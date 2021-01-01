« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April

Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #680 on: Today at 05:34:14 pm
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 05:22:47 pm
Cant give a yellow card based on VAR I thought? Can only be used for straight red offences?

They can't review a yellow that has been awarded but they can give a yellow card. For instance if a penalty is overturned they can give a yellow for simulation.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

macmanamanaman

  S art Arse.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #681 on: Today at 05:34:16 pm
I hope a fair few red cards happen from here.
Play with passion lads.  This matters.
Kick with force, slide with recklessness, use your elbows. Go and stamp your mark.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

smicer07

  Negative, miserable sod!
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #682 on: Today at 05:34:19 pm
How can they say that wasnt a foul? We had someone sent off in Europe for doing that
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #683 on: Today at 05:35:47 pm
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 05:32:04 pm
Where were all these pundits when virgil got injured and all the var debacles in that game happened, that was when it was obvious var and/or the refs use of it was crap. Just wait over 6 months till the mancs (finally) have a decision go against them then we all pipe up with VAR is shit talk.

We need VAR decisions to go against United as it's the only way we'll get change. We're always fair game.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #684 on: Today at 05:37:37 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:34:19 pm
How can they say that wasnt a foul? We had someone sent off in Europe for doing that

Because that wasn't a foul either....
Kekule

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #685 on: Today at 05:38:01 pm
Two United players standing inches from the ball preventing Spurs taking a quick free kick.  Ref just lets them.
cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #686 on: Today at 05:38:26 pm
Got to say Bruno is shite isn't he, just anonymous when he isn't scoring pens
elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #687 on: Today at 05:39:42 pm
If they lose, it will really hurt their title chances, won't it?
IgorBobbins

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #688 on: Today at 05:39:55 pm
Not a foul on Ndombele there, let alone a sodding yellow card. But because he screamed in pain and rolled around, he conned the referee. Replay shows it was nothing, but its just glossed over. I dont get how its just become an accepted part of the game. Its ruining it.
Kekule

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #689 on: Today at 05:40:24 pm
Hojberg down with a cracked finger nail.
Sarge

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #690 on: Today at 05:40:54 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:39:42 pm
If they lose, it will really hurt their title chances, won't it?

;D

If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

latortuga

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #691 on: Today at 05:41:15 pm
Apparently Cavani is off to Boca Jnrs at the end of this season.

Still seems to have plenty to offer so good bit of business by Boca.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #692 on: Today at 05:41:16 pm
Fernandes with another sneaky dirty foul
Sarge

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #693 on: Today at 05:41:26 pm
Oh he rolled his ankle.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

FlashGordon

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #694 on: Today at 05:42:00 pm
Just catches him on the knee  ::)

MUTV alive and well.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #695 on: Today at 05:42:50 pm
Its amazing how Fernandes doesnt have a reputation as the snide, cynical twat we see every week that he is.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #696 on: Today at 05:43:09 pm
They are missing a player like Lingard in those moments
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #697 on: Today at 05:43:49 pm
As has been said, hoping that United win this and get a penno (I have money on it)

Hopefully due to a bad, bad foul on Pernandes :)
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Studgotelli

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #698 on: Today at 05:43:51 pm
Fred is shit :lmao
lukeb1981

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #699 on: Today at 05:43:53 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:39:42 pm
If they lose, it will really hurt their title chances, won't it?
won it in January sure
Kekule

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #700 on: Today at 05:44:05 pm
Christ.  Sunday League stuff this.
CHOPPER

  Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #701 on: Today at 05:44:59 pm
Its quite evident there is a national conspiracy against our beloved Liverpool Football Club- that flick of Son's eye, the VAR people knew that this would give us an advantage so they immediately concocted a false decision with the ref, to disallow the goal. It's the only rational conclusion any normal human being can make, it if wasn't for VAR, we'd well be top or, at least only a point or two from City. And then there is the refs, all from Manchester and all with anti-Liverpool agenda, its a disgrace this conspiracy and is a plain as day.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family
