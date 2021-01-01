When it's a poor job from all 11 players on the pitch, I think it's a pretty safe bet to criticise the manager.



As you alluded to, our pressing was non existent in the first leg, there was no intensity to our game at all. You're telling me that was due to 11 players all making individual mistakes at the same time for 45 mins? Come on mate, the lads as a group were not up to it in that first leg, and if that's widespread Kloppo has to take the flak.



Not that I'm calling for his head or anything but he got something horribly wrong in that first leg, which is not like him at all. Just have to accept it and move on.



I didn't say that Klopp can't take criticism for the first leg however, as I've said, the issue wasn't a lack of motivation. Multiple things can be true at once. I'm not going to blame Klopp for several players not being able to pass the ball consistently, and I'm not going to blame him for not motivating players enough for the first leg. You don't need to be motivated by a manager when you're facing Real Madrid, and if you do, you're at the wrong club. And quite clearly our players have shown that in recent history that they understand the nature of such matches.You can say it's down to the tactics and I'm not necessarily disagreeing with that aspect. However again as I've said, players have to take ownership and responsibility for the individual decisions [or lack of], mistakes and performances on the pitch. A manager is only responsible for so much, and when you have quality players on the pitch, you can't blame the manager and his lack of motivation in a game like this. you either performed or you didn't.Ultimately we conceded two goals too quickly before we could make any in game adjustment to what Real were doing. This is why you often hear managers say that they need to get to half-time to make tactical adjustments. It's often difficult to do so during the game. And we found our selves in that predicament.However we did get back into the game, and gave ourselves a big away goal despite our shit performance. But we made a number of mistakes defensively very quickly and conceded the 3rd.So to reiterate, yes Klopp can take some blame perhaps tactically, but I personally don't believe him not being able to motivate the players for the first leg is a reason and I am not going to blame him for certain players not being able to do basic things that they otherwise do 99.9 percent of the time.When it's a collective shit show, then you take the blame collectively, not blame it on one particular person i.e. Klopp or Keita.