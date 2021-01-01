Please
PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
MdArshad
Main Stander
Posts: 155
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
Today
at 02:00:33 am »
Shoutout to Shaq for his contribution to the goal. It was a really good cross to Thiago.
I hope if we are still in the tie this midweek, Shaq will be given at least 30 mins to contribute and change the outcome of the tie.
