Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:42:31 pm
ASM 14 step overs ending in the defender taking it off him made me chuckle :)

I love him. Not in the sense I'd want to sign him but he's brilliant to watch.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Newcastle cleverly letting 10 man west ham have loads of chances to get back in it.... lull them into a false sense of security...
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Had a look at the GOT match thread for this and they're all cheering on West Ham to stop Liverpool getting top 4.

They're 6 points off 4th with a game in hand if West Ham lose and 3 points behind Liverpool. Such an inferiority complex at that club.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:51:09 pm
Newcastle cleverly letting 10 man west ham have loads of chances to get back in it.... lull them into a false sense of security...

They should really be employing the 'tactic of get the ball to Saint-Maximin as soon as possible and see what happens'.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Bottom 3 surely a lock at least. Burnley or Brighton would have to really fuck it up to let Allardyce scab out of it again.

I'd love for us to beat them to send them down.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Have Newcastle come out with 10 men?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 01:58:09 pm
Have Newcastle come out with 10 men?

Looks more like nine.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 01:58:09 pm
Have Newcastle come out with 10 men?
They are determined to fuck it up.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Kinell 2-1. Just what Newcastle deserve though.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Newcastle are shit.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
How is it possible to be this shit up a man
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Fucking hell Newcastle, it's like they are down to ten men and when they get into good positions the final ball is awful.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Newcastle have completely shit the bed second half
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Didn´t take long time to check that offside
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:04:04 pm
How is it possible to be this shit up a man

Steve Bruce
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Quote from: bidgeir on Today at 02:05:10 pm
Didn´t take long time to check that offside

Somebody post the CSI/Simpson meme.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Quote from: bidgeir on Today at 02:05:10 pm
Didn´t take long time to check that offside
no, didn't see all the lines we did last week, odd that!
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Well done Steve Bruce. Master tactician. How bad are NUFC?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Should be a pen to be fair, we wouldn't get it mind
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
1 man up and playing like they have 9 men on the pitch.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Could be a pen for West Ham here...
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Great, probably a pen this.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Good grief

How shit do you have to be to fuck that up?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Given, Newcastle deserve it for such a lethargic and cowardly second half
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Unreal incompetence this half - why the fuck are you dropping off all half with an extra man?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
They'll win this now, Newcastle deserve to be relegated
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
And he gives the penalty  :lmao  Just when you think it has reached the limits of farce ...
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Oh do fuck off
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Fuck off Bruce you knob.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Newcastle are like a shit Sunday league team
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
he'll miss
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
In off the post, 2-2
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:09:18 pm
And he gives the penalty  :lmao  Just when you think it has reached the limits of farce ...

It was to be fair
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Jaysus Christ
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
they will really lose this after being up 2-0 and a man advantage ; :o
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:11:12 pm
It was to be fair

I know his arm was up, but doesn't Soucek's head push his arm towards the ball?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Idiotic from Newcastle player.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Toon deserve to go down
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Newcastle miss a sitter and then cleared off the line
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Bed shat.
