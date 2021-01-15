Would have liked to have seen a better performance ahead of Wednesday night but Ill take a) a late winner b) a comeback win c) 2 goals from open play d) a home win and e) that moment for Trent.



We were poor again. Especially after the equaliser. Couldnt seem to take hold of the game and push for the winner - it played out quite flatly until that winner.



He was poor today I thought, Trent but credit to him - he went looking for that goal. Not for himself but for the team. He found himself more central in the last few minutes trying to push us on and got rewarded for it with e lovely strike.



Im not trying to be miserable but I didnt celebrate either goal. Their goal fucked me off and there just felt a massive sense of inevitability about more dropped points at home. It was sad watching that side today - a shadow of its former self, I think thats what has made it tough for me.



They are still in the hunt. Onto the next one on Wednesday. I hope they can make it hard for Madrid and make them work for it if they are to progress.