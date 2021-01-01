Our finishing has been so poor for the whole season now bar that Crystal Palace game.



Our goals per shot ratio is the worst in the league. To make it worse I think our goals per shots conceded is the worst in the league.



We really need to get more goal scorers on the pitch. We can't keep on relying on Salah.



Hopefully Mane gets back some form and hopefully Jota continues to improve.



A big question is what we do with Firmino. I think we were a lot better last night because of him and it showed in the first leg what we miss him when he isn't playing.



I think the answer is a back up striker who is can do part of what Firmino does but is more consistent in front of goal. Origi clearly isn't an option now and hasn't been for 2 years now.



Salah also can't be sold until we know if Mane can get his form back.



I was also disappointed by the lack of fight in the last 30 minutes. It was so slow and we weren't winner any headers or second balls. Also how many crosses went to the back post without anyone thinking it might be a good idea to stand there when the ball is on the other side of the pitch?