Author Topic: The 1-10 Football Draft  (Read 544 times)

The 1-10 Football Draft
« on: April 16, 2021, 09:28:54 pm »
Ok here we go i've not done one of these in like forever,

Sooooooooo.

1. Player must have played at least 1 game for any Club.

2. Player must have played no more than 10 times for any Club.

3. Sub appearances are included.

4. Two seperate outings at one club add up to one appearance record. So 3 first time and 8 next is 11.

5. Player cannot be at Club now must have left them.

6. Must be a reconised professional League.

7. Post Club and appearances.

8. Wiki stats will do. (You produce the stats)

9. First team appearances only.

Players

1. Sarge

2. De Facto

3. Trend

4. appalled

5. Hazel

6.

7.

8.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:07:33 pm by Sarge »
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #1 on: April 16, 2021, 10:57:05 pm »
in
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #2 on: April 16, 2021, 10:58:21 pm »
Cool.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #3 on: April 16, 2021, 11:12:27 pm »
In
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #4 on: April 16, 2021, 11:18:02 pm »
Welcome. Be interesting to see how many big names did not achieve 11 games at clubs, i hve not looked btw. Some awful players i would imagine will have to come into this ;D
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #5 on: April 16, 2021, 11:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on April 16, 2021, 11:18:02 pm
Welcome. Be interesting to see how many big names did not achieve 11 games at clubs, i hve not looked btw. Some awful players i would imagine will have to come into this ;D

So is it 10 games at the Pro level with any and every club? Or is it Di Stefano played 9 games for River Plate? Hes in - despite his time at Real
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #6 on: April 16, 2021, 11:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on April 16, 2021, 11:24:55 pm
So is it 10 games at the Pro level with any and every club? Or is it Di Stefano played 9 games for River Plate? Hes in - despite his time at Real

Exactly, you could have the greatest ever XI  but in total they played say 21 games between them at 11 Clubs.

As the rules above say, 1-10 games for any one club. But not 0 and not 11.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #7 on: April 16, 2021, 11:35:08 pm »
So it is a player has to have played 1 game to 10 games for any one club, they can play 1,000 games else where but in this no more than 10 and no less than 1.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:05:04 am »
Interesting idea. What's the deal with loan appearances?

Also, you should probably set it as league games as per Wiki's right hand side bar on each player's page. Otherwise you'll get all sorts of arguments about this.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:07:22 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 12:05:04 am
Interesting idea. What's the deal with loan appearances?

Also, you should probably set it as league games as per Wiki's right hand side bar on each player's page. Otherwise you'll get all sorts of arguments about this.

Loan is fine yes and a very good point that, league only is a great point.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:09:01 am »
Sorted Betty :thumbup
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:10:32 am »
This is the thinking man's draft, and oh womans.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:33:21 am »
So these are the requirements for all 11 players picked correct?
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:44:36 am »
In. Sounds interesting
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:04:08 am »
In please.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:32:06 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 02:33:21 am
So these are the requirements for all 11 players picked correct?

Correct.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:33:12 am »
Five in so far, think i may go at 8?
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:22:58 pm »
So the player has to have had 2 stints at the club but no more than 10 appearances combined?
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:55:28 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:22:58 pm
So the player has to have had 2 stints at the club but no more than 10 appearances combined?

No, they may or may not have had 2 stints at the club but if they have they still needed than 11 total appearances
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:16:53 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:22:58 pm
So the player has to have had 2 stints at the club but no more than 10 appearances combined?

No if they have had 2 stints is still counts as one so not less than one and no more than 10 appearances.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:47:54 pm »
Cheers. THis is going to be tasty
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:50:11 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 02:47:54 pm
Cheers. THis is going to be tasty

Tough i'd say.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 02:50:11 pm
Tough i'd say.

League apperances only per Wiki correct?
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 02:53:17 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 02:51:01 pm
League apperances only per Wiki correct?

The other way, not Wiki or we can use Wiki only?

There is a very good stats site, its called ???
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 03:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 02:53:17 pm
The other way, not Wiki or we can use Wiki only?

There is a very good stats site, its called ???

Up to yea, transfermarkt usually is good as well. I have no preference.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 03:02:38 pm »
Id say stick with wiki to make it easy

Also do away with B teams like Real Madrid Castilla and Barcelona B
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:35:54 pm »
I will skip this one I think.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 03:35:54 pm
I will skip this one I think.

Suckaaa.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 04:06:40 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:02:38 pm
Id say stick with wiki to make it easy

Also do away with B teams like Real Madrid Castilla and Barcelona B

Oh yes only first teams.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 05:36:47 pm »
Got a decent list of 40 some players that fit the criteria.

Where art the rest of yous
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:40:43 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 05:36:47 pm
Got a decent list of 40 some players that fit the criteria.

Where art the rest of yous

just starting
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:08:44 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 05:36:47 pm
Got a decent list of 40 some players that fit the criteria.

Where art the rest of yous

I have a life.


Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:09:25 pm »
I'm out tonight so i'll hopefully get this up and running tomorrow. Nedd at least 3 more.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:09:25 pm
I'm out tonight so i'll hopefully get this up and running tomorrow. Nedd at least 3 more.

I asked MD1990 but he declined after he learned Ollie Watkins was ineligible.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:40:42 pm »
And I asked Samie but he declined after finding out Shark Trust wasnt available
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:42:12 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:55:59 pm
Suckaaa.

Actually changed my mind. Count me in.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:47:16 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 01:42:12 am
Actually changed my mind. Count me in.

Atta boy Maxie
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:33:42 am »
Not for me Clive, sorry.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:39:45 am »
