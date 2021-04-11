« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent

Offline MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 02:00:33 am »
Shoutout to Shaq for his contribution to the goal. It was a really good cross to Thiago.

I hope if we are still in the tie this midweek, Shaq will be given at least 30 mins to contribute and change the outcome of the tie.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,677
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 04:21:57 am »
Quote from: slimbo on Yesterday at 01:54:38 am
Adopt the Rugby League approach and it will stamp it out.  Allow a trainer on to the field when someone is injured to attend to the player while play continues. Games shouldn't be stopped for injury unless a trainer draws the ref's attention and the player needs to leave the field for treatment. If players knew they were immediately leaving their team a man down they would be less prone to acting.
I don't think it can work in football. The game moves too quickly and every inch of the pitch is potentially in play at any moment. You'd have a big risk of the playing players, the injured player or the physios colliding with each other or the ball and getting injured in turn - a liability nightmare.

Rugby footall is a different kind of game; the play tends to move in one direction for extended periods, and be concentrated in certain areas of the pitch, also for extended periods, as well as stopping for scrums etc so there's more leeway for safe on-pitch treatment. Plus as a handling game the ball spends less time on the ground where the treatment would be taking place and the passing patterns can fairly easily miss out a section of the pitch where treatment is occuring.

I do think, however, that the rules of football need to be tweaked so that it's made clear that neither injury nor 'injury' can be used to stop the game cynically or time waste. A player who is injured and off the field should be banned by the laws of the game from coming back on again to stop the game; if he does perhaps it should be an automatic booking, or worse. I don't know; I haven't thought these things through but something should be done. Maybe if team A time wastes the time added should be such that it is advantageous to Team B - some kind of Power Play or something. It seems a mockery if Team A time waste and then later benefit from the time added due to their own timewasting.

I agree with the poster earlier that it is a game-wide problem rather than an issue with an individual (e.g Trezuguet). It needs tackling in a game-wide manner.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 07:13:14 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on April 11, 2021, 07:02:04 pm
Mike Riley demanded a VAR check on the Trent goal.


Another close one. Im surprised we got away with that.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,793
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 08:59:55 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on April 11, 2021, 07:02:04 pm
Mike Riley demanded a VAR check on the Trent goal.



Dont give them ideas. Weve got United at Old Trafford coming up in a couple of weeks.  Theyll be working on a version of this no doubt.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,088
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 12:48:40 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on April 11, 2021, 07:04:53 pm
OK.  You're old fashioned.

But I must be too, I thought that was despicable yesterday, and he was the second one to do it. Traore did it earlier didn't he?  I'm sorry he's injured but, as someone said above, it's the system not the person.  They're coached, even ordered, to do those things in those situations and they're just part of the whole time wasting strategy they brought to the game yesterday like the keeper shouts at his defenders when the ball goes for a goal kick, then looks for the furthest or most awkward ball to collect, he walks to said ball then walks back and goes to the opposite side of the goal from which the ball went out to take the kick.  He has two defenders near him as he decides which one to pass to before changing his mind, waving them upfield, kicking the soles of both boots on the post then launching it as far into the stands as he can.  Throw ins, the nearest man walks away from the ball, another player walks over and walks to the furthest ball or waits for someone to lob him one.  He then dithers, then steals yards and yards and yards until the ref stops him and send him back, he walks back slowly, still scanning the possible options, before dithering further and finally throwing it to the bloke who should have taken it in the first place.  Meanwhile Mr Referee stand with his thumb up his arse (if he could find it with both hands) and does nothing whatsoever about it.  It would have been interesting to see what Trezuget would have done if Villa were losing when he was injured...even though I know the answer.

Worth a re-post this !! Glad you got it off your chest. Spot on too.
Logged

Offline Some Guy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 02:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on April 11, 2021, 05:30:07 pm
In this situation, surely it's hate the game not the player?

Players are conditioned to do this at all levels, and its by the people who decide their future career prospects.

The people at fault here are the Villa medical staff, the Villa coaches and management, and FIFA or whoever writes the rules and the awful players unions.

The rules need to eliminate this, forcing a player with a horrific injury to move around for show so a player can be prepped for a sub. Whether that's with a carrot (allow play to remain stopped until the substitution regardless of whether the players on the pitch) or the stick (punish Villa and any club that does similar, treating their employees health so negligently. also a yellow or something like you suggest) or a combination of both - the structure is what needs to change.

The individual isn't the problem, its the system.

Spot on this. Saw something a while back that shows the ball is only in play for something like 60 minutes out of a 90-minute game. It'll never happen but have always thought a start/stop clock like in American sports would sort the timewasting out overnight.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,100
  • Justice for the 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 04:39:07 pm »
One comical note amongst all Villa's dubious tactics was when, at a free kick to us, Gini kicked the ball hard at Douglas Luiz for not retreating 10 yds - and the ref duly booked the Villa player - ha ! We should do that more often.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,190
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 05:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 04:39:07 pm
One comical note amongst all Villa's dubious tactics was when, at a free kick to us, Gini kicked the ball hard at Douglas Luiz for not retreating 10 yds - and the ref duly booked the Villa player - ha ! We should do that more often.

I remember years ago Coutinho got carded for the same offence. I was furious. Then I thought to myself, why don't we do that more often ourselves?

So it was strangely satisfying to see Gini do that on Saturday.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 05:54:06 pm »
Those Villa spoiling tactics were down to John Terry trying to do Chelsea a favour during this top 4 race.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline 88_RED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 05:59:15 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:54:06 pm
Those Villa spoiling tactics were down to John Terry trying to do Chelsea a favour during this top 4 race.

Nice.. came back to bite him and them in the arse..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,483
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 07:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 04:39:07 pm
One comical note amongst all Villa's dubious tactics was when, at a free kick to us, Gini kicked the ball hard at Douglas Luiz for not retreating 10 yds - and the ref duly booked the Villa player - ha ! We should do that more often.

Gini followed the all important process though, he gave a fake "warning kick" first.  ;D Protocol. it says in plain football "if you dont give me my yards im going to kick the ball against you and you are getting a card."

Laugh if you want but without the warning runthrough the refs more likely to card the kicker while waving his whistle under his nose without any context.

True story.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #491 on: Today at 03:33:42 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:11:38 pm
Gini followed the all important process though, he gave a fake "warning kick" first.  ;D Protocol. it says in plain football "if you dont give me my yards im going to kick the ball against you and you are getting a card."

Laugh if you want but without the warning run through the refs more likely to card the kicker while waving his whistle under his nose without any context.

True story.

Yes good explanation.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,184
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #492 on: Today at 03:46:33 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:11:38 pm
Gini followed the all important process though, he gave a fake "warning kick" first.  ;D Protocol. it says in plain football "if you dont give me my yards im going to kick the ball against you and you are getting a card."

Laugh if you want but without the warning runthrough the refs more likely to card the kicker while waving his whistle under his nose without any context.

True story.

It annoys me that players don't do what Gini did more. Growing up I'm sure I remember it being more common.
Logged
