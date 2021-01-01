We spent the first 45 minutes being handed possession by a woeful team, that rode their luck time after time, they positioned themselves that allowed us to play between them, yet, and I'll say it again - they continually passed to us.... and we still fucked it up.
The first 45 minutes, was, in the main, the last 5 months.
Second half was better, some good play but the biggest miss we have is our team focus, our concentration - the will to win - the bit that puts the pressure cooker effect on teams that makes them make mistakes, we don't do that any more....we let them off, we don't capitalize and punish teams.... We just ain't ruthless and clinical enough.... or am I missing something ?
There is more lost to how we think, than what we do and how we play. The former leading the latter.
Thankfully we stopped Number 7, rejoice and take the green shoots for the league.