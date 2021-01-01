« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent  (Read 11255 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 08:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 07:42:04 pm
I think a lot of the criticism aimed at Trent has been unfair - especially around the England omission as he had just found some form and looked like one of the few for us who wanted to show some leadership. But against Madrid and today against Villa I thought he was poor.

I regret saying it now as its unfair to single him out - so many of them today misplaced passes, not just him. The keeper, Jota/Robertson felt like they had a few to each other and Trent.

I was watching him closely, expecting a reaction after the other day but apart from his goal I dont think we saw one. But the same can be levelled at the others. He has set such high standards for himself - especially with his passing and delivery, but the narrative around him atm feels very negative and that was reflected in his all round play, especially with the ball. I thought he was going to lose his head - the sliced first time ball where he let out that groan kind of summed up the frustration for him you felt. There was a bit of agg near the corner flag when he was taking a throw where he had a little timid kick out and then the clumsy fall in the box when Trezeguet  pulled up.

I do feel bad now for making the comment and singling him out but I stand by the fact I think he had a poor game bar the last 5 minutes.

I love Trent and want to see him stick it to everyone. I think like the rest of them, the season end cant come quick enough. Hopefully we will see the real TAA next season alongside Mane, Firmino, Robertson etc...

So is he worth half or a quarter of Declan Rice? 
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,797
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 09:01:17 pm »
Without often being at his level best Trent has played well enough. He had one poor run of form for maybe a month or two  after being injured but  he played his way back into form.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 09:10:12 pm »
After the run weve been on, 3 league wins in a row has put us right back in contention for top 4. Weve got to be happy with that. Theres still a lot of improvement needed, some of the decision making is poor although some of that could be from over thinking/trying too hard. Some of the players are not quite good enough and a bit of a squad rebuild is needed in the summer. However, we are Atleast playing with a bit more pace mostly and looking more dangerous than in recent times. All in all I feel better about our prospects than I did a few weeks ago.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 09:18:33 pm »
Theres plenty to criticise about with the performance today, but 3 points and thats the main thing..... Just have to keep winning anyway we can to keep the pressure on the other teams round us for top 4.

Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 07:33:18 pm
Ball shifted direction. Could have been spin in the air, but it certainly looked like it came off the player. In any case, shouldn't VAR have looked at that in detail?

They did look at that first before the offside was looked at. The angle they looked at though was impossible to tell if the defender had a touch or not.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 09:52:38 pm »
English referees are the worst. They even ignore VAR and do what they want.
I still can't forget the beach ball goal, the referee just ignored the law.

Logged

Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,247
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 09:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:53:37 pm
So is he worth half or a quarter of Declan Rice?

About 300 grams.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 09:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:52:38 pm
English referees are the worst. They even ignore VAR and do what they want.
I still can't forget the beach ball goal, the referee just ignored the law.

They don't even know the laws. They are overweight lazy w*nkers to be honest.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,566
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 10:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:52:38 pm
English referees are the worst. They even ignore VAR and do what they want.
I still can't forget the beach ball goal, the referee just ignored the law.



To be fair the laws are ridiculously complex and ambiguous. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,656
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:01:51 pm
The way VAR is being used is farcical but I did think Jota was off.

Looked on to me but it was tight. Agree about the way VAR being used is farcical though, to the point where a result in any game (not just those involving us but in general) can be out of a team's hands because of it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 11:03:30 pm »
If an offside is so close that the lines need to be drawn then it should be classed as level and advantage given to the attacking side.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,566
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm
Looked on to me but it was tight. Agree about the way VAR being used is farcical though, to the point where a result in any game (not just those involving us but in general) can be out of a team's hands because of it.

It is bizarre.

A defenders job is to hold the line, so they are upright. A forwards job is to break the lines and run in behind, so their body position is bound to be leaning forward.

To make fractional decisions based on players body position 30 or 40 yards from goal is just nonsensical.   
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline RedKenWah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm »
Before the VAR incident we had plenty of chances in the first half that should have been buried, in particular Salah when Mings made that mistake... we have to start taking them. Even Mane at the end really should have buried that shot before the final whistle and I think in some ways it shows his current confidence levels are utterly shot. If that is down to racist posts then that is absolutely despicable of those scum bags and they need lynching.

VAR though is utterly shite in how it is used in this country. The technology isnt the issue its the people who use it. When you get to offside decisions and they use all sorts of tooling to draw lines and redraw lines, it shows something seriously wrong with the people who use available technology which was meant to enhance the game. Instead we have a clear bias from officials to use this technology for some silly purpose, whether its officials banding together after Cootes fuck up or whether its just a general dislike of us winning the league in such emphatic fashion last season and trying everything to not allow it to happen again, Ive no idea but its bollocks whatever it is.

As for Trent... what a delightful goal and in front of the fraud of a national manager no less... sublime stuff.
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 11:28:12 pm »
Just seen the offside again on Motd, it's ridiculous, talking finger nails now! The wolves one was shocking too.
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 11:31:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:03:30 pm
If an offside is so close that the lines need to be drawn then it should be classed as level and advantage given to the attacking side.

That's the old rule which should still stand,why the need for lines on body parts I don't know. Its daft and annoying. I don't want to wait 2 mins to find out if it's a goal or not and is disallowed due to a arm pit or elbow.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,857
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 11:49:56 pm »
We spent the first 45 minutes being handed possession by a woeful team, that rode their luck time after time, they positioned themselves that allowed us to play between them, yet, and I'll say it again - they continually passed to us.... and we still fucked it up.

The first 45 minutes, was, in the main, the last 5 months.

Second half was better, some good play but the biggest miss we have is our team focus, our concentration - the will to win - the bit that puts the pressure cooker effect on teams that makes them make mistakes, we don't do that any more....we let them off, we don't capitalize and punish teams.... We just ain't ruthless and clinical enough.... or am I missing something ?

There is more lost to how we think, than what we do and how we play. The former leading the latter.


Thankfully we stopped Number 7, rejoice and take the green shoots for the league.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online keeby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 787
  • turned down the job of katie perrys fluffer.....
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:53:00 pm »
If you watch both our game today and citys and tell me it's not fixed then i offer the following...

Citys goal - very close offside not even looked at and certainly not by VAR, 50/50's majority went citys way, the leeds sending off, an inquest, by VAR, leeds player won the ball then followed through with inertia...

Our first goal chalked off for a non off side (i took a screen shot but, as its over 200kb cant upload it here)

its bent as fuck and we are top of the pops with wonky decisions... carry on PGMOL the evidence is stacking up nicely
Logged
was on blankety blank once and came second.........

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,857
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa ‘43 Watkins ‘57 Mo 90+1’ Trent
« Reply #416 on: Today at 12:03:25 am »
Quote from: keeby on Yesterday at 11:53:00 pm
If you watch both our game today and citys and tell me it's not fixed then i offer the following...

Citys goal - very close offside not even looked at and certainly not by VAR, 50/50's majority went citys way, the leeds sending off, an inquest, by VAR, leeds player won the ball then followed through with inertia...

Our first goal chalked off for a non off side (i took a screen shot but, as its over 200kb cant upload it here)

its bent as fuck and we are top of the pops with wonky decisions... carry on PGMOL the evidence is stacking up nicely

Yep, if it wasn't for 'it' being fixed, and us being shit, we'd be miles ahead.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online keeby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 787
  • turned down the job of katie perrys fluffer.....
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #417 on: Today at 12:06:47 am »
Chop come on, i know we have been poor but fuck me we have been on the wrong end of far more shite decisions than most...
Logged
was on blankety blank once and came second.........

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,857
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa ‘43 Watkins ‘57 Mo 90+1’ Trent
« Reply #418 on: Today at 12:14:09 am »
Quote from: keeby on Today at 12:06:47 am
Chop come on, i know we have been poor but fuck me we have been on the wrong end of far more shite decisions than most...

I'm a believer in ourselves controlling our own destiny - and lets be honest here - this season, we have fucked ourselves over far more times, than any VAR decision has.

I'm not saying you are wrong, more that we have to look at ourselves first, before we start look, or to use others, on what has turned out to be a very below par season - taking in to consideration the previous 2-3 seasons.

All in my humble opinion of course.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online keeby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 787
  • turned down the job of katie perrys fluffer.....
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #419 on: Today at 12:18:23 am »
Cheers chop, been on the ale, just fucked off with the one rule for one and all, yep we have been poor, and we make our own luck, dont want to be a bit small time so off to bed i go..
Logged
was on blankety blank once and came second.........

Offline kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #420 on: Today at 12:19:10 am »
Great win. Trent winner was the cherry. Up the reds, fuck VAR!
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • We all Live r pool
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #421 on: Today at 01:20:35 am »
One thing that got me about the offside was, on the Sky commentary, they made the point that "nobody would argue with a ball that's a millimetre over the line being a goal, so why is this decision wrong, if we want accuracy?" It's total false equivalence. Firstly, goal-line technology is automated. Secondly, there is clearly a lot of ambiguity over which part of an attacker's body can be considered to be in play, so there is a level of subjective analysis. Thirdly though, and perhaps most crucially, is the fact that we don't yet have the requisite technology to say the exact moment at which a ball can be said to have left a player's boot. Therefore, the whole thing is little short of theatre - embarrassing theatre at that.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,112
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #422 on: Today at 02:22:39 am »
Fourth, camera speed does not find the exact frame at which a player has kicked the ball to the millimetre.

So of you can't determine the exact frame, how can you determine the exact millimetre a player is offside?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline L1RED

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #423 on: Today at 06:27:29 am »
Not sure where to put this but I am reading that the Premier league is going to use covid passports to get into anfield next year, I was seeing if we as fans were going to boycott this discrimination and get the club to allow all fans in next year ? Also our team needs us are we still going to sit at home in our hands on Wednesday night our as fans are we going to do something finally ? Are we going to stand up and show the team that we are still here and support them ?, even if we placed banners in the route ? Just did something to show support. These players brought home the title and couldn't even celebrate it. Now with the covid over and all vunerable now have had the vaccine I think its important to now show our team we love them.
Logged

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • We all Live r pool
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #424 on: Today at 07:06:12 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:22:39 am
Fourth, camera speed does not find the exact frame at which a player has kicked the ball to the millimetre.

So of you can't determine the exact frame, how can you determine the exact millimetre a player is offside?

Is this not what I said in the third point?  ;D

Nah but seriously, I am a fan of the idea of VAR; I think it could eliminate some of the more egregious errors that we have seen over the years. There is even a set of rules for its implementation which make a lot of sense - the idea of a 'clear and obvious' error by the officials, which can then be corrected and overturned. Somewhat controversially, I would say that the red card for the Leeds player (name escapes me for the moment) against City in the early kick-off was a perfect example. It was a red card, and the yellow was a clear and obvious error. The problem is when people start drawing millimetre distinctions to change a decision which cannot, reasonably, be described as 'wrong'. This could get into a huge point about how there is a bizarre omerta amongst PL referees, who circle their wagons against any criticism and refuse to denounce even the most ridiculous of decisions. The game against Everton springs to mind. Overall, though, it's a good thing, we just have incompetent officials.

Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,666
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #425 on: Today at 07:34:27 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 01:20:35 am
One thing that got me about the offside was, on the Sky commentary, they made the point that "nobody would argue with a ball that's a millimetre over the line being a goal, so why is this decision wrong, if we want accuracy?" It's total false equivalence. Firstly, goal-line technology is automated. Secondly, there is clearly a lot of ambiguity over which part of an attacker's body can be considered to be in play, so there is a level of subjective analysis. Thirdly though, and perhaps most crucially, is the fact that we don't yet have the requisite technology to say the exact moment at which a ball can be said to have left a player's boot. Therefore, the whole thing is little short of theatre - embarrassing theatre at that.

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:22:39 am
Fourth, camera speed does not find the exact frame at which a player has kicked the ball to the millimetre.

So of you can't determine the exact frame, how can you determine the exact millimetre a player is offside?
Fifth, offside was never designed to be a millimetre-precise measure. It's a 'rule of thumb' measure to see if meaningful advantage has been gained due to player positioning. If it's not obvious from a look that a player is standing offside then he's not really gaining a meaningful advantage. Where the game has gone wrong, IMO, is punishing offside for the sake of offside rather than for the sake of any advantage gained.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #426 on: Today at 08:13:31 am »
Quote from: L1RED on Today at 06:27:29 am
Not sure where to put this but I am reading that the Premier league is going to use covid passports to get into anfield next year, I was seeing if we as fans were going to boycott this discrimination and get the club to allow all fans in next year ?

Covid is not over. You can still catch it if you're vaccinated (albeit the chance depends on which vaccine you've had and if you've caught a mutation). I don't want another lockdown. If that means using these "passports" and Anfield not being maxed out from the off, so be it.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #427 on: Today at 08:28:07 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 08:13:31 am
Covid is not over. You can still catch it if you're vaccinated (albeit the chance depends on which vaccine you've had and if you've caught a mutation). I don't want another lockdown. If that means using these "passports" and Anfield not being maxed out from the off, so be it.

Once a virus like COVID is endemic there is no justification for radical interventions in our freedoms to battle it.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,797
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #428 on: Today at 08:28:17 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:03:30 pm
If an offside is so close that the lines need to be drawn then it should be classed as level and advantage given to the attacking side.

All VAR needs to do is look at one fucking freeze frame with a 10 second turnaround. If it's a clear offside rule it out, otherwise let the decision stand.

The game survived over a century without all this utter nonsense.

« Last Edit: Today at 08:30:29 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 