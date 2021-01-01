« previous next »
CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)

Offline lolowalsh

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #560 on: Today at 02:02:20 pm
We need a striker in the summer and an attacking midfielder that can shoot from distance like Sabitzer. This team is lacking a natural striker that take advantage of TAA killer crossing balls.
Offline JackWard33

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #561 on: Today at 02:03:30 pm
Think people watched a different game to me as on here and in podcast land it almost sounds like we were somehow unlucky not to go through ....

We were fine last night and couldve won on another day but we were 3-1 down and supposed to be chasing and in that context really didnt create that much and they defended pretty comfortably once our initial up and at em phase was over
Depressingly we were the better team for about 20 minutes of the 180
Its disappointing and a tad worrying how ineffective our attack and attacking ideas were in the two legs but thats prob a conversation for another day (or season)
Offline wampa1

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #562 on: Today at 03:08:45 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 02:02:20 pm
This team is lacking a natural striker that take advantage of TAA killer crossing balls.
That Andy Carroll is good headerer.
Offline OkieRedman

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #563 on: Today at 03:26:08 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:08:25 pm
Who we going for then, Je Suis PSG or Franco's Fascists?

Who better to win the CL in a forgettable season than a forgettable Real side?
Offline Knight

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #564 on: Today at 03:27:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:03:30 pm
Think people watched a different game to me as on here and in podcast land it almost sounds like we were somehow unlucky not to go through ....

We were fine last night and couldve won on another day but we were 3-1 down and supposed to be chasing and in that context really didnt create that much and they defended pretty comfortably once our initial up and at em phase was over
Depressingly we were the better team for about 20 minutes of the 180
Its disappointing and a tad worrying how ineffective our attack and attacking ideas were in the two legs but thats prob a conversation for another day (or season)

Its been the recurring theme for quite a while so I think we can talk about it whenever at this point, day after a disappointing loss or not! Whether because of players dropping off or opposition working us out, we desperately need another way of creating chances.
Offline Gegenpresser101

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #565 on: Today at 03:42:38 pm
Hmm, some reflection from the Real Madrid game the day after.

I think the game yesterday showed that we need more players who can score goals. Spread the goals out throughout the team. Because if we just rely on Salah and Mane, and when they are not scoring/off form, like last night, we don't have any sources for goals. So I think we should try to make our third attacker score more goals, and also have more goals from midfield. Whether that means finishing training for Firmino, or getting Haaland/Daka/Thuram etc. And also playing more goalscoring midfielders in midfield, like Jones etc, or having more runners from midfield.

In regards to our midfield last night, even though I have a personal preference for creative and attacking midfielders, shouldn't direct my frustration and anger about us being eliminated at Gini and Milner, since they looked quite lively when they were on, and they weren't the reason we got eliminated, but our inability to convert the chances we had /score goals was. However I still think that in general, since opposition teams know our game plan: get the ball wide, cross to forward. It would behoove us if we added an extra dimension to our attacking play by having midfielder(s) who can attack through the middle, like Jones, Thiago, Keita etc.

I think Thiago was supposed to be that extra dimension. And in the few times when he and Fabinho played in the 8 and 6 role together they have played well. Will have to see how they do next season. I know Keita when he is on form is, sadly he seems to be always injured so can't be relied on. Jones is quite attack minded with his forward runs and forward dribbles so that's another option. I think we should get a creative midfielder, someone like Aouar (as Thiago seems to be more of a dictate tempo type as opposed to bomb forward type). A midfield of Fabinho, Thiago, Aouar would be good. Because then Fabinho could defend, Thiago could dictate the tempo in midfield, and Aouar (or whichever creative midfielder we get) could bomb forward and make runs, dribbles, through passes.

In essence, I think our overreliance on the front two to get goals (and when Mane is off form, front one), and our overreliance on fullbacks being our sources of creativity, is the reason we have looked so blunt in attack this season. So I think we gotta spread the goals out more, get an attacker who can score goals (other than Jota), and have more creativity through the center, possibly by getting a creative midfielder like Aouar.

 
Online Andy82lfc

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #566 on: Today at 03:50:05 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 03:42:38 pm
Snip

So to sum up...

Midfielder goals from far, Klopp to buy Aouar.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #567 on: Today at 03:56:06 pm
Sacrilege maybe but I look at the team that Madrid will be playing the next round and that Chelsea squad makes me feel jealous. Lots of raw energy, youth, speed. Kind of how we were 3 years ago. Genuinely think theyll leg Madrid all over the park.

We need to get the squad to begin looking like that structurally again. The stagnant 2019 summer isnt looking so great now from a squad planning perspective.
Offline B0151?

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #568 on: Today at 04:15:47 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:56:06 pm
Sacrilege maybe but I look at the team that Madrid will be playing the next round and that Chelsea squad makes me feel jealous. Lots of raw energy, youth, speed. Kind of how we were 3 years ago. Genuinely think theyll leg Madrid all over the park.


Maybe that's true if you look at the players but performance wise they've been nothing special under Tuchel, a solid base maybe but pretty horrible to watch for the most part. Will need to.step it up
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #569 on: Today at 04:24:26 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:03:30 pm
We were fine last night and couldve won on another day but we were 3-1 down and supposed to be chasing and in that context really didnt create that much and they defended pretty comfortably once our initial up and at em phase was over
Depressingly we were the better team for about 20 minutes of the 180
Its disappointing and a tad worrying how ineffective our attack and attacking ideas were in the two legs but thats prob a conversation for another day (or season)
Think you're doing us a massive disservice, we created more than enough good quality chances in first the 55mins. We should've been scoring from one of those, then the game changes.

Agree that we dropped massively after and Real were comfortable knowing that they had a 2 goal advantage. A single goal advantage would've been a different story however.

We just don't seem to be able to take advantage of periods where we are suffocating the opposition (as opposed to when they let us have the ball).
Online Millie

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #570 on: Today at 04:33:26 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:11:09 am
Judging by the number of locked threads this morning, I'm guessing people have reacted quite strongly to last night's result. You people.

I'm disappointed, of course, but I think we just need to take it on the chin and move on. The damage was already done in the first leg, Madrid are not Barcelona, and Anfield isn't really Anfield right now. They just did a Spurs, sat back and soaked up most of what we threw at them - just without the Spursy capitulation. And our woeful finishing didn't do us any favours.

Oh well, top 4 is still to play for - it's crumbs after last season, but to be honest, it's amazing we're still in the chase at all.


It's because of today's date.
Offline Schmidt

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #571 on: Today at 04:33:42 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:03:30 pm
Think people watched a different game to me as on here and in podcast land it almost sounds like we were somehow unlucky not to go through ....

We were fine last night and couldve won on another day but we were 3-1 down and supposed to be chasing and in that context really didnt create that much and they defended pretty comfortably once our initial up and at em phase was over
Depressingly we were the better team for about 20 minutes of the 180
Its disappointing and a tad worrying how ineffective our attack and attacking ideas were in the two legs but thats prob a conversation for another day (or season)

My thinking for the time being is that some players are still just too fatigued, with the way we play and the way teams sit back we really need to be at our sharpest to score regularly. Firmino is looking a bit better after a forced break and hopefully Mane will start to look sharp again with a bit of rest. It also feels like we're overcompensating a little at times for our shaky defense, but I don't have any fancy heatmaps or anything to back that up!
Online jepovic

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #572 on: Today at 04:45:09 pm
As much as we need a creative midfielder, Jota is not the solution. His pressing and passing is not that great. It's inside the box that he's lethal, so let's use him there as much as possible. I think he's more striker-like than Salah, Mane and Firmino
He's a fantastic signing though, showing that our scouting still works. 
Offline Pistolero

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #573 on: Today at 04:53:19 pm
Still gutted...kidded meself into believing we were going to win it...not just the tie..but number 7!.... foolishly thought that all those buckets of shite we've had to contend with this season were just leading up to a pot of gold at the end of it.....

that'll learn me..

hurry up and fuck off season
Online Dim Glas

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #574 on: Today at 05:16:43 pm
Not overly arsed about going out, as I expected it anyway. Too much damage done in the first half especially of the first leg.

But last night, for all the typical pre match cryarsing here and everywhere about the lineup - it proved to be spot on.

First half was good, defended well - which was as imporatnt as attacking enough, and gave them little, but created  MORE than enough to go in at least a couple goals to the good. The misses by Salah and Wijnaldum where shockers, pretty standard chances, and also created a couple more not so easy chances. We all love to lay blame, so this time, lay it firmly at the feet of the players - literally.  The finishing was woeful.

Anyway, it is what it is. This season has been a complete washout, the weirdest, most soulless, most empty season Ive ever seen, nothing good came out of it - not just with Liverpool, I mean in general. Its been a bad look for the premier league especially. Glad its pretty much done now.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #575 on: Today at 05:33:29 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:56:06 pm
Sacrilege maybe but I look at the team that Madrid will be playing the next round and that Chelsea squad makes me feel jealous. Lots of raw energy, youth, speed. Kind of how we were 3 years ago. Genuinely think theyll leg Madrid all over the park.

We need to get the squad to begin looking like that structurally again. The stagnant 2019 summer isnt looking so great now from a squad planning perspective.

Chelsea are definitely dark horses. They've always had the base of a good squad (Kante, Giroud, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, etc), but with figures like Mount, James, Havertz and Werner starting to find their feet and the added bonus of a quality manager I think they could be a very interesting side in the next few years. It might depend largely on whether we get back on our feet, but I wouldn't put a title challenge past them next season.
Online CHOPPER

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #576 on: Today at 05:33:36 pm
Sliding door moments in the first half, screen shots of what hasn't worked this season, in the second. Though in the main, for me, probably as close as we've looked to our old selves as I've seen all season.
We're a purring super powered engine, that is now miss-firing and spluttering. We could do with a stop, a cool down, some fresh oil, the odd new part and a jump start next season, by claiming 4th this season.

Play like that for the remainder of the season and we should be fine for 4th.
Offline Samie

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #577 on: Today at 05:35:33 pm
Fresh oil cost's money Chops.
Offline jack witham

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #578 on: Today at 05:37:27 pm
Did not expect us to go through after the first leg result.

Thought we gave it a good go especially first half,Salahs chance had gone in who knows.

I am sure there will be some changes over the summer, in and outs.

Anyhow regroup and we go again next season.

We are down but will come back stronger.

Up the mighty reds.
Online CHOPPER

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #579 on: Today at 05:38:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:35:33 pm
Fresh oil cost's money Chops.

You miss understand my analogy dear boy - The oil is our spirit, our gusto, our mentality, thats the essence of what we are. Spark plugs, big end, over head cam, timing belt and that bit next to the battery, there the bits we have to go to Charlie Macs on Walton Rd, for. 
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #580 on: Today at 05:42:11 pm
There absolutely has to be a correlation between no fans there and our forwards not taking their chances as much. I wonder if the silence in the stadium makes them feel a bit too comfortable and complacent when they get a chance, like in a training game. Salah's early chance last night with 55,000 screaming fans to put it in the net I'm certain it goes in. Call me crazy but that's what I think. A player like Mane and Salah can't just suddenly forget how to score goals in the biggest moments.
Offline Samie

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #581 on: Today at 05:47:02 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 05:38:54 pm
You miss understand my analogy dear boy - The oil is our spirit, our gusto, our mentality, thats the essence of what we are. Spark plugs, big end, over head cam, timing belt and that bit next to the battery, there the bits we have to go to Charlie Macs on Walton Rd, for.

 :) :D

Gotcha!
Offline Knight

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #582 on: Today at 05:48:08 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:42:11 pm
There absolutely has to be a correlation between no fans there and our forwards not taking their chances as much. I wonder if the silence in the stadium makes them feel a bit too comfortable and complacent when they get a chance, like in a training game. Salah's early chance last night with 55,000 screaming fans to put it in the net I'm certain it goes in. Call me crazy but that's what I think. A player like Mane and Salah can't just suddenly forget how to score goals in the biggest moments.

Im sure theres something to this in general. Theres no way big games and big moments within games can feel like they should given what these players are used to.
Online CHOPPER

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #583 on: Today at 05:50:14 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:42:11 pm
There absolutely has to be a correlation between no fans there and our forwards not taking their chances as much. I wonder if the silence in the stadium makes them feel a bit too comfortable and complacent when they get a chance, like in a training game. Salah's early chance last night with 55,000 screaming fans to put it in the net I'm certain it goes in. Call me crazy but that's what I think. A player like Mane and Salah can't just suddenly forget how to score goals in the biggest moments.

And the mancs blame their seats. 
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #584 on: Today at 05:53:11 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 05:50:14 pm
And the mancs blame their seats. 

Everyone is ultimately in the same boat, I get that, but if you had an alternative universe where fans were in all season we would be much closer to City for example even with our injuries. Most of the drab games we had so far in 2021 we'd have found a winner at Anfield with the fans getting us over the line. It was true in many games over the last couple of seasons.
Online CHOPPER

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #585 on: Today at 06:02:34 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:53:11 pm
Everyone is ultimately in the same boat, I get that, but if you had an alternative universe where fans were in all season we would be much closer to City for example even with our injuries. Most of the drab games we had so far in 2021 we'd have found a winner at Anfield with the fans getting us over the line. It was true in many games over the last couple of seasons.

I'd be more inclined to say, we miss the fans more than anyone - and for no other reason that after two years of winning Prem League and World Club last season, European Cup the season before - we started this season, with the least amount to prove off all teams in the prem, and we've been chasing it since the get go.

Sure we said we would fight for our title, but we've been a pale shadow of ourselves and that for me, is due to not having us lot screaming in their ears reminding them, that the last two years didn't matter anymore, we want it again.
West Ham have had more to prove this season and its shown, as have Everton, man united etc.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #586 on: Today at 06:39:10 pm
Goals from set pieces have gone down as we're missing Van Dijk and Matip

goals from all of our midfielders have digressed significantly compared to last year

Goals from our forwards not named Salah and Jota [who missed 3 months of the season] have decreased


So here we are where we are on top of the defensive issues and 30 combinations of centerhalves at the back.

Do we need some refreshments? Sure we do, but we still have a quality core. We need a reset, and we need Anfield back, because even if it makes a 1 percent difference for us, it's important to us.

The first game, we conceded 3 due to mistakes individually and collectively form a defensive stand point, and last night we weren't good enough in terms of finishing our chances, so the season in a nutshell.

But this side still has quality, we just need to make tweaks and adjustments here and there, over the summer.
Online kkhaku

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #587 on: Today at 07:10:20 pm
I'm sure its been said, but Liverpool's magic comes from a packed Anfield, and a manager that turns players from capable into world class.

You take away Anfield and a few core players due to injury, its no surprise we lose the magic.

For those saying we need striking refreshments because we aren't taking all the chances being created, have a watch of Bayern vs PSG last night, it was a shitshow in terms of established world class players not finishing their clearcut chances. This happens in football, to the best of them - and when it does you have to hope that everything else goes perfectly so it doesn't result in a trophyless season - unfortunately that wasn't the case.

We don't need much over the summer, anyone that does come in will be to make sure the gap between the first team and the second isn't so big, so as to enable a little more rotation perhaps.

The only thing I'll say, is Klopp has been a little exposed this season in terms of his response to the injuries, sorting it out the hardest way possible - but more surprisingly in his ability to motivate the players. The difference between this leg and the first was absolute night and day, and I'd say we should've been much more fatigued after that Villa match then we were after Arsenal. We just were not up for it in the first leg, and for a Klopp team on a European away night, that was an absolute shambles and effectively cost us the tie. I'm not sure what he got wrong, but that was quite worrying - thankfully we were back at it in full force for the second leg, but really makes you wonder.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #588 on: Today at 07:21:42 pm
Quote
The difference between this leg and the first was absolute night and day, and I'd say we should've been much more fatigued after that Villa match then we were after Arsenal. We just were not up for it in the first leg, and for a Klopp team on a European away nigh


Motivation only works so much, the players are responsible for individual mistakes, and the entire side was filled with them. That's not a lack of motivaiton imo, and it's not down to the manager. He isn't a magician, he can't be responsible for every single aspect of the game on and off the pitch. Ultimately it comes down to the players to execute and do the basics correctly, and they couldn't do that on the night.

That aside, again we had 2 inexperienced defenders at the back playing against an experienced side.

It's not about just not being up for it. I refuse to believe that a side with our experience in recent years, wasn't up for it in the first leg. You can say that they didn't perform to the level required, and that's correct, as they've all admitted, but imo it really has nothing to do with being motivated. You can be motivated and still not execute properly.

Football matches aren't won just on pure motivation. It downplays the side's ability and the managers ability as well.

Online JRed

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #589 on: Today at 07:27:08 pm
I think its clear to everyone  where we need to improve. A lot has been made of the defensive injuries but we havent actually been that bad defensively. Weve have been so predictable going forward tho. A striker and creative midfielder would be nice. I actually think a striker is just as important as a fit CB over the summer.

As for the semi finals; when was the last time Qatar played Abu Dhabi? It will be massive in the Middle East.
