I think its really important you nail down your own requirements.



They will be transparent with money, price per head etc... but definitely consider what you want/need from them.



Some of things we wanted/needed..?



- How many rooms are available for accommodation for people (if applicable)..?

- Will they hold rooms for people to book?

- Are there any weddings either side of your dates which means other people staying in the venue the day of/night of your wedding?

- Any discount for your guests?

- What time will they want things to end at?

- Do they enforce any of their own things i.e resident band or DJ, table decorations, seat covers etc...

- What beer have they got on tap? (I was shocked in the run up to my wedding how many people asked this!)

- Time of check out if staying over

- Outside facilities if people want to leave the reception area - are people likely to wander off and into other areas and leaving the wedding reception? I.e are toilets located close to the Receprion area or do people need to go walking to find them and end up stumbling into another bar or area and therefore leaving your wedding!



Those are the ones that spring to mind.



The hardest thing for us was finding a venue that had rooms for people to stay. I had family and friends coming from Ireland so that was a major requirement for us. I didnt want people getting taxis or busses everywhere. We got married at the venue and had our drinks Reception outside where we did the speeches, then the Reception in a marquee. So weather was important and contingency plans if it rained but they were great with all that.



I do think its important to build a good relationship with the venue. 6 years on we would still go back to our wedding hotel for an overnight stay or dinner or afternoon tea and they still recognise and remember us which is lovely.



Good luck!