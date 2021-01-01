« previous next »
CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)

Funky_Gibbons

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #520 on: Today at 08:53:01 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:44:47 am
I think the issue was that it didn't work with Jota playing in Firmino's role in Madrid. We weren't pressing at all, and looked terribly disjointed. Firmino, for all his faults, made the team look balanced upfront. He is always aware of the spacing between himself, Mane and Salah. He changes his position accordingly, presses on cue, and you can see how we slowly push Madrid back to their goal line everytime they get possession in midfield.

I get why Klopp did it, it was six of one or half a dozen of the other. Jota's got the scoring touch at the moment, but you can tell he's not on the same page as the others when it comes to the defensive work. It's not like he doesn't try, but to me it looks like he's not patient enough yet to do the job.

Not sure if it would have made a difference if Jota started for Mane. I personally think we should have started with a 4-2-4 straight up instead of switching to it later in the game, it probably would have helped in the beginning to have our attackers play closer to each other upfront with Madrid using an inexperienced right back. If we kept Robbo and Trent anchored closer to the middle 3rd of the field to fire diagonal crosses into the box with numbers, we may have gotten something out of it. But it's all armchair managing at this point really.
Nothing worked in Madrid last week. The team selection and perfromance was awful.
Lofty Ambitions

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #521 on: Today at 09:10:14 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:53:01 am
Nothing worked in Madrid last week. The team selection and perfromance was awful.
The first ten fifteen minutes yesterday worked very well, on the other hand. Could not have asked more but them goals from those chances created...
Fordy

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #522 on: Today at 09:22:37 am
Our lack of plan B is starting to becoming highly concerning. Yes we should have won the game yesterday but teams are just setting up with a low block which we are struggling to brake down.

For me we need a few wingers in the summer or seriously fast track Musialowski to the first team squad.

Dare I say it we need a Grealish or a Coutinho also.

On the game Well done Nat Phillips. Thought he was great. We played well over all but changes are required.

G a r y

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #523 on: Today at 09:26:34 am
On another day that game could have been easily 4-0 to us. I thought we played well. Unfortunately, the game was lost in the first half in Madrid.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #524 on: Today at 09:32:01 am
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 09:26:34 am
On another day that game could have been easily 4-0 to us. I thought we played well. Unfortunately, the game was lost in the first half in Madrid.

Not sure about 4-0, but came here to post similar. Surprised by the negativity on here to be honest. Yes, the second half was disappointing and showed our issues against low-blocks still remain. But had we not had such a nightmare last week, I'm pretty confident Salah or Wijnaldum score in the first half because they're under less pressure to do so.

There were definitely promising signs to build on for the rest of the season. I'm honestly not arsed about last night; it was never likely to happen. I'm arsed about being there again next season with our central defenders back and a few new signings.
Sharado

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #525 on: Today at 09:46:41 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:22:37 am
Our lack of plan B is starting to becoming highly concerning. Yes we should have won the game yesterday but teams are just setting up with a low block which we are struggling to brake down.

For me we need a few wingers in the summer or seriously fast track Musialowski to the first team squad.

Dare I say it we need a Grealish or a Coutinho also.

On the game Well done Nat Phillips. Thought he was great. We played well over all but changes are required.

Banquo's ghost turning up yet again like we didn't fail to break down christ knows how many low block teams when he was here.

We did well last night, just the finishing was off. The whole game probably turns on that Mo chance early on, he buries that and we win. Put everything into getting back there next year now. That's all that matters for the rest of this bizarre season.
Dull Tools

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #526 on: Today at 09:59:17 am
Our finishing has been so poor for the whole season now bar that Crystal Palace game.

Our goals per shot ratio is the worst in the league. To make it worse I think our goals per shots conceded is the worst in the league.

We really need to get more goal scorers on the pitch. We can't keep on relying on Salah.

Hopefully Mane gets back some form and hopefully Jota continues to improve.

A big question is what we do with Firmino. I think we were a lot better last night because of him and it showed in the first leg what we miss him when he isn't playing.

I think the answer is a back up striker who is can do part of what Firmino does but is more consistent in front of goal. Origi clearly isn't an option now and hasn't been for 2 years now.

Salah also can't be sold until we know if Mane can get his form back.

I was also disappointed by the lack of fight in the last 30 minutes. It was so slow and we weren't winner any headers or second balls. Also how many crosses went to the back post without anyone thinking it might be a good idea to stand there when the ball is on the other side of the pitch?
Funky_Gibbons

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #527 on: Today at 10:05:54 am
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 09:10:14 am
The first ten fifteen minutes yesterday worked very well, on the other hand. Could not have asked more but them goals from those chances created...
That's not exactly a ringing endorsement for a front three (two) that have reguarly failed to score when played together recently.
smutchin

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #528 on: Today at 10:11:09 am
Judging by the number of locked threads this morning, I'm guessing people have reacted quite strongly to last night's result. You people.

I'm disappointed, of course, but I think we just need to take it on the chin and move on. The damage was already done in the first leg, Madrid are not Barcelona, and Anfield isn't really Anfield right now. They just did a Spurs, sat back and soaked up most of what we threw at them - just without the Spursy capitulation. And our woeful finishing didn't do us any favours.

Oh well, top 4 is still to play for - it's crumbs after last season, but to be honest, it's amazing we're still in the chase at all.
NarutoReds

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #529 on: Today at 10:13:38 am
This is so depressing. I need a dog.
fucking appalled

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #530 on: Today at 10:14:37 am
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:11:09 am
Judging by the number of locked threads this morning, I'm guessing people have reacted quite strongly to last night's result.

I'm disappointed, of course, but I think we just need to take it on the chin and move on. The damage was already done in the first leg, Madrid are not Barcelona, and Anfield isn't really Anfield right now. They just did a Spurs, sat back and soaked up most of what we threw at them - just without the Spursy capitulation. And our woeful finishing didn't do us any favours.

Oh well, top 4 is still to play for - it's crumbs after last season, but to be honest, it's amazing we're still in the chase at all.

Not to call anyone out....but I'm guessing the point is there are more important things today than football
smutchin

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #531 on: Today at 10:16:18 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:14:37 am
Not to call anyone out....but I'm guessing the point is there are more important things today than football

Of course
carven

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #532 on: Today at 10:23:01 am
Might be weird but I actually enjoyed the game yesterday. The poor finishing was, of course, frustrating but it was great seeing us creating chances again.
I will leave it to the more senior and tactically aware members to dissect our team's performance but we've had worse games...
