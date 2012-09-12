God, that was frustrating. Ran out of steam after 60 mins (which is a worry for the weekend I guess) and all the subs only served to disrupt the game. However, good hustling and harrying, really took it to RM and another night that ends up 3 or 4-0. The decision to start Keita in the first leg was really punished, but at least tonight restored a little pride and reputation. My view of the players that started only:



Becker: Couple of big saves to keep Liverpool in the game.

TAA: Far better performance tonight. Madrid tried bombing a few on top of him, but soon quit that. Got impatient near the end, but overall a good game.

Philips: I hold my breath every time he has the ball, he looks super awkward on it. Didn't do much wrong tonight though, and smashed a lock of RM players at a corner, which I enjoyed.

Kabak: Bar one mistake he had a good game, I would rate him around the level of Klavan, which is decent.

Robertson: Not as impactful as TAA, but ran his legs off tonight.

Milner: MotM for me, was really great to see him biting into tackles, putting in reducers. You really miss his presence, that skill allied to graft.

Fabino: Ruled the roost, but also slowed the game down at times, his tendency to turn and go backwards rather than push the initiative was frustrating me.

Wijnaldum: Such was the measure of control Fabino exerted, he seemed quiet, but a better performance than any I have seen this season. That missed chance though, goddamn...

Mane: Started well, had the FB all ends up, but lost his way once Madrid doubled up on him. There is no doubt he is in a bit of a slump, but at least is willing to fight his way out of it

Firmino: Shut down Modric in the first half, couple of decent chances in the second, but fucked up a simple slide pass for the on-running TAA(?) Gah!

Salah: Both impressive and impressively annoying at the same time. The player most likely to score bashed two great chances over the bar, hit a 1-on-1 straight at the keeper and dithered like an eejit in the box rather than slamming a ball home. That kind of season I guess.



Disappointing, but a better way to go out than another 1,2-0 and slinking out of an empty stadium...