among fans but I could never just think more for Liverpool,  fuck Brighton,  Newcastle,  West Ham etc. By and large,  you've got to like people a little bit to do this sort of thing ( except for the occasional fights,  which,  well,  even those don't happen much anymore do they.)

I think the earlier OOT thread lock didn't get the phrasing right. The question should've been more are you part of the fan culture wherever you are,  or is football more just a thing you tune in to online,  identify with then switch off.  Very few who are active in a football community anywhere,  properly,  can just think of their own clubs imo, even if that is the priority. Owners might.

Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Today at 08:34:37 pm
Imagine being a 'Liverpool fan' - hopefully knowing the history of the city - yet we still have people supporting one of the most disgusting examples of elitist corporate capitalism ever seen in the game.

This. 100%.
Quote from: mainone on Today at 08:37:26 pm
premier league most corrupt league in the world who have disgraced the world of football since 1992

Bet the load of you will be saying the same to this super league gets underway and were in it for many years to come.

We sold our soul to the PL all those years back and the solution for 'Liverpool fans' is to now sell it to the ESL owners .... FML ....
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:36:46 pm
Says the politican currently reported to be talking to the Saudi's about taking over Newcastle.

The game has already gone. You can't even celebrate a goal anymore FFS, the most basic enjoyment of a fan already taken away from us.

The money men ruined the sport long ago already and now they want the fans to back them for their own vested capitalist interests. The SL might be a shit idea but I won't be standing with the likes of B Johnson, Gary Neville, the FA and the Premier League in campaigning to preserve the current sham.
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:43:23 pm
I see socialism has been brought up a few times as reason this shouldnt happen. Thing is this league sounds more like American sport which is far more socialist in how its setup.

I dont see teams moving cities at all and frankly is there anything stopping that from happening now anyway?

Its socialist in how the league is set up, but the reasoning is purely greed. If you buy an American sports franchise, you don't want them being relegated and losing money on your investment. That's the main reason US sports don't have relegation.
Fucking shite idea! Disgusting that our owners are even entertaining this idea
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:34:53 pm
Do you enjoy playing the likes of Burnley and Palace twice every season?

I love going to places like Burnley and Palace. Arsed going to Spain every month.
Absolutely fucking not. FSG can stick it up their arse.
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Today at 08:45:36 pm
Its socialist in how the league is set up, but the reasoning is purely greed. If you buy an American sports franchise, you don't want them being relegated and losing money on your investment. That's the main reason US sports don't have relegation.

Yep and if you can move to another City and make more money and get a free Stadium then it is a no-brainer.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:36:46 pm
Says the politican currently reported to be talking to the Saudi's about taking over Newcastle.

Honestly, the Tories making their grubby comments today has just capped it all off. Everyone's in this for themselves, our club, other big European clubs, UEFA, The Premier League and the likes Burnley and Palace, the FA, FIFA, Gary Neville etc

The only ones who aren't are the fans.
Sky, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, Gary Neville, Oliver Dowden.

You can guarantee anything that bunch of c*nts are standing for is for their own benefit and little else.
No matter how many of our fans would hate the idea, they would all still go to the game. They would never boycott the club or going to the game as they love the team too much regardless of the owners or league theyre in.
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 08:45:58 pm
Fucking shite idea! Disgusting that our owners are even entertaining this idea

They aren't entertaining it they came up with it.
Okay say we don't sign up and the rest of the big clubs do. What happens to us long term?

Said it before you either adapt or you die.
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 08:45:58 pm
Fucking shite idea! Disgusting that our owners are even entertaining this idea
Not only are they entertaining the idea, they're leading on it by all accounts.
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:41:05 pm
And we wonder why other football fans think we're arrogant twats.

We play, twice a season, every team in the PL. Those who have been in the top division for decades, and those who have risen to it and won't be there long, but have earned their days out at Anfield and Old Trafford through the basic integrity of sporting competition.

A super league supposes that you can buy the right to never lose that status.
We wouldnt be playing every team team in the super league twice a season but yes, playing the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona twice a season would be fantastic. I wouldnt want it to be at the expensive of playing in the English league as well tho.
Quote from: JohnOK on Today at 08:48:50 pm
No matter how many of our fans would hate the idea, they would all still go to the game. They would never boycott the club or going to the game as they love the team too much regardless of the owners or league theyre in.

Some of us had no problem boycotting the game when Hicks and Gillet were in charge and we walked out over the ticket price increase.
