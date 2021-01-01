« previous next »
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:23:24 pm
Check with your best man and your wife to be's father that they have written down a proper speech.
I went to one wedding a couple a couple of years ago and two of the three speech's were hilariously bad  ;D
The brides father's speech was great.
He praised the Son-in-law, his parents, the choice of venue, made a few jokes, and got a bit sentimental at the end; It went down a storm.
The best mans speech was small phrases written on 3 flash cards; and he forgot what the phrases were meant to remind him of  :lmao
The groom was pissed as a fart by the time he gave his speech.
He did it off the cuff, and it consisted of him telling everyone that he 'fucking loved them' and rambling incoherently.
His mother was purple with rage  :lmao
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Reply #41 on: Today at 12:39:46 am
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:48:08 am
I think a couple of small-medium glasses per person (+1 glass of sparkling wine for the toast and/or arrival at the reception, fruit juice for the non drinkers) is more than generous.  Therell be people who dont drink, therell be people who will prefer a beer or other option from the bar, and people who wont want to drink that much, so it should even itself out and be plenty.

Ultimately youre paying for their dinner and a couple of free drinks, so dont bankrupt yourself on the booze. The freeloading bastards can get their own if they want to get completely wrecked!

Thanks they'll get some free wine on their table but they definitely aren't getting a free bar as well!
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Reply #42 on: Today at 12:41:54 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:32:56 am
From the bride's side of things and a hairdresser find out about rooms to get ready in if you're staying at the venue the night before.

Trying to squeeze the bride and maids plus mums, nans etc along with stylists, makeup artists, all our kit plus a photographer into a standard sized hotel bedroom doesn't work.


The best ones will offer a large room with tables, chairs and at least 2 windows for us to have natural light to work in.  It's also a good idea to have breakfasts with tea and coffee brought to the room as some weddings we're there from 5am and get very grouchy if we've not had loads of caffeine and bacon butties 😁 oh and plenty of plug sockets or a long cabled, four socket extension.

If you're staying the night before you'll usually only have access to your rooms from 12pm, sometimes later so make sure there's somewhere secure to leave all your overnight luggage depending on the time of the service.

Good advice I will definitely ask about this
