ASM 14 step overs ending in the defender taking it off him made me chuckle
Newcastle cleverly letting 10 man west ham have loads of chances to get back in it.... lull them into a false sense of security...
Have Newcastle come out with 10 men?
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
How is it possible to be this shit up a man
Didn´t take long time to check that offside
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
And he gives the penalty Just when you think it has reached the limits of farce ...
It was to be fair
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
