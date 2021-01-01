« previous next »
Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« on: Today at 07:19:11 pm »







Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:59:45 pm »
 A moments silence  for the 96.

We remember them.


JFT96





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:01:19 pm »
0 we are underway.  Possibly the slowest 6 midfield players ever gathered take the field

Milner catches Benzema on the ankle.  El Burro strikes again


 
« Last Edit: Today at 08:03:04 pm by TepidT2O »





Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:02:13 pm »
Milner putting his mark on Benzema.



Online Rush 82

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:02:26 pm »
Milly passes along an early message to Benzema - don't fuck with us at Anfield


Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:02:50 pm »
2.  Long ball through to Mane, he squares it and Mo fires straight at the keeper.

That was a golden chance

That was a golden chance





Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:03:33 pm »
Has to score.

Mane looks on it.


Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:03:49 pm »
3 Mane leaves Valverde for dead, his low cross misses everyone and is out for a corner which is headed over.





Online Rush 82

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:03:53 pm »
Cripes! that's 2 very dangerous forays by us already


Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:04:26 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:03:33 pm
Has to score.

Mane looks on it.
But we created it.... which is important





Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:05:55 pm »
Was that the first save by Courtois in the two games? Don't remember many in the first game.



Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:06:28 pm »
6 corner to the reds after good pressure.  We wont be scoring from this!


Taken quickly to Milner who doesnt catch it well.  Better than I expected.!





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:07:58 pm »
7 another corner to the reds after a driving run by Robbo

But the ref blows for a free kick.





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:09:53 pm »
9 corner to real after a Modric shot is charged down.

They take it short and its crossed to the back post...but its offside ...thankfully





Online Rush 82

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:10:24 pm »
Courtois had kicked it out directly from the goalkick - hate when we do that - won the throw in, take it quickly but stupidly put ourselves under pressure by going backwards instead of forward and passing the ball poorly.



Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:11:45 pm »
11 mazy dribble down the left from Mo, he beats three.  Its cut back to Milner who fires at the top corner.

Courtois flies to his left to save.  And the corner is wasted





Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:13:11 pm »
How much space was there for Trent just then?  :o



Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:13:14 pm »
13 TAA surges down the right, he crosses it to the back post... Mane is just offside





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:15:41 pm »
14 first sign of Viciunius... but Trent does well to push him wide.

Some keep ball by Real now..

Some keep ball by Real now..





Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:15:46 pm »
Over to Jill





Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:16:33 pm »
16 RM enjoying a bit of possession trying to slow the game down, they get a free kick after a Milner foul. Then we get the ball and Mane is impeded and we get a free kick handily placed on the right. Robbo put a ball in but Salah couldn't direct the ball into the net.



Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:19:17 pm »
18 We get in another promising position but Mane fouls the defender and RM get a free kick.



Online Rush 82

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:20:09 pm »
There again - took the throw-in really quickly, then Kabak dawdles on the ball, negating the whole point of taking the throw-in quickly
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:20:39 pm »
19 A let off for us there after Phillips miscontrols a ball and Benzemar unleashes a shot which hits the post and then Alisson gets it away.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,412
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:20:09 pm
There again - took the throw-in really quickly, then Kabak dawdles on the ball, negating the whole point of taking the throw-in quickly
A preseason would iron that out of him..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,412
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:21:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:20:39 pm
19 A let off for us there after Phillips miscontrols a ball and Benzemar unleashes a shot which hits the post and then Alisson gets it away.
Deflected off kabak too. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,481
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:22:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:20:39 pm
19 A let off for us there after Phillips miscontrols a ball and Benzemar unleashes a shot which hits the post and then Alisson gets it away.
On the replay, could see he was going for a pass which deflects off a defender onto the post
Bit of good luck for us there
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:23:05 pm »
21 A bit more even the game now, RM looking to possess the ball and slow it down when they can. Then we get the ball back and Robbo has his shirt pulled, but the ball is run out.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:24:52 pm »
24 Casemero goes in hard on Milner was late VAR checking for red card. It's a yellow card for him and they shake hands.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,412
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:26:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:24:52 pm
24 Casemero goes in hard on Milner was late VAR checking for red card. It's a yellow card for him and they shake hands.
Yellow card was right, but he had no intention of getting the ball. That was pure retribution .....
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,481
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:26:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:24:52 pm
24 Casemero goes in hard on Milner was late VAR checking for red card. It's a yellow card for him and they shake hands.
Pity Robbo contrived to get himself carded too
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:27:05 pm »
26 A quieter period off the game at the moment, a lot of action in midfield but neither managing to control the ball.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,412
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:28:40 pm »
By the way, this is the ref that sent Markovic off for literally nothing
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:29:07 pm »
27 We are taking a really disicplined shape when they're attacking. We go on another run, promising but the final ball was the wrong one. Madrid come away with the ball.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,481
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:29:33 pm »
Terrible pass from Bobby to Trent after we had done really well getting into the RM final third - was in acres of space and he just underhits it too far forward
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:30:07 pm »
29 We just cannot get the final ball right, another promising m oment, but Robertson cannot find Salah and they clear once again.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,481
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:30:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:28:40 pm
By the way, this is the ref that sent Markovic off for literally nothing
Has form the ref - apparently handed out 12 yellows in the last final that he officiated
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:30:49 pm »
30 Hopefully Sir Bob can bring us a goal.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:32:10 pm »
31 Nat floats it into the box but Mane fouls Militao. A little bit too easy for Madrid at the moment.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,481
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:35:07 pm »
Milner with a good recovery tackle after losing the ball on attack
Logged
