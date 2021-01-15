« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9] 10   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent  (Read 6973 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #320 on: Today at 05:37:39 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 05:31:08 pm
Well we had folk asking for 'evidence' in the half-time thread when the whiny moaning c*nts (mostly me) were sounding off about the disallowed goal.

Am I going completely senile or was there not a table of VAR decisions going around (on here too I think) that made it quite clear that we had come off much worse than other teams in the Prem. Approx twice as bad as the next "unlucky" team if I remember. Honestly, I thought the "all evens out" argument had been put to bed a long time ago?

I mean, personally, I've only been watching us for about 56 years and this is the first year I've really felt something is rotten and things weren't all evening out.

But yeh, probably dreamt it or something. ;D

There was a table in January (I think) which awarded a point if you got a VAR decision in your favour and subtracted one of one went against you and it had us joint bottom on -7  with Brighton, we then got shafted by something else quite soon after (I cant remember what exactly) so I assume that put us bottom of said table unless something also happened to Brighton. What it obviously didnt consider is incidents where we got away with one for example the foul Robertson committed against Sheffield United at anfield which Ill still never understand how it wasnt given as a penalty so you have to bare that element in mind when you look at it.

I think why happened to Wolves yesterday is fairly suggestive that its fairly obviously a problem with the system rather than targeting individual sides.  The sooner the offside implementation is changed?, the better, and Im fairly confident that it will be as its clearly taking away from the product, which eventually will be reflected in dollar signs which is the only thing these c*nts care about.

Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,456
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #321 on: Today at 05:38:15 pm »
Good for 65 - much better than pre Arsenal league games

Bad for the last 25 - including some bad/odd manager calls and a lack of urgency generally

Got out of jail brilliantly .... huge result and deserved over the 90
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #322 on: Today at 05:38:19 pm »
GET THE FUCK IN THERE TRENT!!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,098
  • BAGs
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #323 on: Today at 05:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:30:05 pm
Is it just me or have teams consistently started having a player go down mid-way through the first half for a few minutes to stop any momentum we have?

Well, we've all witnessed the tactical fouling favoured by a certain sportswash until it was outed and named publicly.

Now we have the tactical momentum breaker, otherwise known as the fake injury.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,246
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #324 on: Today at 05:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Luke1980 on Today at 05:37:32 pm
Try this - it confirms the bias imo:

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/english-premier-league/story/4182135/how-var-decisions-affected-every-premier-league-club-in-2020-21#liverpool

Thanks mate.

I suspect theres loads of evidence out there for those who can be arsed to look.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,744
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #325 on: Today at 05:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:30:05 pm
Is it just me or have teams consistently started having a player go down mid-way through the first half for a few minutes to stop any momentum we have?

Its a Mourinho tactic. His sides often used to have an injury that required on field treatment a minute or two after conceding in a tight game to take the sting out of it.

Its taken about a decade for shithouse English coaches to cotton on and start doing it for themselves. Never mentioned by those paid to talk about the game either, obviously.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #326 on: Today at 05:41:39 pm »
The result our performance deserved for once.  Really happy for the players as they certainly needed some bounces to go their way.

3 league wins on the bounce.  Starting to feel pretty good about our top 4 chances.  We're still an underdog but not by much.
Logged

Offline Luke1980

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #327 on: Today at 05:42:33 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 05:39:22 pm
Thanks mate.

I suspect theres loads of evidence out there for those who can be arsed to look.

We'd be on -6 after today, joint bottom of the VaR table, with WBA. 6 goals swing against us - could be worth a few points at least? Not taking into account the goals wrongly gifted to opposition too..
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #328 on: Today at 05:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 05:25:15 pm
Rugby manage to continue playing when injured players are treated on the pitch..

The play acting, rolling around, dropping down at the slightest or no contact with associated screaming is something that the authorities have allowed to blight the game. That guy crying going off? I was in the Anfield Road when Rowdy put his shoulder out, Sir Bob ran on with his plastic bag and sponge, put it back in and Rowdy carried on.
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #329 on: Today at 05:46:13 pm »
That felt like a huge win and was very much needed. Don't think we played particularly well, but did dominate. I can't stand Villa, mainly due to their fans, but they are a good side.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #330 on: Today at 05:47:41 pm »
Liverpool score.

Stockley Park...

Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,098
  • BAGs
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #331 on: Today at 05:48:39 pm »
We must have scored...

Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Online StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #332 on: Today at 05:49:25 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 05:22:38 pm
Absolutely made up for Trent. Fuck Southgate. Couldn't even pretend to be happy. I'm not even sure I saw him clap the winner. We're still not there, but I love beating Villa.

Forgot to say, don't let it be forgot that we were absolutely robbed of a legitimate goal here. Regardless of the win, Klopp should be right on that.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
  • Justice for the 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #333 on: Today at 05:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:34:59 pm
A game low in quality - and high in huffing and puffing and stinker performances in every area of the park...

I loathe Villa, the dirty, cheating, conning throwback cnuts...at the very least, 10 mins of that game consisted of them writhing around feigning or exaggerating injury (why the fuck did the officials let them get away with it??)...the Atletico Madrid of the Premier League..hope karma eventually comes back to volley them repeatedly in the plums

Stockley Park must be fuckin guttttted tonight - thought they'd sorted it, only for us to undo their corrupt work in the dying minutes

Mane needs fcuking for not squaring that ball to Jota in the dying seconds...team work son...TEAM work

BUT...3 points and 4th as we speak  8)...so fuck it ...

Madrid next

Forza Libpool!!
I thought we did alright and a thoroughly deserved and much needed win. Yeah, that bold bit is spot on.......after he leaned on the hoardings, Trezeguet literally came back on the pitch to fall down injured, when he could easily have gone down off the pitch ! Twat.

VAR is simply corrupt.
Logged

Online Penfold78

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #334 on: Today at 05:50:49 pm »
Who is this young right back? Great talent. Very offensively minded. Will play for England one day.
Logged

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,110
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #335 on: Today at 05:52:40 pm »
Dean Smith must have been watching a different game to me 🤔

"17:14
'We deserved a point'
Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa


Aston Villa

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith to Sky Sports: "We deserved a point, we were better in the second half after not being great. But we lost the second half 2-0, football does that to you sometimes.

"We had a lapse in concentration, we had some good opportunities and didn't have that final pass in the final third.

"We've come to Liverpool, knew how they would play and how determined they were to put things right at Anfield but it's disapopinting to concede so late.

"Ollie Watkins played well again, he's got four goals against the champions but we leave with nothing.

"Douglas Luiz's English isn't the best. The doctor thought he said he had double vision but when he came off the translator came down and cleared it up and he was ok to carry on.""
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,744
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #336 on: Today at 05:53:39 pm »
I was only half joking when I said to the Mrs that theyd disallow the winner for Jotas foot being up to get to the ball after the keeper saved. It was the same height as the defenders but since when has that mattered when were involved?
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,190
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #337 on: Today at 05:58:37 pm »
A deserved and hard earned win. Perseverance paid off eventually. Could have been well out of sight had we been more clinical.

Villa could have won that or at least taken a point if they showed any ambition. The way in which they were happy to time waste was indicative of a side battling relegation, not hoping for a European spot. If they have hopes of making the EL they should be pushing to win games, not happy to draw them.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #338 on: Today at 05:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:08:38 pm
Start of a new and even longer unbeaten Anfield run, hopefully
Unbeaten at Anfield in April since 2017  8)
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,485
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #339 on: Today at 06:03:01 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 05:52:40 pm

"Ollie Watkins played well again, he's got four goals against the champions but we leave with nothing.

"Douglas Luiz's English isn't the best. The doctor thought he said he had double vision but when he came off the translator came down and cleared it up and he was ok to carry on.""

fuckoff you lying prick
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Geezer08

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,378
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #340 on: Today at 06:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:39:03 pm
Well, we've all witnessed the tactical fouling favoured by a certain sportswash until it was outed and named publicly.

Now we have the tactical momentum breaker, otherwise known as the fake injury.

The Trezguet incident was especially horrible piece of cheating. Why that is not a yellow is beyond me, so obviously unsporting behaviour.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,789
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #341 on: Today at 06:06:25 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 05:52:40 pm
Dean Smith must have been watching a different game to me 🤔

"17:14
'We deserved a point'
Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa


Aston Villa

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith to Sky Sports: "We deserved a point, we were better in the second half after not being great. But we lost the second half 2-0, football does that to you sometimes.


I can see where he's coming from. They were poor and should have been behind at half time but were 1-0 up. They played better second half and arguably slightly edged it (had the golden chance at 1-1) and lost it 2-0. I thought we played well first half and lost our way second half, but we stuck at it.

They deserved to lose for their pathetic playacting though. Worst i've seen at Anfield since Mourinho's Chelsea. Smacks of John Terry's influence.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:09:31 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #342 on: Today at 06:07:36 pm »
Not going to lie. I thought we were really going to lose this game. Bloody hell.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,556
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #343 on: Today at 06:19:05 pm »
9 pages, we must havev won ;)
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #344 on: Today at 06:23:32 pm »
I'm sure it's been said elsewhere, but it's beautifully fitting that we scored in the injury time those pricks' time-wasting helped to create. The VAR decision will understandably get all the attention because it was a disgrace, but Tierney allowing players to just sit on the pitch for two or three minutes when they weren't hurt, and allowing their keeper to take a minute over every GK was a fucking joke too.

Fuck the lot of them.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,435
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #345 on: Today at 06:23:57 pm »
Are we allowed to say Bobby played better today? Must start Wednesday.

Fabinho for Wednesday needs to go into defence imo.

Great result today and improved performance.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,797
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #346 on: Today at 06:24:13 pm »
Would have liked to have seen a better performance ahead of Wednesday night but Ill take a) a late winner b) a comeback win c) 2 goals from open play d) a home win  and e) that moment for Trent.

We were poor again. Especially after the equaliser. Couldnt seem to take hold of the game and push for the winner - it played  out quite flatly until that winner.

He was poor today I thought, Trent but credit to him - he went looking for that goal. Not for himself but for the team. He found himself more central in the last few minutes trying to push us on and got rewarded for it with e lovely strike.

Im not trying to be miserable but I didnt celebrate either goal. Their goal fucked me off and there just felt a massive sense of inevitability about more dropped points at home. It was sad watching that side today - a shadow of its former self, I think thats what has made it tough for me.

They are still in the hunt. Onto the next one on Wednesday. I hope they can make it hard for Madrid and make them work for it if they are to progress.
Logged
JFT96.

Online darragh85

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #347 on: Today at 06:24:21 pm »
What's to stop var officials being bought? It just makes the game far more susceptible to Match fixing which has happened in the past on more than one one occasions. R. G marseille in early 90s and juve for many years until calciopoli. Back then it was just a referee you needed to buy off. Now the var people as well. Something seriously off about it at this, stage. Happens too much for it to be just coincidence
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #348 on: Today at 06:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:06:25 pm


They deserved to lose for their pathetic playacting though. Worst i've seen at Anfield since Mourinho's Chelsea. Smacks of John Terry's influence.

You must be mistaken.

Sir John would never be involved in such foreign antics.
Logged

Online Enders

  • Game. Has a thing for Edward Colanderhands
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,594
  • Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #349 on: Today at 06:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:24:30 pm
You must be mistaken.

Sir John would never be involved in such foreign antics.
Please finish your cider
Logged
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,556
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #350 on: Today at 06:26:22 pm »
Wednesday

                 Alisson
TAA    Kabak      Philips    Robbo

          Fabinho    Thiago 

  Mane         Jota        Salah

                Firnino

And fucking charge at them.
                 
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,467
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #351 on: Today at 06:29:21 pm »
That 'offside' goal is the most baffling VAR decision I've seen so far, fucking mental.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,649
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #352 on: Today at 06:30:41 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 05:52:40 pm
Dean Smith must have been watching a different game to me 🤔

"17:14
'We deserved a point'
Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa


Aston Villa

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith to Sky Sports: "We deserved a point, we were better in the second half after not being great. But we lost the second half 2-0, football does that to you sometimes.

"We had a lapse in concentration, we had some good opportunities and didn't have that final pass in the final third.

"We've come to Liverpool, knew how they would play and how determined they were to put things right at Anfield but it's disapopinting to concede so late.

"Ollie Watkins played well again, he's got four goals against the champions but we leave with nothing.

"Douglas Luiz's English isn't the best. The doctor thought he said he had double vision but when he came off the translator came down and cleared it up and he was ok to carry on.""

He should feel right at home in Birmingham then.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #353 on: Today at 06:30:59 pm »
Thought we were really good for 40 minutes, then we had a blip after they scored for a few minutes before we scored. I still can't believe that goal got chalked off.

Once we got to 1-1 I'm not sure if our energy levels dropped off or Villa changed something slightly. I thought our midfield kind of crumbled and we kept giving the ball away.

Delighted with the last minute winner. Full steam ahead to Real Madrid now where I hope we go all for it.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,979
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #354 on: Today at 06:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 06:24:13 pm
Would have liked to have seen a better performance ahead of Wednesday night but Ill take a) a late winner b) a comeback win c) 2 goals from open play d) a home win  and e) that moment for Trent.

We were poor again. Especially after the equaliser. Couldnt seem to take hold of the game and push for the winner - it played  out quite flatly until that winner.

He was poor today I thought, Trent but credit to him - he went looking for that goal. Not for himself but for the team. He found himself more central in the last few minutes trying to push us on and got rewarded for it with e lovely strike.

Im not trying to be miserable but I didnt celebrate either goal. Their goal fucked me off and there just felt a massive sense of inevitability about more dropped points at home. It was sad watching that side today - a shadow of its former self, I think thats what has made it tough for me.

They are still in the hunt. Onto the next one on Wednesday. I hope they can make it hard for Madrid and make them work for it if they are to progress.

You must have been watching a different game to me. Trent had a good game did plenty of timely challenges defensively as well. I dont know what more you expect of him to be honest.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #355 on: Today at 06:32:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:23:57 pm
Are we allowed to say Bobby played better today? Must start Wednesday.

Fabinho for Wednesday needs to go into defence imo.

Great result today and improved performance.
He did play better. Still cant shoot tho.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #356 on: Today at 06:33:07 pm »
One thing that is becoming more and more noticeable is teams are catching on that Nat/Kabak have no passing range which is why they are pressing in the midfield so hard on goal kicks.  Thought they played our midfielders into trouble quite a bit when a ball around the corner into the channel or a diagonal the other way would have been much more effective.  The couple of times they tried that though they just kicked it out or right back to Villa.
Logged

Online Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,898
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #357 on: Today at 06:35:55 pm »
So we've moved from playing well and losing to playing a bit shite and winning. Three points, any way they come, I'll have'm, thank you.
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,382
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #358 on: Today at 06:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:53:39 pm
I was only half joking when I said to the Mrs that theyd disallow the winner for Jotas foot being up to get to the ball after the keeper saved. It was the same height as the defenders but since when has that mattered when were involved?

Honestly, if the defender went down afterwards it would have
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,076
  • Meh sd
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #359 on: Today at 06:38:28 pm »
I would hate VAR even if it was fair. It completely ruins the joy of scoring and puts a wet blanket on the experience. It's like commercial breaks in a movie
And lets face it, there will always be dubious decisions and endless debates about them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9] 10   Go Up
« previous next »
 