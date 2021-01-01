« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Breakaway Super League... The Times  (Read 10610 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,139
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #560 on: Today at 07:11:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:01:16 pm
What needs to happen is power to be removed from UEFA & FIFA.

That's the problem for me. If I felt there was anybody in the game running it currently who could improve things and actually grow a backbone to force through change, which would make things better, then fine. But there is no will there to do anything like that.What's been stopping them over the last few years to improve things? There is too much corruption in the game at the top to turn over any leaf without huge change in those organisations. Football is sadly broken and has been for years, god knows what the answer is.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online CalgarianRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #561 on: Today at 07:11:28 pm »
The hypocrisy from Gary Neville is staggering. He does not have a problem when City and Chelsea spend money in a pandemic. The money funded by a Russian gangster or a state built on slavery and human right abuses.

I am not saying Super League is a solution. But you can't turn a blind eye to sport washing and now claim this is all about greed and crime to supporters.
Logged
True North Strong

Online jameslfc1997

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #562 on: Today at 07:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:08:33 pm
Delighted my club is behind this to be honest. Fuck the premier league, fcuk Sky and their pantomime product, fcuk corrupt officials letting players assault our lads with no repercussions, fcuk Gary Neville and fcuk Manchester City.

Man City are coming with us?
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #563 on: Today at 07:11:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:05:16 pm
Who will be broadcasting the Super League games? Would it start a bidding war?

Hopefully go to Netflix, Amazon etc.. I dont care once Sky are gone.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #564 on: Today at 07:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:07:31 pm
:o


Hahahaha

So their argument is going to be that all Clubs must play in their competitions.


Good luck with that you crooked c*nts.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #565 on: Today at 07:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:08:33 pm
Delighted my club is behind this to be honest. Fuck the premier league, fcuk Sky and their pantomime product, fcuk corrupt officials letting players assault our lads with no repercussions, fcuk Gary Neville and fcuk Manchester City.

Just hope we actually quit the PL and the FA altogether. The corrupt, useless fuckers.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,903
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #566 on: Today at 07:12:08 pm »
From Anfield talk twitter. I don't think that the FA has worked this hard in the lives like tonight.

"FA STATEMENT:

We would not provide permission to any competition that would be damaging to English football, and will take any legal action necessary to protect the broader interests of the game.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,100
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #567 on: Today at 07:12:25 pm »
I wish Scarlett Johanssen looked at me the way Al looked at this news  :'(
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,454
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #568 on: Today at 07:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:05:36 pm
Ask fans of the La Raiders.

Didnt they start in Oakland?
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,912
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #569 on: Today at 07:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:07:31 pm
:o


So the factory owner wants to set up a lawsuit against the workers who have earned him and his business vast amounts of money, but those workers now want to get a bigger share of the profits so are about to put in their notice?

We can socialise every angle ;D.....Our club, the down trodden worker, trodden under the oppression of the bourgeoisie Premier league and UEFA  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #570 on: Today at 07:13:04 pm »
Quote from: jameslfc1997 on Today at 07:11:35 pm
Man City are coming with us?

And we'll have the funds to compete with them, otherwise its turning into the French or German league.
Logged

Online Skagen

  • Hard for Hodgson
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #571 on: Today at 07:13:22 pm »
Madness if they are doing this.
Logged
A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are.

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,327
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #572 on: Today at 07:13:28 pm »
Will we ever play Everton again then?
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,220
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #573 on: Today at 07:13:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:09:53 pm
So I have concerns for sure, but I also see benefits and the possibility of ridding European football of the vermin of corruption.
Its incredibly naive to suggest there wouldnt be some form of corruption in this breakaway league. Did you miss the part where Roman Abramovich was keen on joining? Hes the first name I thought of but take your pick with the owners involved.
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,912
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #574 on: Today at 07:13:50 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:12:25 pm
Didnt they start in Oakland?

Oakfield Road, I believe.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,277
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #575 on: Today at 07:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:38:51 pm
Whats stopping the league from taking games away from the home stadiums and playing them in Abu Dhabi and America on a fairly consistent basis?

Not much.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,573
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #576 on: Today at 07:13:58 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:12:25 pm
I wish Scarlett Johanssen looked at me the way Al looked at this news  :'(

That's my girl Lobo, hands off.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #577 on: Today at 07:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:12:07 pm
Just hope we actually quit the PL and the FA altogether. The corrupt, useless fuckers.

Yes because Kroenke  and the Glazers and JP Morgan arent corrupt... So in essence out of the pan into the fire.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,992
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #578 on: Today at 07:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:05:36 pm
Ask fans of the La Raiders.

A team that plays a different sport has no connection.

No one has ever said teams will be moved to different cities in any proposal.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #579 on: Today at 07:14:10 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 07:11:28 pm
The hypocrisy from Gary Neville is staggering. He does not have a problem when City and Chelsea spend money in a pandemic. The money funded by a Russian gangster or a state built on slavery and human right abuses.

I am not saying Super League is a solution. But you can't turn a blind eye to sport washing and now claim this is all about greed and crime to supporters.

Outspent the competition by 10/1 to buy his vanity project at Salford into the Football League. Backed up City over FFP because EFL FFP rules have prevented Salford from buying their way up further.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #580 on: Today at 07:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:12:07 pm
Just hope we actually quit the PL and the FA altogether. The corrupt, useless fuckers.

If ourselves and United walk away the league is finished
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,645
  • JFT 96
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #581 on: Today at 07:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:08:07 pm
No, because he was talking about clubs already owning their rights to their games. Which they dont.

Are you really suggesting that Cardinale wasn't aware that this was happening ?
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #582 on: Today at 07:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:08:33 pm
Delighted my club is behind this to be honest. Fuck the premier league, fcuk Sky and their pantomime product, fcuk corrupt officials letting players assault our lads with no repercussions, fcuk Gary Neville and fcuk Manchester City.

An fuck coffee revels!
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #583 on: Today at 07:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:04:06 pm
It's not about the new league though. We're already getting fucked over, yet Liverpool fans want to cheer on the status quo so the Manchester cabal of refs can keep screwing us every week and all our goals are reviewed to death until they can find a reason to disallow them? A league where City can just buy the title every year.

That's not something to get behind. Fuck the Premier League. Fuck Sky. Fuck Gary Neville. Fuck the FA. Fuck UEFA.
Mate, Liverpool are the status quo. The founding of the premier league, ticket prices, revenue splits, these wild new plans...everything that has gone wrong with modern football will have had Liverpool's name alongside United, Madrid, Barcelona etc.

Got to see the big picture here and not conspiracy theory nonsense. It wasn't a conspiracy against city last year when they were shit and it's not a conspiracy against us this year now that we're shit.

Football has gone in a bad direction for a very long time but this is the next level. We have been one of the guiltiest parties but what we're advocating here completely rips up the game as we know it. It's an insult to the club's history, to what we built up over decades. It's against the entire spirit of what the sport is supposed to be about and it is completely down to our owners, amongst others, wishing to line their pockets. And I've not even started on what it would mean to match going fans, if they won't be completely redundant by then. I cannot get my head around anyone thinking this is okay.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #584 on: Today at 07:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:06:43 pm
Mate moments like Barcelona doesnt happen without our local support, in fact most of our big memories of us fighting against the odds to be winners doesnt happen with our local support, FSG going back on their furlough decision, us getting H&G out, the club going back on the decision to up ticket prices, all this doesnt happen without our local support, and the principles and ideals entrenched in this club. I dont care how global we get, if we lose that we lose everything and I say this as a non scouser. Its important to remember what makes us or at least what I thought makes us special and the reason why a lot of us our so proud to be Liverpool fans.

There are Liverpool supporters all around the world you know? I like how you put it doesnt happen without local support - would be interesting to see how local Barca really was as Anfield is full of people from outside of Liverpool on any given game day. Wouldnt agree that local support is what makes Liverpool unique either. 

The fact is there are more Liverpool supporters outside of Liverpool (by many, many multiples) than there are in the city. The club is owned by Americans who are very aware of that fact. The clubs a global organisation now and its great it originates from Liverpool. No one is ever going to stop games being played at Anfield or deny the heritage of the club but to suggest one home game a season abroad is losing something huge from our identity is a bit of a narrow view for me.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:16:42 pm by bornandbRED »
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,929
  • Sound
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #585 on: Today at 07:15:29 pm »
FSG have fucked up with our fans in the past, greed.
FSG & the other clubs who have signed up for a Super league, greed.
Greedy owners, wherever they have come from can all fuck off to hell with this embarrassing money making adventure which would undermine & wreck football.
If you think football is fucked now..a Super league like this would see domestic football implode.
Fuck you FSG & fuck you to all the other greedy c*nt clubs who are involved too.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online jameslfc1997

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #586 on: Today at 07:16:53 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:14:06 pm
A team that plays a different sport has no connection.

No one has ever said teams will be moved to different cities in any proposal.

If we are 'Americanising' things then isn't that where it's heading. Plenty of huge cities that would be seen as more attractive than Liverpool
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #587 on: Today at 07:16:54 pm »
It's a sad endictment of football this, but football at present isn't much better either. The greed and single mindedness is prevalent and so this was inevitable.

I dont agree with a new Super League, but I don't agree with how UEFA/FIFA/FA wish to proceed either. I dont think it will change either anytime soon.

And fool as I am, this has still not drawn me away from football. Maybe because I have only ever know football to be this greedy monster, this is the norm for me, ever increasing acts of self interest. I can feel the disconnect as a fan, but it doesn't really change that I am a fan for better or worse. Possibly for the memories I have gained with the club as a backdrop, even if I was always more of a customer than a part of the family.

So with this, I guess I say I am not happy about this decision or what it will make the sport, but I don't yet think it will pull me away.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,088
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #588 on: Today at 07:16:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:01:16 pm
What needs to happen is power to be removed from UEFA & FIFA.
I don't disagree with that mate. But who are we handing it over to?

Don't forget Qater, which some have alluded to, is a legacy of Blatter.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #589 on: Today at 07:17:31 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:58:41 pm
I dont know, but I wouldnt see any issue with playing one or two games a season in Beijing or New York, for example. Were a global club with a global support, living in a globalised world. But no doubt some would like to see us bar anyone from entering that doesnt have a Merseyside post code.

Football was always going to innovate as the world continues to. This is happening before our eyes.
Jesus Christ. Time to log out.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,527
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #590 on: Today at 07:17:39 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:13:45 pm
Its incredibly naive to suggest there wouldnt be some form of corruption in this breakaway league. Did you miss the part where Roman Abramovich was keen on joining? Hes the first name I thought of but take your pick with the owners involved.
so we go on accepting corruption at uefa and fifa on the grounds we might get corruption in the new system?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,065
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #591 on: Today at 07:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:15:29 pm
FSG have fucked up with our fans in the past, greed.
FSG & the other clubs who have signed up for a Super league, greed.
Greedy owners, wherever they have come from can all fuck off to hell with this embarrassing money making adventure which would undermine & wreck football.
If you think football is fucked now..a Super league like this would see domestic football implode.
Fuck you FSG & fuck you to all the other greedy c*nt clubs who are involved too.


Didn't that all happen in 1992 anyway?
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,088
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #592 on: Today at 07:17:58 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 07:02:33 pm
I would cry also if I was about to lose my job,
He'd still have a job though? Why would he be unemployable?
Logged

Online Fazak_Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #593 on: Today at 07:18:04 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:17:31 pm
Jesus Christ. Time to log out.

Funny how he can claim to support a club he clearly knows absolutely nothing about. Embarrassed for him.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,992
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #594 on: Today at 07:18:27 pm »
Quote from: jameslfc1997 on Today at 07:16:53 pm
If we are 'Americanising' things then isn't that where it's heading. Plenty of huge cities that would be seen as more attractive than Liverpool

There is quite literally nothing to suggest that. It's just fearmongering
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,277
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #595 on: Today at 07:19:00 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:15:05 pm
Mate, Liverpool are the status quo. The founding of the premier league, ticket prices, revenue splits, these wild new plans...everything that has gone wrong with modern football will have had Liverpool's name alongside United, Madrid, Barcelona etc.

Got to see the big picture here and not conspiracy theory nonsense. It wasn't a conspiracy against city last year when they were shit and it's not a conspiracy against us this year now that we're shit.

Football has gone in a bad direction for a very long time but this is the next level. We have been one of the guiltiest parties but what we're advocating here completely rips up the game as we know it. It's an insult to the club's history, to what we built up over decades. It's against the entire spirit of what the sport is supposed to be about and it is completely down to our owners, amongst others, wishing to line their pockets. And I've not even started on what it would mean to match going fans, if they won't be completely redundant by then. I cannot get my head around anyone thinking this is okay.

:thumbup
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,645
  • JFT 96
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #596 on: Today at 07:19:07 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:14:06 pm
A team that plays a different sport has no connection.

No one has ever said teams will be moved to different cities in any proposal.

They want to create a closed shop in which the clubs make up the rules. Do you honestly think the likes of the Glazers, Kroenke or Abramovich care where their team plays ?
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,492
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #597 on: Today at 07:19:10 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:58:41 pm
I dont know, but I wouldnt see any issue with playing one or two games a season in Beijing or New York, for example. Were a global club with a global support, living in a globalised world. But no doubt some would like to see us bar anyone from entering that doesnt have a Merseyside post code.

Football was always going to innovate as the world continues to. This is happening before our eyes.

Absolutely clueless.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,903
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #598 on: Today at 07:19:19 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:17:58 pm
He'd still have a job though? Why would he be unemployable?

I guess not.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #599 on: Today at 07:19:28 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:14:06 pm
A team that plays a different sport has no connection.

No one has ever said teams will be moved to different cities in any proposal.

Yeah its a load of paranoid bollocks and massive stretch to suggest the club would ever move to any other city as a result of this. Mainly because no Liverpool fan from Anfield to Dubai to Melbourne would ever support that happening.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 