Really need Thiago to start this. Could see the argument for Fabinho at centre back as someone there who's good enough on the ball to beat their press but imagine we won't do that. Instead it might be more trying to play quickly over them for a change in the league. Firmino to start as we'll want him dropping everywhere to create gaps in their defence. Jota as well I guess over Mane as you go with the player who's scoring nearly everything until it stops. Probably Wijnaldum for the last midfield slot as again going to need players comfortable when pressed and he's still one of our best for that.



I'm sure they'll have planned for different set ups from us bit could be a time to experiment with say a front 4 and Mane holding the width right. Have Trent more reserved to play passes our from the back in to the space left from their press and try and throw off their man marking a bit.



I was thinking something similar... Koeman totally change Barca this season by going 3-5-2 to strengthen up middle & defensively - I cannot see Klopp going 3-5-2 - but then how about a 3-4-3- with Fabiano in the central CB role - he can always step forward in need be and push Trent forward in attacking RWB - maybe Robbo out left or even Neco Williams or Jame milner as LWB - Shaqiri is the other left footed option - just not convinced he can play this role.AlissonBolton Baresi Fabiano KabakTrent Thiago Gini/Milner Milner/Robbo/Neco if Robbo or Neco Williams play LWB then I would go with Milner in middle of park with Thiago in this formation.Salah Bobby JotaIf Bobby drops deeper to help out midfield 2 at times then this could also be seen as 3-5 -2.anybody keen to give our other 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 team selection optionsagainst Newcastle and some of the lower teams I would play all 4 of our best attackers - Jota Mane, Salah Bobby.. I would not risk that against this Leeds side that are lethal on the counter attack - I hope Bamford plays the whole match as he slows them down and limits their fluidity in attack and transition from defense to attack- Like the other day when the went down to 10 and Bamford was substituted they were a totally different teamtough match this - 1-2 to the Redmen.. I would love a win and clean sheet tomrrow