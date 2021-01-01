Was out last night so just watched the whole match on catch-up. Ah well, wasn't meant to be. Proud of the lads because we played quite well, some decent intensity and quicker passing and movement than normal. Just couldn't finish.



There's been a strange curse on the team this season with regards to finishing and it affected this game as much as any other. I can't believe it will continue long term so maybe just need to write this season off.



If we play like this, but with finishing, for the remaining league games then top 4 is still alive