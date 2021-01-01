« previous next »
Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm

RogerTheRed

Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« on: Today at 07:16:42 am »
Come on Redmen!!
These were the big rivals when I first started supporting LFC in the late 60s. Seems strange them being plucky hard workers in their first season back. Bielsa seems a real character and he has moulded a squad who play the way he wants them to. However, they are hard to predict, capable of big wins as against City last week but have a 0 goal difference despite scoring freely,
Their style of play will be difficult for our back line and so I feel attack may be the best form of defence tomorrow. We need to be in their face and disrupt their rhythm. Same back 5 for us I predict and my starting midfield would be Milner, Fabinho and Thiago to try to play through them. Jota, Bobby and Mo up front. I reckon a 3-1 win is on the cards and after this weekends results that will put us right in the mix.
kavah

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:21:05 am »
Love to see these progress next season, with a bit more quality they could do some real damage.
Not an easy game for us of course.
Ill say 2-2. Could be a humdinger. A full Elland road would be bouncing. Maybe next season
Thanks Roge
liverbloke

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:00:00 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 07:21:05 am
Love to see these progress next season, with a bit more quality they could do some real damage.
Not an easy game for us of course.
Ill say 2-2. Could be a humdinger. A full Elland road would be bouncing. Maybe next season
Thanks Roge

are you talking about us?   :wave

should be an entertaining game - even if we win 10-0 i don't think it would still be enough to bring me out of this post CL feeling

hope the players don't feel as low as i do

i know we have up and down history with leeds but it depends on the era you were born - i hope they do continue to improve but they need more quality signings throughout the squad which ain't easy when all the money clubs have first pickings

but come on redmen let's get that top 4 sorted especially after a few results have gone our way


Chris~

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:29:38 am »
Really need Thiago to start this. Could see the argument for Fabinho at centre back as someone there who's good enough on the ball to beat their press but imagine we won't do that. Instead it might be more trying to play quickly over them for a change in the league. Firmino to start  as we'll want him dropping everywhere to create gaps in their defence. Jota as well I guess over Mane as you go with the player who's scoring nearly everything until it stops. Probably Wijnaldum for the last midfield slot as again going to need players comfortable when pressed and he's still one of our best for that.

I'm sure they'll have planned for different set ups from us bit could be a time to experiment with say a front 4 and Mane holding the width right. Have Trent more reserved to play passes our from the back in to the space left from their press and try and throw off their man marking a bit.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:13:53 am »
No Liam Cooper for them as he is banned and Raphina is a possible doubt too. Their way of playing should suit us too so if our forwards finally turn up with their shooting boots on we could see a West Ham/Spurs away performance.
dutchkop

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:36:44 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:29:38 am
Really need Thiago to start this. Could see the argument for Fabinho at centre back as someone there who's good enough on the ball to beat their press but imagine we won't do that. Instead it might be more trying to play quickly over them for a change in the league. Firmino to start  as we'll want him dropping everywhere to create gaps in their defence. Jota as well I guess over Mane as you go with the player who's scoring nearly everything until it stops. Probably Wijnaldum for the last midfield slot as again going to need players comfortable when pressed and he's still one of our best for that.

I'm sure they'll have planned for different set ups from us bit could be a time to experiment with say a front 4 and Mane holding the width right. Have Trent more reserved to play passes our from the back in to the space left from their press and try and throw off their man marking a bit.

I was thinking something similar

...  Koeman totally change Barca this season by going 3-5-2 to strengthen up middle & defensively - I cannot see Klopp going 3-5-2 - but then how about a 3-4-3- with Fabiano in the central CB role - he can always step forward in need be and push Trent forward in attacking RWB - maybe Robbo out left or even Neco Williams or Jame milner as LWB - Shaqiri is the other left footed option - just not convinced he can play this role.

Alisson
Bolton Baresi Fabiano Kabak
Trent Thiago Gini/Milner  Milner/Robbo/Neco  if Robbo or Neco Williams play LWB then I would go with Milner in middle of park with Thiago in this formation.
Salah Bobby Jota

If Bobby drops deeper to help out midfield 2 at times then this could also be seen as 3-5 -2.

anybody keen to give our other  3-4-3 or 3-5-2 team selection options

against Newcastle and some of the lower  teams I would play all 4 of our best attackers - Jota Mane, Salah Bobby.. I would not risk that against this Leeds side that are lethal on the counter attack - I hope Bamford plays the whole match as he slows them down  and limits their fluidity in attack and transition from defense to attack- Like the other day when the went down to 10 and Bamford was substituted they were a totally different  team

tough  match this - 1-2 to the Redmen.. I would love a win and clean sheet tomrrow
JackWard33

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:37:47 am »
Prefect opponent - one of the easiest in the division for us
They want to attack and press and arent actually particularly good - like Leipzig super light
thaddeus

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:47:07 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:36:44 am
I was thinking something similar

...  Koeman totally change Barca this season by going 3-5-2 to strengthen up middle - defensively - I cannot see Klopp going 3-5-2 - but then how about a 3-4-3- with Fabiano in the central CB role...
I think our defensive performances this season - even in the brief period with VVD and Gomez - may cause Klopp and Ljinders to have a tactical rethink over the summer.  I'd be amazed though if they changed formation with seven games to go and very little room for error.

I think it will be the same team that beat Arsenal.  Jota is the one most likely to come in as he has a goal threat that Bobby and Mane don't really have at the moment, but Bobby and Mane are better at pressing and cutting off passes.
fowlermagic

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:53:57 am »
Will be a game  of chances (lots of chances) as they will love the way we play as much as we love the way they play. They have won 3 league games in a row so in decent form and Bielsa will always surprise us with his tactics. Jota comes in for Mane, think Jurgen will gamble on Keita again with Gini & Fab. Dont know what is going on with Thiago as thought he would love partnering Fab in midfield but Jurgen seems to think otherwise. If Keita does start then maybe Milner should come in rather than Gini as he will be up for a game v Leeds.
Chris~

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:58:11 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:53:57 am
Will be a game  of chances (lots of chances) as they will love the way we play as much as we love the way they play. They have won 3 league games in a row so in decent form and Bielsa will always surprise us with his tactics. Jota comes in for Mane, think Jurgen will gamble on Keita again with Gini & Fab. Dont know what is going on with Thiago as thought he would love partnering Fab in midfield but Jurgen seems to think otherwise. If Keita does start then maybe Milner should come in rather than Gini as he will be up for a game v Leeds.
I don't think Bielsa will surprise us, or anyone really with his tactics. I haven't watched a huge amount of them, but they seem to play the same against everyone which I imagine is a great strength for making sure everyone knows what they're supposed to do. It's just not normal that you come up against a side that presses/plays like they do so it's a bit of a unique game
redwillow

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:25:51 am »
Id go 433 with gini and mane dropped

Ali
Trent Phillips Kabak Robbo
Milner Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Jota

Would like to see Ox get a decent bit of game time
Fruity

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:49:16 am »
Need to win. West ham dropped points and chelsea are about to have a lot of games coming up. Must take advantage of the situation. be good to see Keita or Ox in midfield for this one.
William Regal

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:00:22 pm »
think this will be our best game of the season, got a feeling there will be some cracking goals, 3-2 Liverpool
DelTrotter

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:19:23 pm »
Feels like the big one, win here and we have 5 other games we really should win reasonably comfortably against teams playing for nothing and we'll probably be able to afford a fuck up which we can save for our annual no show at Old Trafford. Be nice to go above Chelsea going in to their game too, pile a bit of pressure on ahead of a brutal schedule for them.
4pool

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:04:52 pm »
Referee: Anthony Taylor.
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Stuart Burt.
Fourth official: Lee Mason.
VAR: Mike Dean.
Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.
Thepooloflife

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:04:23 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:04:52 pm
Referee: Anthony Taylor.
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Stuart Burt.
Fourth official: Lee Mason.
VAR: Mike Dean.
Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.
FFS - Taylor, Mason, Dean.........the 3 Stooges.  Apart from Everton have we actually had Oliver ref us any other games ? If he has I can't recall them.
CHOPPER

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:01:16 pm »
A win would be nice.
4pool

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:17:52 pm »
I wonder how much "extra" refereeing Anthony "i'm not a Manc" Taylor will ref the match with the news of the ESL and Liverpool being part of that group? ( and yes so is his beloved United but that makes no odds..)
Caligula?

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:22:08 pm »
Struggling to get up for this given the latest news. What's the point? To try and qualify for a competition we may not even want to compete in via a league that'll kick us out? I don't want to derail the thread so I'll say no more but I was probably more enthusiastic when we lost to Fulham at Anfield.
Coolie High

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:22:08 pm
Struggling to get up for this given the latest news. What's the point? To try and qualify for a competition we may not even want to compete in via a league that'll kick us out? I don't want to derail the thread so I'll say no more but I was probably more enthusiastic when we lost to Fulham at Anfield.

Me too.
ljycb

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:22:08 pm
Struggling to get up for this given the latest news. What's the point? To try and qualify for a competition we may not even want to compete in via a league that'll kick us out? I don't want to derail the thread so I'll say no more but I was probably more enthusiastic when we lost to Fulham at Anfield.

Well said mate.
mc_red22

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:45:48 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 12:00:22 pm
think this will be our best game of the season, got a feeling there will be some cracking goals, 3-2 Liverpool

Conceding twice sounds the opposite of our best game of the season
Ratboy3G

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:47:46 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:04:52 pm
Referee: Anthony Taylor.
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Stuart Burt.
Fourth official: Lee Mason.
VAR: Mike Dean.
Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.

It doesn't matter who the officials are, they are all inept
