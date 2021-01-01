« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)  (Read 11070 times)

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,722
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #480 on: Today at 01:30:31 am »
Let them all kick seven shades of shite out of each other i wont be watching, 4 horrible clubs left in it.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,753
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #481 on: Today at 01:45:53 am »
How many goals came from Midfield this season vs last season?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,595
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #482 on: Today at 01:52:29 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:45:53 am
How many goals came from Midfield this season vs last season?

I'm gonna say square root of fuck all? Maybe Gini and Hendo have scored 2 or 3 between them.

I recently watched the highlights of all 38 games from last season, and I'd forgotten how many Ox chipped in with, all of them belters. His decline has hurt us badly in terms of alternate goal threat, and Virgil's set piece absence, evidemment.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,695
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #483 on: Today at 01:54:45 am »
Was out last night so just watched the whole match on catch-up. Ah well, wasn't meant to be. Proud of the lads because we played quite well, some decent intensity and quicker passing and movement than normal. Just couldn't finish.

There's been a strange curse on the team this season with regards to finishing and it affected this game as much as any other. I can't believe it will continue long term so maybe just need to write this season off.

If we play like this, but with finishing, for the remaining league games then top 4 is still alive
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,753
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #484 on: Today at 01:54:50 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:52:29 am
I'm gonna say square root of fuck all? Maybe Gini and Hendo have scored 2 or 3 between them.

I recently watched the highlights of all 38 games from last season, and I'd forgotten how many Ox chipped in with, all of them belters. His decline has hurt us badly in terms of alternate goal threat, and Virgil's set piece absence, evidemment.
Dare i say this: WE missed the outside the box hits of Coutinho. Gives the defenders  something else to worry about. Mane and Salah uused to do this for fun. But its evaporated.
Most of our midfielders do not contribute enough goals.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,622
  • JFT 96
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #485 on: Today at 02:02:50 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:52:29 am
I'm gonna say square root of fuck all? Maybe Gini and Hendo have scored 2 or 3 between them.

I recently watched the highlights of all 38 games from last season, and I'd forgotten how many Ox chipped in with, all of them belters. His decline has hurt us badly in terms of alternate goal threat, and Virgil's set piece absence, evidemment.

Curtis Jones has scored 4.

I think he is the midfield player who could get us 10+ goals a season.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,753
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #486 on: Today at 02:17:40 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:02:50 am
Curtis Jones has scored 4.

I think he is the midfield player who could get us 10+ goals a season.
Look at the Villa game. Ending up in a draw till a non striker contibuted. WE need more of these to open up the opposition.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:19:33 am by jckliew »
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,622
  • JFT 96
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #487 on: Today at 02:31:40 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:17:40 am
Look at the Villa game. Ending up in a draw till a non striker contibuted. WE need more of these to open up the opposition.

I agree however I also think it is simpler than that. Curtis despite being a bit part player has scored 4 goals. Bobby our number 9 has scored 6 goals all season.

Even worse Bobby hasn't scored a single goal in 90 minutes over the last 2 seasons in the Champions League. His only goal was in extra time against Atletico. Eighteen games in the CL one goal.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
  • Bird is the Word
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #488 on: Today at 02:36:34 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:54:45 am
so maybe just need to write this season off.

haha, you are about 3 months late to the party, bro.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,695
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #489 on: Today at 02:40:45 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 02:36:34 am
haha, you are about 3 months late to the party, bro.
I get what you're saying but the fact is we were in the CL until tonight. Only a fool would write the season off while you are still progressing in one of the premier competitions. I know people here love doom and gloom and extravant negativity but until tonight there was still a chance the season could ignite or do something bizarrely amazing, and so no reason to write it off. 
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #490 on: Today at 02:41:33 am »
It's not the drop in midfield output it's the complete lack of set piece goals.  Supposedly we've scored 6 goals this year from set pieces in comparison to 17 last year.  Would like better stats on this but if true then we went from best in the league to almost worst which is at 4.  That's a large drop to say the least.
Logged

Offline UNO

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #491 on: Today at 02:49:42 am »
On a side note, I think I have been brainwashed by the crap referees in PL! In many occasions I expected the whistle would go against our players, it didnt and I felt strange! It feels so good not worrying about referees or VAR ruining a game!
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,622
  • JFT 96
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #492 on: Today at 02:53:24 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:41:33 am
It's not the drop in midfield output it's the complete lack of set piece goals.  Supposedly we've scored 6 goals this year from set pieces in comparison to 17 last year.  Would like better stats on this but if true then we went from best in the league to almost worst which is at 4.  That's a large drop to say the least.

We scored 11 from corners last season in the League and have scored 6 this season. The big drop has been from free kicks. We haven't scored directly from a free kick all season and only 1 from a set piece that was played in to the box.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,622
  • JFT 96
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #493 on: Today at 02:54:20 am »
Quote from: UNO on Today at 02:49:42 am
On a side note, I think I have been brainwashed by the crap referees in PL! In many occasions I expected the whistle would go against our players, it didnt and I felt strange! It feels so good not worrying about referees or VAR ruining a game!

Yeh I thought the Ref was excellent tonight.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #494 on: Today at 03:06:21 am »
This is what happened when we remain stail. The owners were expecting Klopp to produce miracles every single year.

The owners need to support Klopp for the rebuild. We have only a few years before he leaves us. I shudder to think on how his replacement will be able to replicate his success.
Logged

Offline Zoomers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,945
  • Meow
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #495 on: Today at 05:55:04 am »
They were there for us to batter.... We just don't know how to score any goal anymore.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:31:28 am by Zoomers »
Logged
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 pm
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Online RedSamba

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #496 on: Today at 06:30:20 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:06:21 am

The owners need to support Klopp for the rebuild. We have only a few years before he leaves us. I shudder to think on how his replacement will be able to replicate his success.

Won't happen without CL football next season. And even with, I don't think we will see any substantial investment
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,933
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #497 on: Today at 06:49:56 am »
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 05:55:04 am
They were there for us to batter.... We just don't know how to score any goal anymore.

We don't know how to score a goal if Mo isn't having a good game by his standards
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Jools

  • Didn't believe at half time against Dortmund
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #498 on: Today at 07:03:16 am »
What we have to face up to now is that fact that this fantastic team Klopp has built as peaked far too soon for us all to take it in?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:12:59 am by Jools »
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #499 on: Today at 07:05:23 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:49:56 am
We don't know how to score a goal if Mo isn't having a good game by his standards

Yeah,seems 2/3 of our attacking trident is just not there at the moment and hasn't been really all season,Mo's the only one who's kept his high level.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 