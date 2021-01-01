We had our chances and could easily have turned the tie in the first half alone but Real the old pros they are were coy enough to keep us at bay and when some of our lads could not score in a brothel right now we aided them a wee bit. Def frustrating that at our best we would have rolled them over but we are far from our best and probably needed another month of the current form to have the confidence to win against the likes of Real. Our first game performance turned the tie as it left us to big a hill to climb and Jurgen lost that tactical battle in the first game with an iffy selection. The man will stand by his tactics and the men he has trusted to do their part even when some have stunk up the place since Christmas & longer. How Jota is not first choice for the biggest game of the season at this stage is beyond me and it annoys me no end to see others getting the nod and pissing on Jurgen trust in them by constantly losing the ball and running down blind alleys. The good thing is we have the rest of the season to seize some positive vibes while at the same time Klopp needs to realise a tweak or two is on the cards and he has to draw a line through some players careers here. A few of them need fresh starts anyway as they have gotten stale / run out of ideas. Hats off to Real as probably the worse side they have thrown together for a decade is one win away from another CL final and they should beat Chelsea who hardly are worth a Top 4 finish in the league nevermind 180 mins away from the biggest prize in Europe.