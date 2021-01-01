Adopt the Rugby League approach and it will stamp it out. Allow a trainer on to the field when someone is injured to attend to the player while play continues. Games shouldn't be stopped for injury unless a trainer draws the ref's attention and the player needs to leave the field for treatment. If players knew they were immediately leaving their team a man down they would be less prone to acting.



I don't think it can work in football. The game moves too quickly and every inch of the pitch is potentially in play at any moment. You'd have a big risk of the playing players, the injured player or the physios colliding with each other or the ball and getting injured in turn - a liability nightmare.Rugby footall is a different kind of game; the play tends to move in one direction for extended periods, and be concentrated in certain areas of the pitch, also for extended periods, as well as stopping for scrums etc so there's more leeway for safe on-pitch treatment. Plus as a handling game the ball spends less time on the ground where the treatment would be taking place and the passing patterns can fairly easily miss out a section of the pitch where treatment is occuring.I do think, however, that the rules of football need to be tweaked so that it's made clear that neither injury nor 'injury' can be used to stop the game cynically or time waste. A player who is injured and off the field should be banned by the laws of the game from coming back on again to stop the game; if he does perhaps it should be an automatic booking, or worse. I don't know; I haven't thought these things through but something should be done. Maybe if team A time wastes the time added should be such that it is advantageous to Team B - some kind of Power Play or something. It seems a mockery if Team A time waste and then later benefit from the time added due to their own timewasting.I agree with the poster earlier that it is a game-wide problem rather than an issue with an individual (e.g Trezuguet). It needs tackling in a game-wide manner.