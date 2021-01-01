It's not about the new league though. We're already getting fucked over, yet Liverpool fans want to cheer on the status quo so the Manchester cabal of refs can keep screwing us every week and all our goals are reviewed to death until they can find a reason to disallow them? A league where City can just buy the title every year.



That's not something to get behind. Fuck the Premier League. Fuck Sky. Fuck Gary Neville. Fuck the FA. Fuck UEFA.



Mate, Liverpool are the status quo. The founding of the premier league, ticket prices, revenue splits, these wild new plans...everything that has gone wrong with modern football will have had Liverpool's name alongside United, Madrid, Barcelona etc.Got to see the big picture here and not conspiracy theory nonsense. It wasn't a conspiracy against city last year when they were shit and it's not a conspiracy against us this year now that we're shit.Football has gone in a bad direction for a very long time but this is the next level. We have been one of the guiltiest parties but what we're advocating here completely rips up the game as we know it. It's an insult to the club's history, to what we built up over decades. It's against the entire spirit of what the sport is supposed to be about and it is completely down to our owners, amongst others, wishing to line their pockets. And I've not even started on what it would mean to match going fans, if they won't be completely redundant by then. I cannot get my head around anyone thinking this is okay.