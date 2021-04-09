« previous next »
Author Topic: Car quiz

sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Car quiz
« on: April 9, 2021, 01:52:49 pm »
Bit of fun. Name the cars.

1. Water across the road
2. South American animal
3. Jamaican complaining about the sun
4. What the lady said to her dog
5. Flower of Buddha
6. Cowboys greeting
7. One you can depend on
8. Victory
9. A carnival
10. A royal lady
11. A short skirt
12. A Christmas bird
13. A mint with a hole
14. He comes from high places
15. Swiss mountains
16. Gracie Fields' island home
17. One of John Steeds group
18. Wandering man
19. Male companion
20. A light bulb
21. Enemy of the round heads
22. Pais underground
23. British warplane
24. Ray of light
25. Where the sun sets
26. Housing development
27. Creepy crawly
28. Latin American dance
29. A yachting place
30. Pitman who enjoys dancing
31. A motorist's breakpoint
32. A bucking bronco
33. Expression and animal doctor
34. This would bring a female sailor to a standstill
35. Toll bridge
36. A lively beat
37. Toulouse le trec was one
38. Top brand of socks
39. Precious blue stone
40. What Henry Cotton and St Andrew have in common
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,364
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #1 on: April 9, 2021, 02:06:32 pm »
Spoiler
1. Ford
2. Jaguar
3. Datsun
4.
5. lotus
6.
7. Reliant
8.
9. Fiesta
10. Princess
11. Mini
12.
13. Polo
14. Hillman
15. Alpine
16.
17. Avenger (my dad had one)
18.
19. Escort?
20.
21. Cavelier
22. Metro
23. Spitfire (Triumph)
24. Sunbeam
25. Horizon (Talbot)
26.
27. Beetle
28. Fiesta
29.
30. Morris Minor
31.
32. Mustang
33. Corvette
34. Rabbit
35. Humber
36. Jazz ?
37. Midget
38.
39. Sapphire (Sierra)
40.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,889
  • YNWA
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #2 on: April 9, 2021, 02:06:58 pm »
We talking specific models or car brands?
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,364
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #3 on: April 9, 2021, 09:53:05 pm »
Any more folks?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • BAGs
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #4 on: April 9, 2021, 11:23:01 pm »
6. Cowboy's greeting - Audi.
12. Christmas bird - Robin (Reliant).
16. Gracie Fields Island home - Capri
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,359
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #5 on: April 9, 2021, 11:25:25 pm »
40. Golf
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,364
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #6 on: April 9, 2021, 11:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April  9, 2021, 11:23:01 pm
6. Cowboy's greeting. Audi.
12. Christmas bird. Robin (Reliant).
Audi... omg thats killed me
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • BAGs
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #7 on: April 9, 2021, 11:27:54 pm »
29. Yachting place - Marina (Morris).
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,364
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #8 on: April 9, 2021, 11:29:18 pm »
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,364
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #9 on: April 9, 2021, 11:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April  9, 2021, 11:23:01 pm
6. Cowboy's greeting - Audi.
12. Christmas bird - Robin (Reliant).
16. Gracie Fields Island home - Capri
Why Capri?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,359
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #10 on: April 9, 2021, 11:30:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  9, 2021, 11:29:18 pm
How?

Henry Cotton was a golfer. St Andrews is a famous golf course. Shit clue but thats not my fault. :D
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,359
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #11 on: April 9, 2021, 11:31:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  9, 2021, 11:29:42 pm
Why Capri?

Because SOS googled it like I did, but Im too proud to cheat. She died there (and presumably had a home there).

Is 26 just Estate?
Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • BAGs
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #12 on: April 9, 2021, 11:31:59 pm »
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,364
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #13 on: April 9, 2021, 11:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April  9, 2021, 11:31:59 pm
It's where she lived.
Didnt know that...
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • BAGs
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #14 on: April 9, 2021, 11:38:12 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April  9, 2021, 11:31:18 pm
Because SOS googled it like I did, but Im too proud to cheat. She died there (and presumably had a home there).

Is 26 just Estate?
How dare you.


 ;D
« Last Edit: April 9, 2021, 11:45:32 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • BAGs
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #15 on: April 9, 2021, 11:50:42 pm »
8. Victory - Triumph.
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • BAGs
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #16 on: April 9, 2021, 11:53:08 pm »
20. Lightbulb - Tesla?
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,364
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #17 on: April 10, 2021, 12:11:54 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April  9, 2021, 11:53:08 pm
20. Lightbulb - Tesla?
Tesla didnt invent the light bulb.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • BAGs
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #18 on: April 10, 2021, 12:15:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 10, 2021, 12:11:54 am
Tesla didnt invent the light bulb.
I know, but it's the best I could come up with.  :)
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #19 on: April 10, 2021, 01:57:40 pm »
4. Seat 🤷‍♂️
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,364
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #20 on: April 10, 2021, 02:56:49 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on April 10, 2021, 01:57:40 pm
4. Seat 🤷‍♂️
Oh my word, of course!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,014
  • IFWT
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #21 on: April 10, 2021, 03:44:57 pm »
18. Explorer
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • Never Forget
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:11:18 pm »
13. Polo
21. Cavalier
26. Suburban
36. Allegro (my first car and total shit)
39. Opal (maybe)
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,364
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:37:28 pm »
My dad had a turd grown Allegro ...  it was shit in every way
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,420
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:39:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:37:28 pm
My dad had a turd grown Allegro ...  it was shit in every way

Did it have the square steering wheel? I got a few driving lessons off my Dad in his, that was also turd brown and had the square wheel.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,364
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:51:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:39:57 pm
Did it have the square steering wheel? I got a few driving lessons off my Dad in his, that was also turd brown and had the square wheel.
Oh yes. He got it second hand off my grandfather.

Happily it blew its big end on the M62 and was no more
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,420
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:54:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:51:25 pm
Oh yes. He got it second hand off my grandfather.

Happily it blew its big end on the M62 and was no more

My Dad traded his for a Fiesta
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,364
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:57:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:54:43 pm
My Dad traded his for a Fiesta
I think my dad traded his for a Peugeot 504 estate... which was very unreliable , but actually quite nice.  When my dads car broke down, my uncle Andy (a motor cycle cop) stopped to see if he was ok. A small world!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • Never Forget
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:26:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:39:57 pm
Did it have the square steering wheel? I got a few driving lessons off my Dad in his, that was also turd brown and had the square wheel.

I think the technical colour was Sand Yellow. But 'shit brown' was the colour it was known by.

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,364
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:53:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 08:26:38 pm
I think the technical colour was Sand Yellow. But 'shit brown' was the colour it was known by.


No, Sand Yellow was the baby shit colour. A sort of darker beige.

This was brown, dark brown.  Turd brown
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,420
Re: Car quiz
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:06:04 pm »
