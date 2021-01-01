Just watched a fascinating programme on Sky Arts 'The Making of Marc Bolan'...brilliant viewing, highly recommend it.



Bolan's career began in 65, and its 4O minutes into the programme before Hot Love and the big hits get a mention, such is the amount of stuff to cover before that part of his life. Great story of how his first electric band Johns Children got kicked off The Who's Tour in 1967 in Germany for causing one riot too many!



Nice early clip of John Peel promoting and introducing Tyranosaurus Rex on stage in 1968.



The programme covers Bolan decline, the booze the cocaine, but how he got it together when his son was born in 1975.



Bolan was an idol to me, loved his music and his poetry. I saw T.Rex in concert 3 times, the first time in little old New Brighton in 1976. I had been to watch the reds play away to Derby County that day, the coach home was delayed cos somebody nicked a little Telly and the coach driver called the police and they wouldn't let the coach go until the culprit owned up!



Eventually the police gave up and let the driver go, I was really late for the gig, but luckily the concert was also running late, cos Bolan had been drinking heavily before the show.



So I just made it in time, very low key gig, no security at all. I was 17 my first ever concert, I stood right at the very front, and T.Rex kicked off with an ear splitting 20th Century Boy, I know my guitarists, and Marc was brilliant!



Saw T.Rex twice more in 77 (with The Damned supporting!) bigger venues and a more polished show with a new line up of seasoned session players, inc Bowies ex rhythm section Tony Newman and Herbie Flowers.



He got his act together, then was killed in a car crash aged just 29.



Great to see Marc get the respect and recognition now he never really got in his lifetime, he was a very underrated artiste in my opinion, far far more more than just the teeny bop pop star many associate him with. Marc hated that tag, he was far more revelant.







