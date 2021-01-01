They can't review a yellow that has been awarded but they can give a yellow card. For instance if a penalty is overturned they can give a yellow for simulation.

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10