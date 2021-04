Palace do my fuckin swede in...useless shithouses managed by a clueless fossil..



I have a couple of problems with this equation. I’m old, got more years behind me than in front, and I appreciate that I am not as quick as I used to be, I still run 5K under 30 minutes though. The problem with Hodgson is that he doesn’t seem to think he needs to improve himself because he’s been there and done that, aka Ferguson, which as a football coach, I would say is a dereliction of duty. The game has changed, we all see it and we saw what he did when he was at Liverpool, which is why I hate the little scrote, he has just been left behind. He should retire, which is also a problem for you in the UK because he’ll be on tv more, thank God I won#t have to listen. So not all older people are like Roy, I am living proof. 😎