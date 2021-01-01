Judging by the number of locked threads this morning, I'm guessing people have reacted quite strongly to last night's result. You people.
I'm disappointed, of course, but I think we just need to take it on the chin and move on. The damage was already done in the first leg, Madrid are not Barcelona, and Anfield isn't really Anfield right now. They just did a Spurs, sat back and soaked up most of what we threw at them - just without the Spursy capitulation. And our woeful finishing didn't do us any favours.
Oh well, top 4 is still to play for - it's crumbs after last season, but to be honest, it's amazing we're still in the chase at all.