Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« on: Today at 10:31:30 am »
FRIDAY 16TH APRIL
      
Everton V Spurs  20:00  SKY SPORTS   


SATURDAY 17TH APRIL
      
Newcastle V West Ham  12:30  SKY SPORTS   
Wolves V Sheff Utd  20:15  SKY SPORTS

FA Cup

Chelsea V Man City  17:30  BBC1   


SUNDAY 18TH APRIL
      
Arsenal V Fulham  13:30  SKY SPORTS    
Man Utd V Burnley  16:00  SKY SPORTS

FA Cup

Leicester V Southampton  18:30  BT SPORT   


MONDAY 19TH APRIL
      
Leeds V Liverpool  20:00  SKY SPORTS
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:32:46 am »
Do we want a draw tonight? Or next best an Everton win? Their run in looks tough, cant see them kicking up form. Spurs not taking 6 points from their next two (they play a game in hand midweek) is important.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:33:30 am »
Biggest load of nothing games.

Might as well just finish the season.

Oil money wins again.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:04:05 am »
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


Lots of stream sites & match highlights - and more info for the 2020/21 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%9321_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:11:16 am »
Going for a bore draw in Everton/Spurs match, if not, 1-1. Don't see a winner.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:09:25 pm »
Whats the biggest dive off this week? Everton v Spurs or Mancs v Burnley
