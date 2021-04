Having a conversation the other day and we were discussing this.... when things are back to normal, do we think we'll deal with it OK?I must admit, I feel a bit nervous about the idea of walking near anyone, sitting near anyone, sitting in a crowded pub, sitting in a crowded Anfield and all the rest.I personally think though that humans forget about shit and get on with shit very quickly. Hoping that it won't be an issue in a few months of being back.But you never know..