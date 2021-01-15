Dean Smith must have been watching a different game to me 🤔
"17:14
'We deserved a point'
Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith to Sky Sports: "We deserved a point, we were better in the second half after not being great. But we lost the second half 2-0, football does that to you sometimes.
"We had a lapse in concentration, we had some good opportunities and didn't have that final pass in the final third.
"We've come to Liverpool, knew how they would play and how determined they were to put things right at Anfield but it's disapopinting to concede so late.
"Ollie Watkins played well again, he's got four goals against the champions but we leave with nothing.
"Douglas Luiz's English isn't the best. The doctor thought he said he had double vision but when he came off the translator came down and cleared it up and he was ok to carry on.""