« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April  (Read 16779 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,385
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #920 on: Today at 07:00:30 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:58:44 pm
Who said this and when?

I imagine Manc fans for a start.

Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,643
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #921 on: Today at 07:00:53 pm »
Do the TV Stations have to showevery fucking two minute silence.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,691
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #922 on: Today at 07:01:10 pm »
Todays results could not have gone better for us.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,385
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #923 on: Today at 07:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:00:53 pm
Do the TV Stations have to showevery fucking two minute silence.

Yup.

Will it be 5 minutes when Liz goes?
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,505
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #924 on: Today at 07:02:07 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:58:44 pm
Who said this and when?

Colonel Mustard in the Library with the Candlestick
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,276
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #925 on: Today at 07:02:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:01:48 pm
Yup.

Will it be 5 minutes when Liz goes?

football will be suspended
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,872
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #926 on: Today at 07:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:02:35 pm
football will be suspended

Hopefully Everton are top and the league gets null and voided.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,643
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #927 on: Today at 07:03:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:01:48 pm
Yup.

Will it be 5 minutes when Liz goes?

Do them but dont show them.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,385
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #928 on: Today at 07:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:02:35 pm
football will be suspended

They'll still get all the silences in once they restart.

I hope she pops her clogs during summer, or at least during International break.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,643
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #929 on: Today at 07:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:03:02 pm
Hopefully Everton are top and the league gets null and voided.

Come on, read the 2nd, 3rd and 4th words again ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #930 on: Today at 07:04:43 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:01:10 pm
Todays results could not have gone better for us.

Over the past two weekends, Chelsea winning yesterday is the only result that hasn't gone for us. It's been a remarkable turnaround in our chances for top 4. Right now if we keep picking up points I'd bet on us to get past Leicester. Now we just have to hope west ham hit the wall at some point.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,643
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #931 on: Today at 07:05:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:04:33 pm
They'll still get all the silences in once they restart.

I hope she pops her clogs during summer, or at least during International break.

;D

I like your thinking.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,577
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #932 on: Today at 07:06:09 pm »
Arsenal not winning today would be a very Arsenal thing to do
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,531
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #933 on: Today at 07:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:03:02 pm
Hopefully Everton are top and the league gets null and voided.
I don't think they'll null and void video games mate ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,385
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #934 on: Today at 07:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:05:19 pm
;D

I like your thinking.

I'm still traumatised from the Newcastle game getting postponed due to Lady Di.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,268
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #935 on: Today at 07:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:06:09 pm
Arsenal not winning today would be a very Arsenal thing to do
that's what i was thinking too
Logged

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,130
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #936 on: Today at 07:13:53 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:04:43 pm
Over the past two weekends, Chelsea winning yesterday is the only result that hasn't gone for us. It's been a remarkable turnaround in our chances for top 4. Right now if we keep picking up points I'd bet on us to get past Leicester. Now we just have to hope west ham hit the wall at some point.
they have Chelsea in two weeks time so at least one of them drops points then
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #937 on: Today at 07:14:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:08:10 pm
I'm still traumatised from the Newcastle game getting postponed due to Lady Di.

I still catch people by telling them how devastated I was whe Di passed.

I then go on to explain the real reason why ;D
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,195
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #938 on: Today at 07:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:57:07 pm
Off fuck all.

They're awful, and are only where they are because they've had minimal injuries, a shit load of pens, and the teams around them have suffered.

They need 2 or 3 decent players, as well as a whole load of luck again, to challenge for top 4 next season. They're not getting near City (or us if we get everyone back).


I think they would get near us and City ... IF they recruited well.  Let's say they got a Haaland or Kane up top, a quality CB like Koulibaly and a good defensive mid like Rice.  I think they'd become a proper challenger.

But I do agree, they've relied to heavily on comebacks and all the other circumstances surrounding Covid football ... no crowds etc
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,114
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #939 on: Today at 07:16:14 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:33:14 pm
Wonder if Mike Riley called Chris Kavanah at halftime to have him right the wrong second half.

We'll soon find out.

Didn't watch the second half..

Was I correct on how Kavanah would do second half?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,195
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #940 on: Today at 07:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:06:09 pm
Arsenal not winning today would be a very Arsenal thing to do

Would be the end of Arteta too imo.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 