The sinking of The RMS Titanic (15/4/1912)

The sinking of The RMS Titanic (15/4/1912)
« on: Yesterday at 06:27:48 pm »
I love and I am intrigued with everything to do with The Titanic, it really is a facinating subject. She sunk on this day in 1912, The Titanic has many, many Liverpool connections, inc the scouser Fred Fleet who sported the iceberg while in watch!

This is from Granada TV from 2012

A hundred years ago, more than 1,500 people lost their lives when the worlds largest ship, Titanic, sank on her maiden voyage.

It was not only a national and international disaster, it was also a disaster for Liverpool and the North West.

Titanics links to Liverpool are often overlooked in favour of Belfast and Southampton. But the connections with this region are very strong.

The word inscribed on her stern proclaimed it to the world: Titanic was a Liverpool ship.

Although she never sailed from the city, there are many links to the port and the people of Liverpool.

She was registered to the White Star Line, whose company head offices in 1912 were on the city's James Street.

At the time, Liverpool was at the height of its prestige and influence and was Europe's largest transatlantic port.

Ian Murphy from Merseyside Maritime Museum told Granada Reports: "What you have here is the launching point for transatlantic passenger travel - it was the hub for that kind of business in Britain."

The White Star Line was facing competition from its rival Cunard and decided something had to change.

Mr Murphy continued: "Cunard had just built these incredibly fast liners and White Star's response for that was to move down to Southampton to look for wealthy first class tourists. They decided to go along the route of size and luxury - and ironically safety as well."

Titanic was built in Belfast but the North West still played an important part in her construction.

Many local firms were involved in producing the fixtures and fittings - from the port holes to the tableware and crockery.

Her bell was made in St Helens - along with her 900 portholes and the 50,000 items of bone china used on board - including the distinctive cobalt blue dinner plates were made in Liverpool.

And while she didn't sail from Liverpools docks, many of her crew did hail from the city - in fact one in 10 were from the Merseyside area. Many of those individuals would prove pivotal to the Titanic story.

It was Liverpool's Fred Fleet - the lookout that night - who was first to spot the danger.

But other local links included the Captain, the White Star Line chairman and the ship's band master.

It was also the Captain of the Liverpool-based Carpathia who came to the stricken passengers rescue.

With some of Liverpool's most experienced seaman on board, Titanic set sail on her maiden voyage.

It was a prestigious moment for White Star Line. She was the largest moving object on earth - carrying some of the world's richest people.

But excitement soon turned to panic. The jewel in the White Star Line's fleet sank claiming hundreds of lives.

Her stern and the word Liverpool would have been the last part of the ship to disappear into the icy waters.

GRANADA



The Sinking of The RMS Titanic


The White Star pride of all ocean and sea.

Unfairly labelled unsinkable was she.

As who knows what dangers waters hide.

Peril can strike with every wave and tide.

 

A fresh hope and start for many on board.

She left Southampton, as funnels roared.

Passengers classes apart with different aims.

Titanic took to the Atlantic shipping lanes.

 

As the decks went quiet, on that April night.

The stars where plenty, as the cold did bite.

With barely a murmur, a hushed kiss of death.

A monster appeared with its ice cold breath.

 

The bells did ring, above raised voice of crew.

It was soon realised the unthinkable was true.

Titanic was sinking, nothing could be done.

Lifeboats where lowered, deserting rats did run.

 

Titanic fired rockets and flares into the sky.

A passing ship was confused for the reason why.

The new distress signal was sent, an SOS code.

As now she was sinking, neath waters once rode.

 

The doomed Titanic was sinking fast, bow first.

As the chilled waters quenched a deadly thirst.

At a sickening angle amongst explosion and wave.

Titanic cracked and slid to her ocean bed grave




Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: The sinking of The RMS Titanic (15/4/1912)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:43:47 pm »
Hands fucking off, it's a Belfast ship  :P

Like you, I enjoy reading about it too, but what a complete and utter failure though. Has anything that failed so spectacularly ever been celebrated as much as this? It didn't even make 1 single journey but is lauded as if its the best thing ever to come out of Belfast.
Re: The sinking of The RMS Titanic (15/4/1912)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:43:47 pm
Hands fucking off, it's a Belfast ship  :P

Like you, I enjoy reading about it too, but what a complete and utter failure though. Has anything that failed so spectacularly ever been celebrated as much as this? It didn't even make 1 single journey but is lauded as if its the best thing ever to come out of Belfast.

Much rather it had Belfast than Liverpool painted on its arse

Re: The sinking of The RMS Titanic (15/4/1912)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:43:47 pm
Hands fucking off, it's a Belfast ship  :P

Like you, I enjoy reading about it too, but what a complete and utter failure though. Has anything that failed so spectacularly ever been celebrated as much as this? It didn't even make 1 single journey but is lauded as if its the best thing ever to come out of Belfast.

Robert Ballard (the guy who found Titanic's wreck) wrote in his book that the disaster shouldn't be allowed to overshadow the fact that Titanic was a relatively safe ship, even by modern - well, 1980s - standards.  At the time of the book's writing, no ship before or since had experienced such a glancing blow from an iceberg.  There was a lot of bad luck mixed in with several large dollops of incompetence.  Arguably her sister ship Britannic had even worse luck, seeing as she was built specifically to counter the circumstances that did for Titanic.

I too have been fascinated by this lovely ship and her sisters for some 40 years. I had so many big, heavy books full of wonderful pictures and paintings of her.  Most I got rid of when I moved house, but I still keep a couple of more compact paperbacks for reference and to reminisce.  Visiting SS Nomadic in Belfast felt almost like a pilgrimage to me.

Re: The sinking of The RMS Titanic (15/4/1912)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:17:35 am »
Superb poem Mike.
Re: The sinking of The RMS Titanic (15/4/1912)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:31:52 am »
During lockdown my daughter had quite a bit of different school work set about the Titanic about the different classes / fares etc . Found it very interesting myself as well
Had a basic knowledge about it but still learnt new things  :)
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.
