CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Yesterday at 10:07:16 pm
Fair point, but when you compare the two performances, its very hard to believe it was an ability issue. Especially if you add in the PL match performances.

For the same group of players to perform so poorly and then so well, against the same team, just a week apart...its stunning. Also if you watch the match, the goals may have been down to individual mistakes, but the general performance wasn't. Especially the first half. No pressing, no recovery runs, no intensity, ... to me that's either motivational or tactical, both of which are down to the manager.

Madrid didn't play the same way in the 2nd leg as they did in the first. They didn't need to. However we played better and had the better chances to score but didn't.  We also adapted to what they did in the first game, in the 2nd game. We pressed better and didn't leave the space for their midfield to dominate and expose our backline. We didn't do that in the first game. That's not a motivation factor.

You can say it's tactical, but if the  manager set out the tactical plan to nullify them, and the players didn't execute them properly, it's down to the manager? I don't think so. Players have to take ownership of certain aspects of the game. No amount of coaching will get you to perform well in every single match.

Mistakes are part of football, but we made too many of them against an experienced side who took advantage. But we also didn't play at our best level. Now you can say that in hindsight our selection should have been different, but then again Keita played poorly as did various other players, so even if the tactics were spot on, the players didn't execute them. Again I don't think it's a matter of motivation.

Poor execution, sure.  Hell even if you want to argue that the tactics weren't correct, that's possible. But again your whole argument is that Klopp didn't motivate the players.

I disagree. The manager doesn't need to motivate the players for every single game either.  You shouldn't have to do that, against Real Madrid, in the first leg, away from home. Not with these experienced players we have.

I can't sit here and criticize the manager, because Robertson or XYZ player couldn't make a five yard pass consistently in the game. That's not a lack of motivation, or down to the manager, that's down to the player. It's a bad day at the office, a poor job overall from everyone involved.
Dave McCoy

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Yesterday at 11:49:13 pm
I 100% believe in the first leg the team was setup to play a game that didn't happen and then couldn't adjust to the actual game.  I think it's a fallacy that Madrid dominated midfield.  They barely tried to play through midfield which completely negated our tactics.  What they did do is figure out ways to get the ball to Kroos in space to pick out passes, usually in amongst the back line of Madrid and in his own half.  We had the majority of possession even in the first half which is not the hallmarks of midfield dominance.  Whether you want to blame that on the players or manager is up to you to decide.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Today at 12:13:29 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:49:13 pm
I 100% believe in the first leg the team was setup to play a game that didn't happen and then couldn't adjust to the actual game.  I think it's a fallacy that Madrid dominated midfield.  They barely tried to play through midfield which completely negated our tactics.  What they did do is figure out ways to get the ball to Kroos in space to pick out passes, usually in amongst the back line of Madrid and in his own half.  We had the majority of possession even in the first half which is not the hallmarks of midfield dominance.  Whether you want to blame that on the players or manager is up to you to decide.

In my opinion, they dominated the midfield in the sense, that we didn't suppress them from doing what they wanted when they wanted when they had the chance to do so. Even with us having more possession, they were able to use their strengths to exploit us. We didn't make it difficult on them. At least that's how I view it.
Alf

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Today at 12:16:01 am
 :PI thought we played well, as well as at any point this season. We lacked a cutting-edge in the final third & as a collective our front 3 have dropped off from their form of the last 4 seasons. Difficult to point the finger at Mo with his goal tally.
Dave McCoy

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Today at 12:26:57 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:13:29 am
In my opinion, they dominated the midfield in the sense, that we didn't suppress them from doing what they wanted when they wanted when they had the chance to do so. Even with us having more possession, they were able to use their strengths to exploit us. We didn't make it difficult on them. At least that's how I view it.

I think we agree on what happened but not why it happened.  Real played 40 long balls in the first 45 minutes, almost all from their own half, and they only contested midfield when we had the ball.  To me that's an overall tactical failure and not a simple midfield issue. 
kkhaku

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Today at 02:14:59 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:07:16 pm
Madrid didn't play the same way in the 2nd leg as they did in the first. They didn't need to. However we played better and had the better chances to score but didn't.  We also adapted to what they did in the first game, in the 2nd game. We pressed better and didn't leave the space for their midfield to dominate and expose our backline. We didn't do that in the first game. That's not a motivation factor.

You can say it's tactical, but if the  manager set out the tactical plan to nullify them, and the players didn't execute them properly, it's down to the manager? I don't think so. Players have to take ownership of certain aspects of the game. No amount of coaching will get you to perform well in every single match.

Mistakes are part of football, but we made too many of them against an experienced side who took advantage. But we also didn't play at our best level. Now you can say that in hindsight our selection should have been different, but then again Keita played poorly as did various other players, so even if the tactics were spot on, the players didn't execute them. Again I don't think it's a matter of motivation.

Poor execution, sure.  Hell even if you want to argue that the tactics weren't correct, that's possible. But again your whole argument is that Klopp didn't motivate the players.

I disagree. The manager doesn't need to motivate the players for every single game either.  You shouldn't have to do that, against Real Madrid, in the first leg, away from home. Not with these experienced players we have.

I can't sit here and criticize the manager, because Robertson or XYZ player couldn't make a five yard pass consistently in the game. That's not a lack of motivation, or down to the manager, that's down to the player. It's a bad day at the office, a poor job overall from everyone involved.

When it's a poor job from all 11 players on the pitch, I think it's a pretty safe bet to criticise the manager.

As you alluded to, our pressing was non existent in the first leg, there was no intensity to our game at all. You're telling me that was due to 11 players all making individual mistakes at the same time for 45 mins? Come on mate, the lads as a group were not up to it in that first leg, and if that's widespread Kloppo has to take the flak.

Not that I'm calling for his head or anything but he got something horribly wrong in that first leg, which is not like him at all. Just have to accept it and move on.
Historical Fool

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Today at 02:21:43 am
Feels weird...fuck me I thought we had it after Mos half chance at the start of the match...!shades of barca.

We go again.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Today at 03:55:12 am
Quote from: kkhaku on Today at 02:14:59 am
When it's a poor job from all 11 players on the pitch, I think it's a pretty safe bet to criticise the manager.

As you alluded to, our pressing was non existent in the first leg, there was no intensity to our game at all. You're telling me that was due to 11 players all making individual mistakes at the same time for 45 mins? Come on mate, the lads as a group were not up to it in that first leg, and if that's widespread Kloppo has to take the flak.

Not that I'm calling for his head or anything but he got something horribly wrong in that first leg, which is not like him at all. Just have to accept it and move on.

I didn't say that Klopp can't take criticism for the first leg however, as I've said, the issue wasn't a lack of motivation. Multiple things can be true at once. I'm not going to blame Klopp for several players not being able to pass the ball consistently, and I'm not going to blame him for not motivating players enough for the first leg. You don't need to be motivated by a manager when you're facing Real Madrid, and if you do, you're at the wrong club. And quite clearly our players have shown that in recent history that they understand the nature of such matches.

You can say it's down to the tactics and  I'm not necessarily disagreeing with that aspect. However again as I've said, players have to take ownership and responsibility for the individual decisions [or lack of], mistakes and performances on the pitch. A manager is only responsible for so much, and when you have quality players on the pitch, you can't blame the manager and his lack of motivation in a game like this. you either performed or you didn't.

Ultimately we conceded two goals too quickly before we could make any in game adjustment to what Real were doing. This is why you often hear managers say that they need to get to half-time to make tactical adjustments. It's often difficult to do so during the game. And we found our selves in that predicament.

However we did get back into the game, and gave ourselves a big away goal despite our shit performance. But we made a number of mistakes defensively very quickly and conceded the 3rd.

So to reiterate, yes Klopp can take some blame perhaps tactically, but I personally don't believe him not being able to motivate the players for the first leg is a reason and I am not going to blame him for certain players not being able to do basic things that they otherwise do 99.9 percent of the time.

When it's a collective shit show, then you take the blame collectively, not blame it on one particular person i.e. Klopp or Keita.

The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Today at 05:12:34 am
Can we call them a boogie team now? I'm kinda tired of not beating them
Ghost Town

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Today at 05:57:55 am
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Today at 05:12:34 am
Can we call them a boogie team now?
Maybe, but it takes two to tango
