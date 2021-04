No worries mate, as you say, probs not the right place.



Agree with the idea that if we string a run together we might get there - pity that destiny isn't really in our hands here though.



I’d say it kind of is. Given the rest seem to be playing each other I’d say that if we were to win the last 7 (I don’t think we will!), we’d be almost certain to make top 4 wouldn’t we?