CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:44:32 pm
I would like to challenge Steve McManaman to a duel on Anfield Road, and fucking impale him, the scruffy fucking greasy haired turbo wool c*nt

If I was you I wouldn't go to Bootle and call them 'wools'. Might not end well.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:10:20 pm
Mo had the best chance of the game inside the first ten minutes.

Right, it wasn't clear though as it was a first touch snap shot with defenders around him.  I'd chalk that up as a half chance of which he had a bunch and with better luck could have won the tie for us.  At the end of the day though Madrid over the 180 minutes had the better chances, took them and deserve to go through.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 11:14:21 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm
I'm numb. Dejected. But this bizarre season has helped me become accustomed to this type of feeling. For every single reason that I can think of for us not going through, I keep on reminding myself that this is not a normal year. We have been royally f**ked up by the pandemic. The winning the title eventually, with no fans. The loss of opportunities to cash in as PL and world champions, the new condensed season, the injuries, VAR etc We will never really know what we could have went on to achieve. The pandemic has been a great leveller, particularly in the PL (asides from city)
So I'm prepared to give the lads a bye ball with anything this year.
A few observations however.
1. We need a plan B. We can't keep trying the same thing time and time again. We are having the lions share of possession inmost games, but not scoring. And teams are having to do very little to beat. We have become too easy to play against.
2. That was a patchwork Real team. We had a fantastic opportunity to beat them.
3. A bit of luck, a deflection, wouldn't go amiss. Luck seems to have avoided us this year.
4. Milner was immense. I thought our tempo actually slowed when he went off. Without Henderson and VVD he is the only leader that we have.That is becoming very evident. No one has stepped up to the mark this year.
5. Well done Nat Phillips. Another fine game. Whoever would have believed he would keep benzema quiet.
6. Too many of our players are exhausted, probably because of the condensed season. Robertson. Wijnaldum for sure. He was immense until Christmas, and then has been played too much since then. Is it any wonder his performances have suffered?
7. Let's get top 4, reset the batteries, get a few new fresh signings and our 12th Man back and we'll be fine.

Very good post that.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 11:14:48 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:01:45 pm
Just stop with the (sorry to use a Mourinho-ism) football 'Einsteins' talk mate. You just lauded our subs when we played shite the last 20 minutes of that game, so I don't need to hear your philosophy. Now going on about new ideas when we've had no crowd and missed half our squad for 6 months of this car crash nightmare of a season.

We're not out of the CL cos we lacked ideas tonight. We battered Madrid and we're out because several people needed to stick it in the net and they didn't time after time.
We had a full crowd with Atletico Madrid, and a full squad, yet couldn't stick it in the net then either. How many other times this season have we had more chances than the opposition and failed to stick it in the net? Or our midfield fail to carve out decent chances after opposition defenders just head away cross after cross?

You know how we had a good run till mid-December until Jota got injured. Then had a real bad run. Then Jota came back, and now we manage to start winning league games again. That's the impact of new ideas right there. Also our attack and midfield were largely first team players this season, yet it's still been ineffective at doing it's job. So while injuries and crowd have both had an impact, let's not blame just the injuries and crowd. 

As for the game, I already mentioned, Madrid played more attacking in the first half of the game, resulting in us having more space, thus enhancing our natural long pass game. In the second half they sat back more, and combined with our players tiring, made it tougher.

You can deny the need for fresh ideas. Doesn't mean it's not there.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 11:14:59 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm
Right, it wasn't clear though as it was a first touch snap shot with defenders around him.  I'd chalk that up as a half chance of which he had a bunch and with better luck could have won the tie for us.  At the end of the day though Madrid over the 180 minutes had the better chances, took them and deserve to go through.

He was one v one against the keeper, its more than a half chance to be honest.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 11:16:07 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm
If I was you I wouldn't go to Bootle and call them 'wools'. Might not end well.

 ;D ;D
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 11:16:17 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
That has to be be the most gang of c*nts semi final line up ever. Don't care who wins as long as it's not City.

Would not mind Chelsea taking their eye off the league because of the PL, I'd say a PSG v Chelsea final rather than see Ramos in with a chance of a smug trophy lift but any combination of 2 from that 4 hurts the eyes.

Still, could be worse, could be John Terry's Chelsea v Ronaldo's United. At least Terry missed a penalty and cried and Ronaldo missed his too (and neither of them won)
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:05:58 pm
OK Footballing oracle do tell us mere mortals who we need in and out to change to this footballing heaven you speak of?
Well you said we need the right players right. Who do you think we need to change? Out and In?

I'm curious if yours align with mine.

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 11:20:29 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm
Well you said we need the right players right. Who do you think we need to change? Out and In?

I'm curious if yours align with mine.



Cowardly answer that.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm
Well you said we need the right players right. Who do you think we need to change? Out and In?

I'm curious if yours align with mine.



The ones that Jurgen Klopp wants, honestly dont care who anyone else wants.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 11:22:00 pm
We had 13 attempts at goal in our come back win against Barca.
We had 15 attempts at goal tonight.
In each game there were 4 shots on target.

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 11:22:41 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:14:59 pm
He was one v one against the keeper, its more than a half chance to be honest.

Didn't look that way to me and the stats say it wasn't as well. 
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 11:23:50 pm
In the last four Champions League campaigns, we have been defeated/knocked out by a Spanish side three times, and avoided a clean sweep only by virtue of a miracle comeback the other time.

In those 7 games against Real, Barca and Atletico, we have won once.

Our system depends on the forwards scoring the goals, as has been pointed out.

But in those 7 games, the Front 3 has scored a grand total of 3 goals. In the lone victory, they contributed no goals.

Klopp is loyal. To a fault.  But some players have not properly repaid the managers loyalty.

That should be the last time ever we see this Front 3 playing in the Champions League.

Time for the club to move on. And for certain players to move on.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 11:24:40 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm
Right, it wasn't clear though as it was a first touch snap shot with defenders around him.  I'd chalk that up as a half chance of which he had a bunch and with better luck could have won the tie for us.  At the end of the day though Madrid over the 180 minutes had the better chances, took them and deserve to go through.

Utter bullshit. Mo's chance after two minutes was 100% a sitter. Gini's chance shortly before half time was also a sitter. The others can all be argued as being half chances of varying quality (at least a couple are very scorable though), but pretending we didn't have great chances to score is disingenuous at best.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 11:26:06 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 11:23:50 pm
In the last four Champions League campaigns, we have been defeated/knocked out by a Spanish side three times, and avoided a clean sweep only by virtue of a miracle comeback the other time.

In those 7 games against Real, Barca and Atletico, we have won once.

Our system depends on the forwards scoring the goals, as has been pointed out.

But in those 7 games, the Front 3 has scored a grand total of 3 goals. In the lone victory, they contributed no goals.

Klopp is loyal. To a fault.  But some players have not properly repaid the managers loyalty.

That should be the last time ever we see this Front 3 playing in the Champions League.

Time for the club to move on. And for certain players to move on.


are you fuckin serious with your front 3 in inverted commas like that. some real ungrateful fuckers on here. short memories. 3 years of success and the first blip and now they are such a joke of a front 3 that you have put front 3 in inverted commas to say that they arent much of a front 3. :wanker
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 11:28:14 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:26:06 pm

are you fuckin serious with your front 3 in inverted commas like that. some real ungrateful fuckers on here,

Cant believe Salah didnt score in Kiev. Should have run his injury off. Disappointed he and Bobby couldnt even score in the win over Barca either.

The front three will evolve over time, perhaps sooner than we thought and Jota is clearly going to force his way in at some point but hes making it sound like two finals in four years is under achieving a bit.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 11:29:30 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:24:40 pm
Utter bullshit. Mo's chance after two minutes was 100% a sitter. Gini's chance shortly before half time was also a sitter. The others can all be argued as being half chances of varying quality (at least a couple are very scorable though), but pretending we didn't have great chances to score is disingenuous at best.

We ended up with 1.2xG off of 15 shots.  Mo's was probably the best of them but none were a sitter.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 11:30:30 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:29:30 pm
We ended up with 1.2xG off of 15 shots.  Mo's was probably the best of them but none were a sitter.

Stop reading stats and watch the match.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 11:31:40 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:22:41 pm
Didn't look that way to me and the stats say it wasn't as well.

Mate he was one on one, he needs to be scoring there.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 11:32:42 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm
Our midfield to attack has largely been our first team this season. Only our defence has been changed. Firmino Salah Mane, Gini Hendo Thiago/Jones, have all been available most of the season. 

This isn't a this season issue, it's started since Atletico Madrid, to the Watford defeat, to the shaky performance against Leeds and continued on. We don't need to wait for Van Dijk to come back to know we need changes in attack and midfield.

Utter rubbish.  Thiago missed 3 months after the Everton game, Fabinho missed large chunks of the season either due to injury or having to move back into defence, and Henderson has also missed the last couple of months.  That is arguably our best starting midfield 3, and they have played zero minutes together in the same midfield.

As for the front players, Jota was brought in to be an option to allow us to rotate the front 3, but then he got injured and missed 4 months, so as well as missing one of our best front players that also meant we had to run the main front 3 into the ground after they pretty much had done the same for the last 2 seasons.

And that is without mentioning the injuries to Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain either, which also denied us further rotation options in the midfield.

But yeah, other than that its just the defence that has suffered...

And for the love of god please stop referencing the narrow loss to Atletico as a massive sign of things to come, as that was a game in which we played a very good side off the park and could easily have won 3-0 in 90 mins and then list due to a massive mistake by our back up keeper.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 11:33:11 pm
We had our chances and could easily have turned the tie in the first half alone but Real the old pros they are were coy enough to keep us at bay and when some of our lads could not score in a brothel right now we aided them a wee bit. Def frustrating that at our best we would have rolled them over but we are far from our best and probably needed another month of the current form to have the confidence to win against the likes of Real. Our first game performance turned the tie as it left us to big a hill to climb and Jurgen lost that tactical battle in the first game with an iffy selection. The man will stand by his tactics and the men he has trusted to do their part even when some have stunk up the place since Christmas & longer. How Jota is not first choice for the biggest game of the season at this stage is beyond me and it annoys me no end to see others getting the nod and pissing on Jurgen trust in them by constantly losing the ball and running down blind alleys. The good thing is we have the rest of the season to seize some positive vibes while at the same time Klopp needs to realise a tweak or two is on the cards and he has to draw a line through some players careers here. A few of them need fresh starts anyway as they have gotten stale / run out of ideas. Hats off to Real as probably the worse side they have thrown together for a decade is one win away from another CL final and they should beat Chelsea who hardly are worth a Top 4 finish in the league nevermind 180 mins away from the biggest prize in Europe. 
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 11:33:38 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm
The ones that Jurgen Klopp wants, honestly dont care who anyone else wants.
Oh ok. I admire the dedication.

Personally I think in general we need a creative midfielder, a pacey defender, and an attacker. And since we have a sell to buy policy, we probably gotta offload some players. Like ahh, fringe players like Origi, Ox, etc. And possibly a first team player or two, like Matip, Shaq, Keita maybe. And maybe one of the front three like Firmino to raise funds. I guess it also depends on if we are in Europe, of which we would need a bigger squad.

Tactically I think we gotta learn to play through the middle more. We have always utilized the flanks + front three as attack. So we gotta add an extra dimension to our attack. I think adding direct penetrative passing through the middle to our style would help. Also we have looked dangerous when we do quick short one touch passing, so I think having more of that type of play and rely less on crosses would help in facing bus parking opposition.

It's no coincidence that Man City (2018 version) and prime Barca were great at breaking down bus parking types, and they all play short passes with movement around the box. that's what we need more of. And also why I mentioned maybe having a coach to implement that would help.     

Anyway I'm gonna go play some FIFA to blow off some steam, so yeh peace out homie.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 11:37:39 pm
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 11:30:30 pm
Stop reading stats and watch the match.

This. Bizarre how many want to pretend we were crap. I mean we ended the game poorly and couldn't score to save our lives, but it was a miracle we weren't at least one ahead by 70.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 11:41:11 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm
If I was you I wouldn't go to Bootle and call them 'wools'. Might not end well.

I thought McManaman was from Walton.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 11:41:45 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:33:38 pm
Oh ok. I admire the dedication.

Personally I think in general we need a creative midfielder, a pacey defender, and an attacker. And since we have a sell to buy policy, we probably gotta offload some players. Like ahh, fringe players like Origi, Ox, etc. And possibly a first team player or two, like Matip, Shaq, Keita maybe. And maybe one of the front three like Firmino to raise funds. I guess it also depends on if we are in Europe, of which we would need a bigger squad.

Tactically I think we gotta learn to play through the middle more. We have always utilized the flanks + front three as attack. So we gotta add an extra dimension to our attack. I think adding direct penetrative passing through the middle to our style would help. Also we have looked dangerous when we do quick short one touch passing, so I think having more of that type of play and rely less on crosses would help in facing bus parking opposition.

It's no coincidence that Man City (2018 version) and prime Barca were great at breaking down bus parking types, and they all play short passes with movement around the box. that's what we need more of. And also why I mentioned maybe having a coach to implement that would help.     

Anyway I'm gonna go play some FIFA to blow off some steam, so yeh peace out homie.


I think you're playing Fifa in this post ;D
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 11:41:52 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 11:32:42 pm
Utter rubbish.  Thiago missed 3 months after the Everton game, Fabinho missed large chunks of the season either due to injury or having to move back into defence, and Henderson has also missed the last couple of months.  That is arguably our best starting midfield 3, and they have played zero minutes together in the same midfield.

As for the front players, Jota was brought in to be an option to allow us to rotate the front 3, but then he got injured and missed 4 months, so as well as missing one of our best front players that also meant we had to run the main front 3 into the ground after they pretty much had done the same for the last 2 seasons.

And that is without mentioning the injuries to Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain either, which also denied us further rotation options in the midfield.

But yeah, other than that its just the defence that has suffered...

And for the love of god please stop referencing the narrow loss to Atletico as a massive sign of things to come, as that was a game in which we played a very good side off the park and could easily have won 3-0 in 90 mins and then list due to a massive mistake by our back up keeper.

Again, this.
Atletico being held up as the shining example of us not finishing, so therefore we need 'new ideas'. We were fucking 2-0 up in that game! Ok maybe it should've been 2 before the end of normal time, but we're talking about games where we batter the best two teams in Spanish football. Nah, need new ideas mate, like 4-2-4 apparently.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 11:42:59 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm
Right, it wasn't clear though as it was a first touch snap shot with defenders around him.  I'd chalk that up as a half chance of which he had a bunch and with better luck could have won the tie for us.  At the end of the day though Madrid over the 180 minutes had the better chances, took them and deserve to go through.
If that wasn't a sitter then I have never seen one.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #468 on: Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 11:30:30 pm
Stop reading stats and watch the match.

Uhh, I did. Gave my thoughts. Thought we had 3-4 half chances.

Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm
This. Bizarre how many want to pretend we were crap. I mean we ended the game poorly and couldn't score to save our lives, but it was a miracle we weren't at least one ahead by 70.

Who said we were crap?  We were good but not dominantly so.

Quote from: bennoman57 on Yesterday at 11:42:59 pm
If that wasn't a sitter then I have never seen one.

First touch shot with a GK in front of him and a defender in close range from beyond the penalty spot or thereabouts.  It wasn't a nothing chance but it also wasn't a tap in.  Half chance for me.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #469 on: Yesterday at 11:48:16 pm
Our strikers failing to fire has nothing to do with us missing VVD and Henderson. I think the demise of our front 3 at CL level is confirmed tonight.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #470 on: Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm
Uhh, I did. Gave my thoughts. Thought we had 3-4 half chances.

Uhhh, you did, it was nonsense, and then you gave stats that didn't even really back up the nonsense you're coming out with. You don't get an xG of 1.2 with 3 or 4 half chances. Also, 3 of our best chances fell to Salah who, with everything he's done the past 4 years should be hugely outperforming his xG.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #471 on: Today at 12:01:02 am
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm
Uhhh, you did, it was nonsense, and then you gave stats that didn't even really back up the nonsense you're coming out with. You don't get an xG of 1.2 with 3 or 4 half chances. Also, 3 of our best chances fell to Salah who, with everything he's done the past 4 years should be hugely outperforming his xG.

My opinion was that we played well without creating anything clear and then I gave stats which showed that.  If you want to go argue with factual numbers then have at it but generally I don't think its a ridiculous opinion as you are claiming.  You're then ending your opinion by slating Mo so /shrug.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #472 on: Today at 12:01:41 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
That has to be be the most gang of c*nts semi final line up ever. Don't care who wins as long as it's not City.
😂
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #473 on: Today at 12:05:07 am
Sigh


Well heads held high anyway.

Cant give away legs at this level. first half of the first game did for us.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #474 on: Today at 12:08:16 am
The real problem this season has been Mane if we're being completely honest. Firmino has never been a great goalscorer but Mane and Salah would be the ones scoring. Now that Mane can't get a goal to save his life it's basically Salah or Jota or nothing. Hope he can get some rest and get back to his best form. We should be looking to buy a striker too. I have a feeling Klopp is going to change a lot in the summer.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #475 on: Today at 12:10:50 am
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:22:00 pm
We had 13 attempts at goal in our come back win against Barca.
We had 15 attempts at goal tonight.
In each game there were 4 shots on target.

That can't be right, we scored 4 against Barca and Hendo had a shot saved for Divock's opener, so we must have had at least 5 on target?
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #476 on: Today at 12:49:52 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:10:50 am
That can't be right, we scored 4 against Barca and Hendo had a shot saved for Divock's opener, so we must have had at least 5 on target?

Yeah we had 7 on target that day.

We should have asked more of Real's makeshift defense. They were without 3 starting players in Ramos, Varane and Carvajal. We made the likes of Militao and Nacho look world class. This is why you have to think we need to sign a top attacker this summer.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
Reply #477 on: Today at 01:03:23 am
Only 12 pages? We must have won...
