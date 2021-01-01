Its quite evident there is a national conspiracy against our beloved Liverpool Football Club- that flick of Son's eye, the VAR people knew that this would give us an advantage so they immediately concocted a false decision with the ref, to disallow the goal. It's the only rational conclusion any normal human being can make, it if wasn't for VAR, we'd well be top or, at least only a point or two from City. And then there is the refs, all from Manchester and all with anti-Liverpool agenda, its a disgrace this conspiracy and is a plain as day.