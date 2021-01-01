Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Match Day Commentary
Topic:
PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
Author
Topic: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
TepidT2O
RAWK Mod
RAWK Mod
Believer
Posts: 74,291
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 03:32:25 pm
31 TAA with a free kick just over the bar.
Sorry happy the next 15 minutes by the way, Im cursed...
Jota heads over form the corner that resulted from the TAA free kick (keeper must have got a touch to it).
TepidT2O
RAWK Mod
RAWK Mod
Believer
Posts: 74,291
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 03:33:44 pm
33 Ball payed to Alisson in the area under real pressure , he beats the Vila player with a step over... less of this I think..!
TepidT2O
RAWK Mod
RAWK Mod
Believer
Posts: 74,291
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 03:36:21 pm
35 shit from 25 yards by villa, a small deflection, Alisson does well to save calmly
Then Trezueguet with a soft one at Alisson
TepidT2O
RAWK Mod
RAWK Mod
Believer
Posts: 74,291
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 03:37:04 pm
36
Bobby skips past Cash at left back, cuts it back to Mo who turns and shoots over the bar.
TepidT2O
RAWK Mod
RAWK Mod
Believer
Posts: 74,291
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 03:38:54 pm
38 good break from the reds, Bobby takes it out of the sky like its the easiest thing in the world.
Jota cuts in from the right and shoots at their keeper
Rush 82
Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
RAWK Mod
Believer
Posts: 18,447
From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 03:38:59 pm
Hoo boy - we gotta stick one of these chances away...
