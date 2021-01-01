Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Topic: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
sinnermichael
Believer
Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
FRIDAY 16TH APRIL
Everton V Spurs 20:00
SKY SPORTS
SATURDAY 17TH APRIL
Newcastle V West Ham 12:30
SKY SPORTS
Wolves V Sheff Utd 20:15
SKY SPORTS
FA Cup
Chelsea V Man City 17:30
BBC1
SUNDAY 18TH APRIL
Arsenal V Fulham 13:30
SKY SPORTS
Man Utd V Burnley 16:00
SKY SPORTS
FA Cup
Leicester V Southampton 18:30
BT SPORT
MONDAY 19TH APRIL
Leeds V Liverpool 20:00
SKY SPORTS
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Do we want a draw tonight? Or next best an Everton win? Their run in looks tough, cant see them kicking up form. Spurs not taking 6 points from their next two (they play a game in hand midweek) is important.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Biggest load of nothing games.
Might as well just finish the season.
Oil money wins again.
oojason
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
.
Premier League matches being shown
live on UK TV
:
www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html
(&
www.live-footballontv.com
)
Premier League matches being shown
live on TV around the world
(+ great for IPTV etc)
:
www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league
Lots of
stream sites & match highlights
- and more info for the 2020/21 season :
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
^ aka the pinned
'Some useful info for following the football on tv (
+ streams etc
) for 2020/21'
thread in the '
General Football and Sport
' section of RAWK.
For
live scores
, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... :
www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league
Goal Videos
(and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc)
often appear here minutes after being scored :
www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new
&
https://twitter.com
www.premierleague.com
:
https://twitter.com/premierleague
:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%9321_Premier_League
:
www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Going for a bore draw in Everton/Spurs match, if not, 1-1. Don't see a winner.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
Whats the biggest dive off this week? Everton v Spurs or Mancs v Burnley
